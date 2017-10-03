Best Idea Ever: Nighthawk Is a Late-Night Bar That Serves Breakfast

File this one in the "seriously, why didn't I think of that first" department: opening tonight, Nighthawk is a bar that serves breakfast. Seriously. Conveniently combining our favorite two reasons to be awake late night, the bar/breakfast spot means you can order spiked cereal milk (!) from 10pm-2am. Keep reading.
The whole thing's the brainchild of the guy behind Genesis and Golden Box, but Nighthawk is unlike anything else in town. Your night will start with a complimentary newspaper and cup of coffee as soon as you sit down, and continues to...
... full-on breakfasts from a longtime Spago chef (legit alert!), with oh-my-god-get-in-my-mouth-right-now eats like this breakfast sandwich with a house-made breakfast sausage and Gruyere on a pretzel-style bun...
... and this "drunken" French toast, which is made from challah with pear brandy and mascarpone mousse. Seriously, is there anything else you'd rather eat after a night of drinking? There is not.
Remember, this is a bar, so the drinking doesn't stop at your complimentary coffee. These are those spiked cereal milks we were telling you about: you can choose from fruity, choco, and honey nut, which all taste like the remnants from your favorite childhood cartoon-watching sessions, with the added bonus of being totally loaded with alcohol.
And if for some reason you don't want to drink boozy cereal milk, they also have Mezcal-laden coffee. SERIOUSLY WHY DIDN'T WE THINK OF THIS YEARS AGO?!
