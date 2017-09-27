This Smoking Gelato Is Made With Liquid Nitrogen & Served in a Fried Churro Bowl

Even if you blocked out your high-school chemistry stint, you’re still sure to get a kick out of Nitrolado’s ultra-cool creations. The Garden Grove-based shop serves up 25 flavors of gelato (like Thai tea and Nutella s’mores), all of which are enhanced with liquid nitrogen -- both in the production process and once it’s scooped -- to create a uniquely creamy and smooth consistency.
If the smoky waves of liquid nitrogen (a simple reaction of hot water and cold nitrogen) aren’t enough for an outrageous Instagram photo, though, Nitrolado will also serve all of its flavors inside or underneath a homemade churro bowl. The churro bowls -- which are deep fried and dusted in sugar -- come in a myriad of flavors and colors like classic cinnamon, verdant matcha, and purple ube.
Choose from the long list of gelato flavors and have a scoop plopped right on top, or underneath a churro bowl. You can also add toppings like colorful cereal and toasted marshmallows. Plus, there are even churro pops served on a stick, which can be planted into a scoop of gelato or eaten on its own, and covered in a rainbow of toppings and sauces.
Check out the video above to see the marriage of science and ice cream come to life.
