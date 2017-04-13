Food & Drink

Everything You Need to Try on Coachella's Secret Menu This Year

By Updated On 04/12/2017 at 04:00PM EST By Updated On 04/12/2017 at 04:00PM EST
people at coachella secret menu 2017
Chris Miller

Trending

related

Burger King Advertises Cyanide and Toenails in Whoppers

related

United Is Refunding All Customers From Their Now Infamous Flight

related

Your Favorite Travel Booking Site Could Be Intentionally Misleading You

related

Everything We Know About The Rock and Vin Diesel's Furious Feud

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Video of a Badger Burying an Entire Cow Is Deeply Unsettling

related

These Are the Best and Worst Emoji to Use on Dating Apps

related

The '13 Reasons Why' Memes You Need Right Now

If you’re going to Coachella (and, let’s be honest, you’re going to Coachella), chances are you’re as excited about the food as you are about the music. The festival’s food options, which used to be limited to spicy pie and BLT wraps, now include selections from some of the best restaurants in LA and beyond. And, some of these next-level spots are serving up off-menu dishes and Coachella-specific items, elevating the food and drink line-up to an even higher level. Want to know where to go and what to eat? We’ve got you covered.

Off-menu Coachella dishes

Mallow Mallow
Off-menu dish: The Ella
Ask for this off-menu item, and the s’more shop’ll cover your marshmallow with Funfetti.

Related

related

You Can Find Some of LA's Best Food Exclusively on Instagram. Here's How.

related

55 Totally Free Things to Do in LA

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination

related

You Can Find Some of LA's Best Food Exclusively on Instagram. Here's How.
paper planes
Neil Husvar

Paper Planes
Off-menu dish: Throw Some Cheese On It
Not a ton is known about this new concept from Eggslut’s Alvin Cailan, other than this: If you say “Throw Some Cheese On It,” he’ll melt raclette on anything on the menu. Even lemonade. Which is super-gross.

gold donut
Birdies

Birdies
Off-menu dish: The Secret Donut
There’s actually not a name for this dish, but here’s what it is: a dark chocolate cake donut with a strawberry jam filling and Nutella, topped with Champagne glaze and covered with edible gold leaf. It’s also $35, so you’re probably going to want to choose between the donut and a souvenir T-shirt.

Eureka!
Eureka!

Eureka!
Off-menu dish: Mac & cheese balls
The burger joint’s doing fried mac & cheese with beer cheese, fresno chilies, and ranch dipping sauce -- but only if you ask nicely.

mamacita poke ceviche
Caroline Conroy

Mamacita
Off-menu dish: Ricard’s Uni Hamachi Poke Ceviche
Lots of words for this seafood-y dish from Ricardo Zarate, who’s making a comeback after a few years off the scene with this new Peruvian concept, which just opened its first location at Hollywood and Highland.

related

Griffith Park Turns 120 This Year: Here's Why It's LA's Most Important Park

related

55 Totally Free Things to Do in LA
oreo fluffernutter
Beery Belly

Beer Belly
Off-menu dish: Oreo Fluffernutter
The Koreatown bar-food favorite’s doing a dessert with white bread, peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, crushed Oreos, and banana.

Exclusively available at Coachella

Holy Cow
Exclusive dishes: Pineapples & grilled corn
The BBQ joint’s doing street cart-style pineapples (topped with lime juice and Tajin), as well as elote-style corn with butter and seasoning salt.

slushie
Fat Dragon

Fat Dragon
Exclusive dishes: Egg rolls & Slushies
It’s pretty incredible that this superlative new Silver Lake Chinese restaurant (which is also doing a Fairfax delivery popup through April) doesn’t have egg rolls on its menu, but you’re going to want to eat them in Indio -- and wash them down with cold brew green tea Slushies with lychee and yuzu.

Wolf
Exclusive dishes: Pork belly slider & coconut milk ice dream
Yep, you read that right: Marcel Vigneron is serving “Ice Dream” -- so named because it’s dairy-free -- as well as a slider with pork belly, mango, green papaya slaw, and spicy aioli.

winsome
Gemma Lacey

Winsome
Exclusive dish: Aguas Frescas
The critically acclaimed Echo Park spot is doing two refreshing aguas frescas -- one with blackberry, prickly pear, and mint, and the other with passion fruit, mango, and lime.

Milk Box
Exclusive dishes: Detox refresher & orange iced tea
OK, these drinks aren’t really that exciting -- but on a hot day running between stages, they’re going to be super-delicious life savers.

minced pork over rice
Little Fatty

Little Fatty
Exclusive dishes: Minced pork over rice & Fried pork dumplings
Don’t live on the westside, but still want to try this acclaimed Asian eatery? Here’s your chance.

related

11 Things People in LA Are Irrationally Passionate About

related

This LA 'Hood Should Be Your Weekend Destination
Badmaash
Badmaash

Badmaash
Exclusive dish: Channa Masala
The Downtown Indian restaurant will be opening a mid-city location later this year -- but before then, chow at ‘Chella on this dish of stewed garbanzos with onions, tomato, and serrano.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Wanna see what Jeff’s eating on the field? Follow along at FoodIsTheNewRock.com.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This SoCal Shop Is Making Corn on the Cob With Flamin' Hot Cheetos
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
This Giant Burrito Is Stuffed With Cheesesteak and Fried Rice
Fork Yeah

related

READ MORE
Howlin' Ray's Hot Chicken & Waffle Sandwich Is Your Next Brunch Obsession
Fork Yeah

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More