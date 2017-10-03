LA's 13 best post-last-call drunchie spots

Because it's after last call and you're not sure you can stay up long enough for someone to deliver something, we rounded up the 13 best open-past-2am joints all across LA, in the neighborhoods you're most likely to find yourself needing food in after 2am.
If you're partying in:
West LA, Brentwood, or Westwood
Tatsu Ramen (address and info)
Sawtelle
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
Warning: operating Tatsu's totally not-confusing iPad ordering system does require a certain level of sobriety, but once you figure it out, you can customize its rich tonkotsu ramen by indicating your desired amount of garlic, corn, and mushrooms, amongst other toppings.
If you're partying in:
Venice
Mao's Kitchen (address and info)
Venice
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
Two things you need to know about this Chinese restaurant in Venice: 1) it's a Chinese restaurant in Venice, and 2) it's open until 3am on weekends.
If you're partying in:
Downtown or Little Tokyo
Pellicola Pizzeria (address and info)
Downtown
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
This joint shills thin-crust pizzas -- including a pesto-drizzled caprese and a generously Nutella-stuffed pie -- until 3am. In Downtown. Where there's also lots of ramen open late. Double score.
If you're partying in:
Silver Lake, Echo Park, or Los Feliz
Brite Spot Diner (address and info)
Echo Park
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
Eastsiders have been hitting up this Echo Park staple for years for whiskey headache-curing comestibles like the gravy-smothered buttermilk biscuit sammie with fried chicken and bacon.
If you're partying in:
West Hollywood or Beverly Hills
Bossa Nova (address and info)
Beverly Hills
Hours: Closes at 3:30am Fri & Sat
Nothing soaks up tequila better than greasy Brazilian food, which is why Bossa Nova stays open PAST 3am, and serves fried caramelized plantains, breaded chicken sandwiches, and tenderloin steak skewers.
If you're partying in:
Santa Monica
Swingers (address and info)
Santa Monica
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
Lucky for you, this breakfast-served-all-day diner -- where you can throw down jerk chicken and fluffy flapjacks -- is only a quick Uber/Lyft/nice sober friend's ride away from Main St.
If you're partying in:
Encino, Sherman Oaks, or Van Nuys
Mel's Drive-In (address and info)
Sherman Oaks
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
Just because you're in the Valley doesn't mean you're stuck with whatever's in your fridge. After last call, this establishment's your best bet for no-frills comfort food, like steak and eggs & chicken pot pie. Bonus points for hassle-free parking for your DD.
If you're partying in:
Studio City, Burbank, or North Hollywood
Bob's Big Boy (address and info)
Burbank
Hours: Open 24-hours
As if this Burbank spot's hefty double-deckers aren't already the perfect drinkin' food, you really can't go wrong with a place that also makes bacon-flecked Belgian waffles.
If you're partying in:
Mid-City or Miracle Mile
El Chato (info)
Various Locations
Hours: Closes at 3:30am on Fri & Sat
What's standing on the corner of Olympic and La Brea, and will set you back about $10? Wait, not that?? What then?? The other thing -- El Chato, the taco truck famous for freshly shaved al pastor, folded into mouthwatering tacos and burritos.
If you're partying in:
Culver City
Johnnie's Pastrami (address and info)
Culver City
Hours: Closes at 3:30am Fri & Sat
Because all you want to do after last call is chill in a naugahyde booth and sink your teeth into fat-rimmed, salty, hot pastrami meat sandwiched between a buttered roll. While listening to The Jackson 5. On tabletop jukeboxes.
If you're partying in:
Hollywood
Urban Masala (address and info)
Hollywood
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
Had enough of bacon-wrapped hot dogs? Of course not. But if shots-shots-shots-shots happen to put you in the mood for Indian, this random Hollywood Blvd spot's got you covered with chicken tikka-stuffed naan wraps and tasty beef curry.
If you're partying in:
Koreatown
Kyochon (address and info)
Koreatown
Hours: Closes at 2:30am Fri & Sat
Whoever said nothing good happens after 2am, A) isn't you, and B) has never been to Koreatown. The area's full of late-night options, but Kyochon (which was literally just voted the third best place to get fried chicken in LA) is the only one that'll have perfectly crisp fried chicken wings marinated in soy garlic and honey.
If you're partying in:
Pasadena or Glendale
Brothers Pies N Fries (address and info)
Pasadena
Hours: Closes at 3am Fri & Sat
The name says it all: this Old Town joint is run by three brothers whipping up excellent pies (saucy, New York-style slices, and whole pizzas) and fries (malt vinegar is "optional").
The 213 LA guys (who are behind some of LA’s best bars, including the Varnish and Seven Grand) seem to always get it right, and this downtown pizzeria is no exception. Pellicola serves pizzas by the slice or by the pie, and flavors range from simple pepperoni to loaded vegetarian. It's open late every night (1am Sunday-Wednesday, 3am Thursday-Saturday), and black-and-white Italian movies are projected on a big screen nightly, so you'll likely want to sit and stay a while. Come extra hungry though -- Pellicola makes must-try Nutella dessert pies.
This Korean mini chain specializes in fried chicken like you've never tasted before. The simple numbered menu features a fried whole chicken, rice bowls, and salad (both topped with chicken, of course), but you're really there for the mind-blowing wings, all of which are double-fried in canola oil. You should definitely get an order of the feverishly hot, signature soy garlic wings, but you'll also want an order of the extra-brittle sweet honey ones for full wing exposure. The basic strip mall outpost on W 6th Street is open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.
This Sawtelle noodle house has got a think for tonkotsu ramen -- they make is fresh every day and let it marinate for a solid 12 hours so it's rich, hearty, and flavorful by the time it's put in your bowl, which you've no-doubt customized with simmered pork, garlic, corn, mushrooms, and eggs. For those that don't know where to start, a speciality bowl with a quirky name like Hippie Ramen, Naked Ramen, and Cheeky Ramen should point in the right direction.
Three things you need to know about this Chinese restaurant in Venice: 1) it's a Chinese restaurant in Venice, 2) it's open until 3am on weekends, and 3) get ANY of the noodle dishes.
Eastsiders have been hitting up this Echo Park staple for years for whiskey headache-curing comestibles like the gravy-smothered buttermilk biscuit sammie with fried chicken and bacon.
This Brazilian wheelhouse of seriously good food has some of the greatest cuts of meat, strong 'tails, and great service.
Johnnie's Pastrami is a Southern California landmark that opened in 1952, with juke boxes on the counters and classic comfortable booths. This Culver City diner specializes in fat-rimmed, salty, hot pastrami meat sandwiches. Pick a song on the old-school mini jukebox, then grab the jus-dipped sandwich in your fist and go to town.
This random Indian joint on Hollywood Blvd has tons of great options for the drunchies. We reccommend the chicken tikka-stuffed naan wraps and tasty beef curry.
This Old Town joint is run by three brothers who make sweet pies in tons of different styles. Plus their fries come with "optional" malt vinegar making them a must-try.
Open until 3am on Friday and Saturday, Mel's is a great spot to soak up your late-night boozing, or stop in for a hearty breakfast to start your day.
Open 24 hours, this Big Boy's got you covered with double-decker burgers and bacon-flecked Belgian waffles any time of day.