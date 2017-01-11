Food & Drink

The Best (and Craziest) New Food at the 2016 OC Fair

By Published On 07/19/2016 By Published On 07/19/2016
Rueben Burger, OC Fair Food
Courtesy OC Fair

Every year, the Orange County Fair blows minds (and arteries) with absolutely next-level food absurdities, and this year's Fair -- taking place until August 14th -- is no different. Here are the best new options to get there, from S'moreo donuts to Nutella-stuffed pickles. Yes. That's right.

OC Fair, Fair Food, Bacon-covered baked potato
Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Buffalo bacon baked potato

Available at: Bacon-A-Fair
These animals are checking out a genius creation: a massive 1lb-plus baked potato, wrapped in bacon, slow-cooked so it soaks up the juices/grease/fat, and topped with butter, sour cream, blue cheese, and Buffalo sauce. 

Smoreo Donut, OC Fair Food
Dustin Downing/Thrillist

S'moreo donut

Available at: Texas Donuts
This 8in (!) donut is topped with icing, Oreo crumbs, graham cracker crumbs, and marshmallow cream, and then drizzled with chocolate syrup. 

French Toast Bacon Bombs, OC Fair Food
Courtesy OC Fair

French toast bacon bombs

Available at: Bacon A-Fair
These healthy little niblets are, uh, French toast, wrapped with bacon, stuffed with cream cheese, deep-fried, topped with whipped cream, and served with maple syrup.

Lasagna sandwich, OC Fair Food
Courtesy of OC Fair

Lasagna sandwich

Available at: Pignotti's
It may not be the most beautiful sandwich in the world, but hey: when you stuff lasagna into a roll, you're probably not looking for beauty.

Rueben Burger, OC Fair Food
Dustin Downing/Thrillist

All American Reuben burger

Available at: Grant's Tasti Burger
It's a burger! It's an aged-pastrami Reuben! It's a fried pickle! It's ALL OF THESE THINGS BETWEEN TWO BUNS!!!

Danerys Mother of Hot Dogs, OC Fair Food
Courtesy OC Fair

Daenerys Mother of Doggies

Available at: Pink's
Pinks is doing a bunch of "Hollywood-inspired" dogs at the Fair, but this Game Of Thrones-named one -- with spicy Polish dog topped with sour cream, sauerkraut, onions, radish sprouts, and Sriracha sauce, is the winner (in name, at least).

Nutella pickle, OC Fair Food
Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Bacon-Nutella pickles

Available at: Pickle O' Pete's
The name basically says it all -- except that they're fried in funnel cake batter. They've also got 'em stuffed with cheese, which sounds just a bit too normal at this point, right? 

Orange Kool Aid Hot Wings, OC Fair Food
Courtesy OC Fair

Cherry Kool-Aid hot wings

Available at: Chicken Charlie's
What happens when you add Kool-Ade to hot wings batter? You're gonna have to have these to find out.

Chicken and Waffle on a stick, OC Fair Food
Dustin Downing/Thrillist

Chicken IN the Waffle On-a-Stick

Available At: Chicken Charlie's
In the OMG-why-didn't-I-think-of-that category, Chicken Charlie's is literally putting chicken tenders in their waffle dough, then cooking it all together, and topping it with powdered sugar and serving it with maple syrup. Genius.

Jeff Miller is going to start making Chicken IN the Waffle On-a-Stick at home. He's on Instagram at @Jeffmillerla and Twitter at @ThrillistLA.

