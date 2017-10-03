The Absolute Best Mexican Spots in Orange County

OC takes our Mexican food seriously -- after all, we’re even closer to the border than LA, and Mexican cuisine has a long and rich history in Orange County, from family-owned hole-in-the-wall taquerias to nationally recognized modern Mexican restaurants, which is why we’re breaking down the best burritos (and much much more) in OC:
Taco Maria
Costa Mesa
Taco Maria’s chef and owner, Carlos Salgado, was named as a finalist for the James Beard award for his work at Taco Maria, and Jonathan Gold has called it one of the best restaurants in SoCal, for good reason: dinner is a prix-fixe four-course menu that rotates on a regular basis, depending what Salgado finds fresh, so the menu’s always unique -- and always delicious. Previous tasting menus have included dishes like the “Pozole de Abulon,” (a delicately constructed soup made with abalone, beef tendon, clams, hominy, turnip, and lime) and “Tocino con Chicharos,” a bean dish laden with pretty much the best bacon you have ever had. There’s sort of no question: Taco Maria is the premiere Mexican restaurant in Orange County.
Carnitas Uruapan
Fullerton
Locals flock to the loud, colorful Carnitas Uruapan for authentic Michoacán-style pork carnitas suritida, made with the whole-hog -- skin, belly, intestine, and all. This restaurant pays homage to the pig, with colorful piggy murals on the wall, and if you’re lucky, you will come face to face with your dinner as they roll out the freshly cooked whole pig from the kitchen to the steam tables. Wash the bold flavors down with free consommé, then count down the moments until you get to pig out again.
Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen
Orange
Located in the historic Orange Circle, the patio-abetted Gabbi's provides a mix of traditional Mexican recipes with Americanized culinary techniques. Gabbi's uses fresh ingredients from local farms in their modern Mexican recipes, which includes sweet, buttery, plump Enchiladas de Camarones -- shrimp enchiladas stuffed with buttery sautéed spinach and white Mexican cheese, wrapped in crepe-ish thin tortillas.
Mexi Casa
Anaheim
This Gringo-style Mexican restaurant has not changed much since it opened in 1965 and still preserves its Bonanza-esque exterior and outdated interior. It’s a dive restaurant, for sure, but their cheese-laden dishes (and dirt-cheap prices) have made it a local favorite for years (Gwen Stefani name-checks it as one of her faves). Most combo plates, like the enchilada and taco combo, only cost $5.50, and you can get a sangria for under $2; it may not be the most authentic restaurant in OC, but the food is great -- and will leave your wallet mostly undented.
SOL Cocina
Newport Beach
SOL Cocina offers the fresh, seafoody flavors of Baja Mexico in an upscale Newport Beach setting overlooking the marina. The “Mexican shrimp al mojo de ajo” has intense flavors of white wine and butter, and their “Viper Taco” is spicy and dynamic in flavor, made with grilled chicken and muy caliente ghost peppers. SOL attracts the Desperate Housewives of Orange County crowd on the weekend, so they’re primed for many, many orders of organic slim margaritas.
El Fortin
Fullerton
El Fortin is small, cramped, and full of crickets. Yep, that’s right -- one of the restaurant’s most popular dishes is chapulines, the Mexican word for crickets, which are a delicacy in many parts of Mexico, including Oaxaca, the owner’s home state. At El Fortin, you can order the creatures, simply roasted with lime, salt, and garlic or in their chile relleno and quesadillas. Although the restaurant is best known for the chapulines, they also do a very steady business with their mole and molletes.
Naugles
Huntington Beach
The former '80s fast-food chain Naugles was swallowed up by Del Taco back in the day -- and has risen from the dead in Huntington Beach. Core Naugles fans are zealots and some have have driven cross-country to rekindle memories of their younger days. Naugles opened their first new restaurant in Huntington Beach in June (after a couple months of pop-up style test-kitchen dinners), and they have since been flooded with loyal fans. “The Hombre” is a gut-buster burrito, made with with a full pound of beef, beans, cheese, and your choice of green or red sauce; they’ve also got a sloppy joe-ish “bun taco”, which takes the contents of a taco and puts it between two hamburger buns.
Tacos Ensenada
Lake Forest
Tacos Ensenadas is one of OC’s great hidden-treasure Mexican spots, with some killer seafood in an unassuming interior. Their mixto ceviche tostadas are very popular, as is the fried tilapia, but if you are only getting one dish, make it the “Coctel De Campechana” -- a seafood cocktail with shrimp, abalone, and octopus.
El Toro Bravo
Costa Mesa
Don't confuse El Toro Bravo for the other Mexican restaurant facing the street in the same center -- rather, head to the back and look for the line going out the door. The meat is the star of this restaurant, and it rotates on a daily basis, with standbys like chicken and beef also abetted by funky choices like rib meat, buche (stomach), and trotters. After you select your meats, they chop it up in front of you and serve it with rice, beans, salsa, chips, and a stack of house made tortillas in foil, which are perfect for make-your-own-taco Tuesdays.
Taqueria De Anda
Santa Ana (& other locations)
Taqueria De Anda is a Santa Ana institution, which started as a food truck and has evolved to several restaurants throughout OC. The restaurants are still operated by the same family and the recipes have stayed true to their humble beginnings. De Anda is best known for the pastor tacos, with meat that is slow stewed and then broiled with fresh onions, integrating the flavors into a beautiful, layered flavor experience.
Rose Canyon Cantina & Grill
Trabuco Canyon
Set in the rustic Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon restaurant feels like a secret spot you stumbled into a hacienda in the foothills of Mexico -- the food is good, but the atmosphere is the real draw. Request a table on their patio and you will be rewarded with views of oak trees and the sounds of nature. The steak in their fajitas is extra-juicy and the crispy caramelized flavors from the steak and onions sticking to the hot pan adds a nice flavor boost. Added (sorta) bonus: if you own a horse, you can feel free to park him at the front-door hitching post.
Taqueria El Zamorano
Santa Ana
This legit taqueria is located in the heart of Santa Ana, and is worth visiting for their carnitas tacos, which are made with handmade tortillas, and are full of juicy pork with just the right amount of fat to make the flavors pop. If you’re adventurous, try the cabeza tacos; the fatty head meat literally melts in your mouth as your chew. Top these tacos with their house-made salsas and wash it all down with their cucumber agua fresca.
Sabroso Mexican Grill
Garden Grove
Garden Grove’s known more for Asian flavors like pho and Korean BBQ, but don’t be fooled: it’s also home to one of the best Mexican restaurants in north OC. Sabroso is a sit-down family restaurant with food that’s not the fanciest -- but with recipes that have passed down through generations. The DDD-approved spot’s best dish is the "Chamorro" -- a tender chuck beef slow simmered in a dark brown (almost black) deeply smoky Guajillo sauce.
Los Reyes Del Elote
Santa Ana
Los Reyes attracts long lines of loyal fans for boiled or chargrilled corn covered in mayo, Cotija cheese, chile, mantequilla, chili powder, and, of course butter. For $3 you can get an ear of their loaded corn -- or for a dollar more, you can get it “lazy style” served in a cup. They’ve also got the sometimes-hard-to-find specialty huitlacoche, essentially enormous corn kernels that have been infected with fungus, giving the corn a mild truffle flavor.
Tio Flaco's Tacos
Fountain Valley
Some folks will say that you can’t find OG Tijuana-style carne asada tacos in Orange County. Those folks are wrong. Tio Flacos makes carne asada that is hugged by smoky hardwood flavors, and just like in TJ, the meat is put on the hot mesquite grill as you order, ensuring it comes out hot, with the natural beef juices still oozing out. Very little is pre-made, as they also freshly press and cook their tortillas throughout the day.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
-
1. Taco Maria3313 Hyland Ave, Costa Mesa
-
2. Carnitas Uruapan1150 N Harbor Blvd, Anaheim
-
3. Gabbi's Mexican Kitchen141 S Glassell St, Orange
-
4. Mexi Casa1778 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim
-
5. SOL Cocina251 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Newport Beach
-
6. El Fortin700 E Commonwealth Ave, Fullerton
-
7. Naugles21351 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach
-
8. Tacos Ensenada24601 Raymond Way, Ste 1, Lake Forest
-
9. Taqueria de Anda1029 E 4th St, Santa Ana
-
10. Rose Canyon Cantina20722 Rose Canyon Rd, Trabuco Canyon
-
11. Taqueria El Zamorano925 W Warner Ave, Santa Ana
-
12. Sabroso! Mexican Grill13129 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove
-
13. Los Reyes De El EloteMain St, Santa Ana
-
14. El Toro Bravo745 W 19th St, Costa Mesa
-
15. Tio Flaco's Tacos18959 Magnolia St, Fountain Valley
Helmed by James Beard Award nominee Carlos Salgado, Taco Maria is a refined, Mexican-American restaurant in Costa Mesa. The four-course prix-fixe dinner that rotates regularly based on Salgado's freshest finds is the main draw, and for good reason. Expect clever and unique dishes like sturgeon tacos, roasted chile with Dungeness crab and potatoes, and English peas with bacon.
Carnitas Uruapan is as colorful as it is authentic. Its Michoacán-style pork carnitas suritida is even made with the whole pig -- we're talking skin, belly, intestine, the works. The entire restaurant pays homage to the pig, actually: from the vibrant pig murals on the wall to the fresh hogs being rolled out from the kitchen to the tables. Throw back some free consommé as you, well, pig out.
Traditional Mexican recipes meet American culinary techniques at Gabbi's, an Orange Circle spot so good it doesn't even need a sign. Expect fusion dishes, like shrimp enchiladas stuffed with sautéed spinach and white Mexican cheese, made with fresh ingredients sourced from local farms. The warm and inviting space is outfitted with wooden beams, ornate light fixtures, and exposed brick walls.
Since opening in 1965, this divey Mexican spot has barely changed its Bonanza-esque exterior and outdated interior -- or its prices. Mexi Casa's dirt-cheap, cheese-laden dishes keep locals (and Gwen Stefani, for what it's worth) coming back for more. Go for the enchilada and taco combo and wash it down with a sangria. Your tastebuds and wallet will thank you.
Sol Cocina is a buzzy, upscale spot in Newport Beach serving up fresh and authentic Mexi-Cali fare with open views of Newport Bay and Linda Island. The Baja-inspired menu offers deals like two-for-one starters and shared plates, plus drink specials every day (especially on Taco Tuesday).
You'll literally find crickets inside El Fortin, a tiny Mexican restaurant in Fullerton. Said crickets, or chapulines, are a delicacy in the owner's home state of Oaxaca, and the kitchen roasts them in a mix of lime, salt, and garlic, or tosses them into quesadillas. If you aren't brave enough to try those crunchy little guys, order the mole and molletes, two other customer favorites.
This former '80s fast-food chain is back and better than ever in Huntington Beach. Old and new fans alike are flocking to get their hands on Naugles' famed burgers and tacos, and other favorites like "The Hombre," a gut-buster of a burrito, packed with a full pound of beef, beans, cheese, and your choice of green or red sauce. The "bun taco" is another classic here, and puts the contents of a taco between two hamburger buns. Need we say more?
This no-fuss joint in Lake Forest is known for its hearty Mexican fare and house-made salsas. Tacos Ensenada offers a comprehensive menu full of breakfast tacos, burritos, and tortas, along with mariscos, seafood tostadas, and vegetarian options. For brunch, try the weekend-only menudo -- a traditional soup made with a broth of beef stomach and a red chili pepper -- that goes great with a 30oz Tecate.
Originally a food truck, Taqueria De Anda has blossomed into an OC institution and full-blown mini chain. Luckily, the owners haven't changed the recipes (or cheap prices) much. The menu is centered around meaty tacos and burritos, and if you're a total carnivore -- go for the meat-only burrito.
Tucked away in Trabuco Canyon, Rose Canyon Cantina is the epitome of a hidden gem. Go for the Mexican food, like fajitas with extra-juicy steak and crispy caramelized onions, but stay for the atmosphere -- especially if you snag a patio table. If you happen to own a horse, you're in luck: there's a hitching post at the front door for it.
Taqueria El Zamorano is pretty much a roadside shack, but don't be deterred by its humble appearance -- the Santa Ana taqueria is a go-to for cheap and traditional tacos, tortas, and burritos. The counter-serve menu keeps it simple with meat fillings like asada, chorizo, pollo, carnitas, and al pastor. Whatever you get, make sure to order a cucumber agua fresca -- it's crazy refreshing.
Even though Garden Grove is mostly known for its Asian food (especially pho and Korean BBQ), it's also home to one of the best Mexican restaurants in north OC: Sabroso. A family-friendly spot, Sabroso is cooking up recipes that've been passed down for generations. An absolute must is the "Chamorro," tender chuck beef slow-simmered in dark and smoky Guajillo sauce.
Be prepared for long lines of loyal fans at this corner food truck. Los Reyes Del Elote is famous for its char-grilled corn that's laden with mayo, Cotija cheese, chile, mantequilla, chili powder, and butter -- and only costs a few bucks. You can also find the often elusive huitlacoche here, which is basically fungus-invested corn that actually tastes really good and truffle-like. Mm!
El Toro Bravo sits in a Costa Mesa shopping center that's crowded with other Mexican restaurants, but it quite literally stands out for the line that forms out the door during peak lunch hour. The take-away Mexican spot lets meat take the center stage, and carne asada, carnitas, chicken, ribs, barbacoa and more are available on a rotating basis. The tacos -- made with house-made tortillas and loaded with the cut of your choice, rice, beans, and salsa -- are some of the best around.
What's that you say? Tijuana-style carne asada tacos don't exist in the OC? Tio Flaco's buries that idea. Its carne asada is loaded with smoky hardwood flavors and, just like in TJ, the meat is put on the mesquite grill right when you place your order, so it always comes out hot and oozing with natural juices. Pre-made food is almost nonexistent at Tio Flaco's, since mostly everything is cooked fresh throughout the day, including the tortillas.