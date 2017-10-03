Food & Drink

The 12 Craziest (Mostly Fried!) Foods at This Year's OC Fair

By Published On 07/21/2015 By Published On 07/21/2015
WILDER SHAW/THRILLIST

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

It’s July, which means the Orange County Fair (July 17-Aug 16!) is back to celebrate its 125th birthday. This summer the theme is, “Think of a thing! We’ll deep-fry it!” So, obviously, we hit the fairgrounds to check out all the insane new fair foods.

Here are the 12 craziest (mostly fried-iest) offerings.

Related

related

The true origins of 11 of your favorite fried foods

related

The deep-fried Twinkie-bunned burger: a breakdown of your impending coronary

related

Deep-Fried Ritz Bits Reinvent After-School Snacking

related

The true origins of 11 of your favorite fried foods
Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Coolickle

Pickle O' Pete's
Pickle O’ Pete’s was all like, “Ya know what goes good with Kool-Aid? Pickles!” It's sort of right. These pickles have been sitting in Kool-Aid all night, and thus, they taste like Kool-Aid. 2015 is crazy.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Deep-fried coffee

Bacon-A-Fair
Too tired to even take a sip of your coffee? Bacon-A-Fair has you covered with DEEP-FRIED COFFEE, which is stuffed inside of a DONUT BALL. Yes, this is real. And since they’re not savages, they’ve dusted it with sugar and topped it with whipped cream.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Krispy Kreme burger

Chicken Charlie's
Remember that Jim Gaffigan bit where he said that one day they’d be serving hamburgers between donuts? Well OhMyGoshOhMyGoshOhMyGoshThankGod Gaff was right, on account of the fact that Chicken Charlie’s is now serving hamburgers between donuts. With three patties and three slices of cheese, obviously.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Wasabi bacon bombs

Bacon-A-Fair
I think we can all agree that spicy sausage bites require a lot more bacon, wasabi, and deep-fried-itude. So Bacon-A-Fair is giving it to them, and impaling them with chopsticks. Bacon be praised!

related

Deep-fried chicken pot pies are way better than your Mom's

related

The deep-fried Twinkie-bunned burger: a breakdown of your impending coronary
Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Deep-fried peanut butter pickle dog

Chicken Charlie's
This is real. We ate it. Then we were all like, “Damn, this is actually kind of good.”

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Deep-fried pizza

Apple Fries
We were all thinking it. Apple Fries went ahead and did it, ‘cause they took a slice of pepperoni pizza, dipped it in a zesty beer batter, deep-fried it, and served it with a side of ranch dressing. America is so great.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Fireball donut

Texas Donuts
This monstrous ‘nut is topped with bananas and whipped cream, and then caramel infused with Fireball whiskey. The elegant snack of the new millennium. Oh, also, IT’S AMAZING.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Cuban fusion burger

Grant's Tasti Burgers
Pork sausage burger patty! Smoked ham! Tomato! Sliced pickles! Spicy mayo! Mustard! Swiss cheese! Ciabatta! Congratulations, you’ve reached nirvana!

related

Deep-fried tequila shots are real, and they're spectacular

related

Deep-Fried Ritz Bits Reinvent After-School Snacking
Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Deep-fried birthday cake

Apple Fries
Is it your birthday? Who cares, they’re deep-frying the cake! The cake is bathed in a sweet batter, deep-fried, and topped with homemade whipped cream and sprinkles. And it comes with a candle, of course.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Funnel cake burger

Juicys
Seems as though Juicys got tired of not sticking a cheeseburger between its funnel cakes, because that’s exactly what it's doing this year. It’s covered in powdered sugar, and we all know that powdered sugar makes everything better. Even hamburger meat.

OC Fair

Caviar-topped Twinkie

Chicken Charlie's
Twinkies too plain and casual for you? Not this year they’re not, ‘cause Chicken Charlie’s is topping its Twinkies with delectable caviar. And the best part? This incredible creation will only run you a cool $125.
 

OC Fair

Deep-fried SlimFast bar

Chicken Charlie's
‘Cause you’re on a diet.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.

Wilder Shaw is a regular Thrillist contributor who is shocked he didn’t suffer several hundred heart attacks for this story. Tell him to get some exercise on Twitter at @WilderShaw_ and Instagram at @wildershaw.

Stuff You'll Like