Food & Drink

The 9 most unbelievable new foods from the OC Fair

By Published On 07/23/2014 By Published On 07/23/2014
MEG STROUSE

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

Elon Musk Wants to Fly You Anywhere on Earth in 30 Minutes for Plane-Ticket Prices

related

New Netflix True-Crime Doc Shows How 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Saved a Man From Death Row

related

IKEA’s Furniture Is About to Get Way Easier to Assemble

The best thing about the OC Fair isn't the janky rides run by dudes half your age who'll probably kill you -- that honor is instead reserved for the nine, new, mostly deep-fried things pictured below (which will also probably kill you). If you dare, they're all available from now until August 10th.

Related

related

The Best Restaurants in 15 Orange County Cities

related

The 16 best bars in the North OC

related

The Best Artisan Ice Cream and Gelato Shops in LA

related

The Best Restaurants in 15 Orange County Cities
Meg Strouse

Fair Fix and Fried A Fair's Deep-Fried Pecan Pie

This dessert doubles-up the possibility that you're going to end up with a double-XL coffin, by taking a Thanksgiving classic, battering it up, and dipping it in hot oil (on a stick, obviously). Oh yeah, and then topping it with powdered sugar. Because that's totally necessary.

Meg Strouse

Chicken Charlie's Deep-Fried Doritos

Taco Bell, take note. These dudes are crunchier than Doritos Locos Tacos, oilier than Doritos Locos Tacos, and yes, more delicious than Doritos Locos Tacos. Or Doritos. Which's loco.

Meg Strouse

Pickle O' Pete's Pickle Dog

So first, they core a pickle. Then they stick a hot dog in it. Then they cover it with corn meal batter. Then they deep-fry it. Then you eat it. Then you'll get another one.

Meg Strouse

Bacon-A-Fair's Bacon-Wrapped Jack Daniel's Churro

Wut. So apparently, this is a churro whose insides have been filled with whiskey awesomeness, then the whole thing is covered in bacon, then fried, then covered in sugar, then served with syrup. Read that sentence again. Buy fair tickets immediately.

related

Panda Express Is Now Serving Orange Chicken Burritos at Four LA Locations

related

The 16 best bars in the North OC
Meg Strouse

Chicken Charlie's Deep-Fried Chicken Skin

An idea so genius, its shocking it's never been done before: chicken skin chicharones. That's it. And that's all you need it to be.

Meg Strouse

Texas Donuts' Banana Chocolate Cream Donut

These XL sweet-bombs are exactly what they sound like -- slathered in chocolate, topped with fresh banana, loaded with cream, and absolutely delectable.

Meg Strouse

Texas Donuts' Cherry Pop Rocks Donut

Have you ever eaten one of the best donuts in LA and thought to yourself, "Self, wouldn't this taste better with some Pop Rocks on it"? Because you should've. Not only is this thing explosive, but it's also massive -- it's about four times the size of a regular donut.

Meg Strouse

Grantburgers' Chile Relleno Burger

This is literally an already great burger, made greater with a cheese-stuffed chili relleno, some chorizo, some jalapeños, and a pretzel bun.

related

The top 13 places for fried chicken in LA, as chosen by 8 LA food writers

related

The Best Artisan Ice Cream and Gelato Shops in LA
Meg Strouse

Bacon A-Fair's Cave Man Club

This? This is only the GREATEST THING THAT'S EVER EXISTED. Yes, it is a smoked turkey leg, totally wrapped in bacon, and -- you guessed it -- deep-fried. If there was ever another, better thing that ever existed, it hasn't, so stop lying about it.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor and wonders on a daily basis why there isn't a single restaurant in LA that serves smoked turkey legs year-round. He's at @jeffmillerla on the Instagrams and @ThrillistLA on Twitter.

Stuff You'll Like