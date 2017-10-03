Food & Drink

Behold: The New Pop-Tart/Donut Hybrid of Your Dreams

By Published On 03/26/2015 By Published On 03/26/2015
WILDER SHAW/THRILLIST

Trending

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

related

Dunkin’ Donuts Is Cutting Nearly Half Its Donut Selection at 1,000 Locations

related

Cheap Flight Alert: $300 Will Get You Roundtrip Tickets to Germany

related

The Big Difference Between the Old and Rebooted 'TRL'

Stuff You'll Like

related

JetBlue Has a New 2-Day Flash Sale With $59 Tickets

related

Channing Tatum Taught James Corden How to Strip Like 'Magic Mike'

related

Southwest Flash Sale Has $39 Fares

You know how every time you have a Pop-Tart you're all, "Sure, this is good -- I mean, approaching very good -- but, I mean, it doesn’t even weigh one full pound, and it’s not also a donut"? WELL, THOSE DAYS ARE TOTALLY OVER, 'CAUSE THERE'S NOW A PLACE SELLING ONE-POUND POP-TART DONUTS. That place is Donut Bar, that glorious creation is called the Big Poppa-Tart, and we went ahead and taste-tested one (OK, a bunch) to make sure they were as good as they sound. (Spoiler alert: THEY WERE BETTER.)

Related

related

Do pizza-flavored snacks actually taste like pizza?

related

You can now get waffle-donuts (aka Wow-Nuts) in LA

related

Do pizza-flavored snacks actually taste like pizza?
Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

They come in strawberry and s'mores flavors -- and if you’re trying to grab one (read: WAY MORE THAN ONE), you'd better hurry: they usually sell out in under an hour. Here're the basics: the strawberry Poppa-Tart is a gigantic donut stuffed with crushed strawberry Pop-Tarts and house-made strawberry jam, topped with marshmallow glaze, drizzled with more jam, and yes, topped with more crushed Pop-Tarts. Oh, and sprinkles. 'Cause duh. Same routine goes for the s’mores -- it’s stuffed with s'mores Pop-Tarts and house-made chocolate fudge.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

So how does it taste? Like both a donut AND a Pop-Tart. But here's the thing: before I bit into this behemoth, if you'd told me you preferred untoasted Pop-Tarts, I would have punched you straight in the ear. However, it works here -- it’s soft enough on the inside not to take away from the doughy goodness of the donut. (FWIW, I fancy myself a strawberry Pop-Tart fan over the s'mores, and the same goes for the Poppas. The house-made fudge is killer, but in the end you’re dealing with an inferior Pop-Tart.)

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

Also, you’ll probably want to bring a napkin, or a bib, or a hazmat suit because the strawberry jam shoots straight at your face if you bite right into it. And what, are you gonna eat it with a fork? NOT TODAY. NOT IN MY TOWN.

Wilder Shaw/Thrillist

"Surely this miracle snack must cost a fortune!" you’re probably shouting. Well, stop shouting, 'cause it’s ONLY FOUR BUCKS. Now quit drooling all over your computer or smart phone (or smart watch? We have those now, right?), and get over to Donut Bar (they've got locations in Orange County and San Diego) and start believing in miracles.

Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
 
Wilder Shaw is a writer and comedian who definitely didn’t eat an entire Big Poppa-Tart. No, definitely not. Talk about your favorite Pop-Tart flavor with him on Twitter at @WilderShaw_ and Instagram at @wildershaw.

Stuff You'll Like