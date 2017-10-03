Food & Drink

Lobster Nachos Are the Greatest Thing Since Regular Nachos

By Published On 05/20/2016 By Published On 05/20/2016
Lobster nachos
Soy Nguyen/Thrillist

Since launching Slapfish three years ago, chef Andrew Gruel has grown his Orange County seafood haven from two food trucks to more than 10 brick-and-mortar seafood shacks. Delicious twists on everyone's favorite food vehicle (nachos, duh) are, like this masterpiece above, further evidence that the guy knows what he's doing. The lobster nachos he made for us haven't been added to the menu yet, but there's plenty of enthusiasm for a treat like this to become more permanent in the near future. An entire Maine lobster is used for the dish, including the non-meaty parts, which are used in the sauce.

Dig into the video by Soy Nguyen.

This food truck turned brick-and-mortar seafood haven in Orange County supplies delicious, comfort food twists on from-the-sea favorites. Menu highlights include "clobster" grilled cheese (crab and lobster), a surf 'n' turn burger, and beautifully crafted fries smothered in clam chowder. This no-frills, boat-to-plate outpost in Huntington Beach also offers a decadent place of lobster nachos, made with an entire Maine lobster.

