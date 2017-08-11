Food & Drink

The Epic Pizza Burger Is Back at SoCal's Most Artery-Endangering Burger Chain

By Published On 02/03/2015 By Published On 02/03/2015
Courtesy of Slater's 50/50

A burger that combines the two greatest foods ever known to man, pizza and burgers, is back again this year through the end of the month at Slater's 50/50 in Southern California. That's right: pizza and a cheeseburger on a bun from the people that brought you the 50% ground bacon, 50% ground beef burger. 

This Pizza Burger isn't just your typical attempt at colliding the two amazing foods, which is mostly you trying to wrap your slice around a burger. It's a full-fledged hybrid made with a 50% ground beef and 50% mild Italian sausage patty topped with marinara, fried mozzarella, and held together — albeit temporarily — with a toasted garlic aioli brioche bun, according to Slater's. And just like pizza, they're letting you customize the toppings to mimic your favorite pies — like a Hawaiian with Canadian bacon and grilled pineapple, a pepperoni with pepperoni slices, and a supreme with black olives, green peppers, sautéed mushrooms and pepperoni. 

Courtesy of Slater's 50/50

Unsurprisingly, the Pizza Burger is Slater's most popular burger of the month and that's why they keep bringing it back every year, spokeswoman Shelby Lopaty told Thrillist. Because pizza on a burger, duh! 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves nothing more than a nice big pizza or a giant cheeseburger, let alone the two combined into one. Follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

