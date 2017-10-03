Food & Drink

We're giving away 100 free sausages at LA's awesomest new sausage shop

Jen Jones

It's true. We really are giving away ONE HUNDRED free sausages, but we'll get to that in a minute. First we're going to tell you about the brand-new spot that's grilling them up, because it's pretty rad.

Jen Jones

It's called Picnik, and it's from the team behind the super-acclaimed Bell Latin spot Corazon Y Meil, with one minor difference: they've added a sausage dude to the roster who used to deal with hand-case meats daily at Bouchon, and'll be on full display here, thanks to a closed-circuit camera that'll stream footage directly from the butcher shop to a TV in the front of house.

Jen Jones

And even though sausages are their specialty, they're trying to use the entirety of the pigs they butcher, too, which means crazy-good, non-link dishes like this pork belly three-bean stew...

Jen Jones

... and this potato salad, which usually would have nothing to do with pork, except duh, it's topped with house-cured bacon.

Jen Jones

And if, for some reason, you don't want to go HAM, you're gonna end up with this crazy-good mac and cheese, which's topped with fried hominy.

Jen Jones

But you want one of those 100 free sausages, which range from lamb merguez to sweet & spicy Italian to a smoked onion-and-garlic Jagerwurst, so here's what to do: Tweet THIS and/or email here, and if you're lucky/include really good bribes, you'll be invited to the sausage party.

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA, and is not a vegetarian. Hit him on Twitter at @thrillistla or on Instagram at @jeffmilllerla.

1. Picnik 168 West Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 (Pasadena)

This new sausage joint from the team behind the super-acclaimed Bell Latin spot Corazon Y Meil is seriously delicious.

