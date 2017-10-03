Pho Serious: Power-ranking the 19 best pho restaurant name-puns in LA

For some reason, some very, very awesome reason, tons of LA restaurants that sell pho -- that delicious, light, customizable Vietnamese rice-noodle soup -- get mad pun-y with their restaurant names. These, though, these are hands-down the 19 best, all power-ranked entirely on the hilariousness of their malapropism.
19. Pho House
5248 Beach Blvd; Buena Park
18. Pho-licious
529 N Live Oak; Arcadia
17. Pho Here
946 N Western; Koreatown
16. Pho Tasty
19117 Pioneer Blvd; Artesia
15. Pho Ever
2228 W Rosecranz; Gardena
14. Pho Show
4349 Sepulveda; Culver City
13. Phorage
3300 Overland; Culver City
12. SoPhoSoGood
1818 E Carson; Carson
11. Simply Pho You
698 S Vermont; Koreatown
10. 9021Pho
490 N Beverly; Beverly Hills
9. Phonomenal
8543 Santa Monica Blvd; Beverly Hills
8. Absolutely Phobulous
350 N La Cienega; Mid-Wilshire
7. What the Pho
300 Pacific Coast Highway; Huntington Beach
6. Good Pho You
10648 Balboa; Glendale
5. Phoever Yum
425 S Western; Koreatown
4. Pho King Way
940 E Dominguez St; Carson
3. Pho King Delicious
9350 Corbin Ave; Northridge
2. Pho Mely
1351 Clark Ave; Bellflower
1.iPho
1072 S Brookhurst; Fullerton