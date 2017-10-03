Food & Drink

Pho Serious: Power-ranking the 19 best pho restaurant name-puns in LA

Published On 11/11/2013
For some reason, some very, very awesome reason, tons of LA restaurants that sell pho -- that delicious, light, customizable Vietnamese rice-noodle soup -- get mad pun-y with their restaurant names. These, though, these are hands-down the 19 best, all power-ranked entirely on the hilariousness of their malapropism.

Pho House LA
Yelp user Phil C

19. Pho House
5248 Beach Blvd; Buena Park

18. Pho-licious
529 N Live Oak; Arcadia

17. Pho Here
946 N Western; Koreatown

16. Pho Tasty
19117 Pioneer Blvd; Artesia

15. Pho Ever
2228 W Rosecranz; Gardena

Pho Show, Los Angeles
Pho Show

14. Pho Show
4349 Sepulveda; Culver City

13. Phorage
3300 Overland; Culver City

12. SoPhoSoGood
1818 E Carson; Carson

11. Simply Pho You
698 S Vermont; Koreatown

9021Pho Los Angeles
9021Pho Facebook

10. 9021Pho
490 N Beverly; Beverly Hills

9. Phonomenal
8543 Santa Monica Blvd; Beverly Hills

8. Absolutely Phobulous
350 N La Cienega; Mid-Wilshire

7. What the Pho
300 Pacific Coast Highway; Huntington Beach

Good Pho You, Los Angeles
Good Pho You Facebook

6. Good Pho You
10648 Balboa; Glendale

5. Phoever Yum
425 S Western; Koreatown

4. Pho King Way
940 E Dominguez St; Carson

3. Pho King Delicious
9350 Corbin Ave; Northridge

2. Pho Mely
1351 Clark Ave; Bellflower

iPho, LA
Yelp User Richard L

1.iPho
1072 S Brookhurst; Fullerton

