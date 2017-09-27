This Secret Menu Item Is LA's Most Massive & Expensive Taco

Over the past year, we’ve been introduced to everything from taco pizzas to everything bagel donuts -- and now, thanks to SoCal taco chain Puesto, we have the world’s first surf-and-turf taco donut. Priced at $60, the costly off-menu special is geared toward large groups and can easily feed six people. If you're scratching your head, wondering what in the hell a taco donut actually is, well, read on.
The inspiration for the taco donut sprang from all the creative food combinations constantly circling the web. “My sous-chef, Mario, and I had seen all these videos of these sushi donuts, and we thought, ‘We can one-up that,’” explains Chef Katy Smith. “So, we took one of our favorite tacos, and we made it into the donut taco.”
Smith was adamant about staying true to the flavors and ingredients of Mexico, while still elevating it with high quality products and Puesto’s own signature style -- instead of using cheap cuts of meat (like you'd normally find in a street taco), the taco features top-tier ingredients like filet mignon and grilled lobster.
To construct this beast, a layer of cheese is melted, then piled with grilled marinated steak, pico de gallo, and fried onions. A base of fresh blue corn tortillas is shaped into a ring, and then the whole thing gets flipped upside down and topped with sliced avocado, grilled spicy lobster, and an icing of chipotle and cilantro cremas. As of now, it’s arguably the most lavish -- and expensive -- taco up for grabs in LA.
Check out the video above for an inside look at this secret menu monster.
