Where to Eat and Drink Near LA Live and Crypto.Com Arena

The massive complex at LA Live is a destination for concerts, movies, ice skating, and bowling, among other things. It is a hub for the convention center, a Downtown landmark, and a tourist destination. But for many Angelenos, it is mostly the dense square of development that sprung up around what used to be the Staples Center, recently renamed to Crypto.com Arena.

And now, with basketball season off and running, Crypto.com Arena is at the forefront of Angeleno angst all over again. The clanging of the Lakers’ missed three-pointersechoe across town, and the Clippers’ injury concerns couldn’t wait even one single game before they became an issue. But for all the stress the teams cause in this city, we just can’t seem to quit showing up for them—the shared insanity of sports fandom is too deeply ingrained, too essential, and too much fun.

So to help us all arrive at the courts with the optimism instilled by a good meal, or to settle us after another stomach-churning loss, here are the best places to eat and drink around LA Live. And if you’re looking for even more dining ideas in Downtown LA, we’ve got a guide for that, too.