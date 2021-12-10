22 LA Restaurants That Have Christmas Dinner Covered
Hang up your apron this holiday.
Congrats! You’ve almost made it to the end of 2021, with nearly two years of pandemic life under your belt—and no idea of what’s to come. Though the Omicron variant is lurking like a much-less-endearing Grinch, the good news is Christmas is not canceled this year. That said, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted nothing to do with recipe-hunting, grocery shopping, prepping, cooking, and cleaning (just reading the above has us ready to skip the whole thing, pour ourselves a bourbon, and turn on that Kenny G documentary, which looks oddly fascinating). Instead, you should simply take advantage of the many fine restaurants in and around LA that are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for your takeout and dine-in pleasure. Behold, 22 spots to make your holiday delicious and bright.
Keep in mind that the restaurant industry is still facing challenges of its own, including staff shortages and shipping delays, so try to bring a hospitable and generous spirit to any holiday dining excursions, and note that tax and gratuity are not included in most prices.
Redbird
Chef Neal Fraser will be putting a holiday spin on his seasonal modern-American menu come Christmas Eve with a three-course prix fixe dinner. Each guest chooses from several options for each course, and there’s a wine pairing option as well. Starter choices include a burrata and persimmon salad and a chicken liver tartine with cranberry mostarda, while entrees feature king salmon plated with herb gnocchi, black trumpet mushrooms, and a port reduction; and roasted turkey roulade done with chestnut stuffing and Brussels. For dessert, there’s banana bread pudding and a crème puff with praline ice cream. You can also kick things off with one of bar director Tobin Shea’s special holiday cocktails including the Japanese whiskey-based Apple Toddy. Book a table in the lounge, main dining room, or hard-to-believe-you’re-Downtown outdoor garden.
Dine in-details: $125 per person for dinner, $65 additional for wine pairings.
How to book: via Tock.
Tatel
Since opening on Canon over the summer, the first U.S. outpost of the Madrid and Ibiza hotspot has gained equal buzz here thanks to its pro athlete pedigree (Rafael Nadal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Pau Gasol are all involved), stylish space, and innovative Spanish dishes infused with California ingredients. Come Christmas Eve, diners can come in for a Spanish-influenced multi-course meal. Shareable appetizers for the table will feature Iberico ham, wild mushroom-and-chestnut soup, and Tatel’s signature Spanish bluefin tuna belly. Entrée choices include black truffle risotto; butter-roasted monkfish with manila clams and salsa verde; and a Wagyu rib roast. To top things off, guests get to share a few desserts including Tatel’s “world famous cheesecake” (which really does live up to the hype, we promise).
Dine in-details:$175 per person.
How to book: online.
Harold & Belle's Restaurant
This 50-plus-year-old stalwart Southern restaurant is offering a holiday catering menu through the end of the year, with pick-up available on Christmas Eve as well. Go for an individual holiday meal that includes a choice of Cajun turkey or beef pot roast as an entrée alongside cornbread stuffing, candied yams, French bread, and bread pudding. Or mix and match larger combo meals for 12 to 25 people, which come with choices of signature sides, entrees, breads, and desserts. Everything is available a la carte, too, which means you can stock up on mashed potatoes, sauteed green beans, creamed spinach, red beans and rice, and other H&B Southern specialties. And if you need to feed a serious crowd, order one of the fabled file gumbo pots served with steamed rice and French bread.
Takeout details: Side dishes and entrees $60-$90, serve eight to ten; desserts $25-$75; file gumbo pots $285, 20-30 servings; $445, 40-50 servings.
How to order: Call 323-735-9023 or email catering@haroldandbelles.com. Pickup available every day in December except Christmas Day.
Casa Del Mar Hotel
No matter which holiday meal you’re looking to splurge on, this swanky Santa Monica hotel has you covered with Christmas Eve dinner,Christmas Day brunch,andChristmas Day dinner. Both dinners offer four-course prix fixe menus, with multiple selections for each, including appetizers of halibut crudo and roasted beets and persimmons, entrées featuring grilled branzino and rib eye with fall veggies and mashed potatoes, followed by a warm pecan tart with vanilla ice cream as a finisher. If brunch is more your jam, you can opt for the three-course offering on Christmas Day, with selections including crab cake benedict, wild Baja shrimp cocktail, king oyster mushroom linguini, and eggnog panna cotta.
Dine-in details: $115 per person for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners; $95 for Christmas Day brunch.
How to book: online.
Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique
If you want to send 2021 off in luxe, lavish style without waiting for New Year’s Eve, this Parisian-inspired restaurant and gourmet foods boutique is your spot. The menu includes 30 grams of Tsar Imperial Ossetra caviar for each guest, plus a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne and an array of canapes, all with a classical string duo serving as the soundtrack. And if all of the above isn’t going to quite cut it for your crew, add-ons and upgrades are available, too.
Dine-in details: $250 per person.
How to book: Three set seatings at 5:30 pm, 6 pm, 6:30 pm available via Tock.
(abeautifullife) Jamaican Cafe
The Downtown gem that operates both a brick-and-mortar restaurant and a food truck is holding its first-ever Island-Style Christmas Day dinner this year. The four-course menu includes a pomegranate-arugula salad and jerk chicken tamale soup to start, along with a choice of jerk rack of lamb or jerk honey-glazed ham, and a double-rum dessert of rum cake with rum-raisin ice cream. Bonus: Wine broker Alluvial Wines will be curating a wine pairing for the dinner with selections from California and Pacific Northwest artisan producers.
Dine-in details: $115 per person inclusive of gratuity, $40 additional for wine pairings.
How to book: Tickets available on Eventbrite.
Tacos Tu Madre
All four locations of this modern Mexican joint will be open for business on Christmas Eve so you can finally have the Christmas dinner we’ve all always dreamed of: stuffing ourselves with tacos. Mix and match the usual selection of fillings—from crispy fish to carne asada to pastrami to eggplant-soyrizo, which can all be made into burritos and bowls as well. You can also try out the holiday specials, including a bowl of caviar-topped tater tots and fried oyster po' boy tacos with poblano slaw. You can pick up, takeout, or dine-in at all locations and, if you’re looking to throw back a few margs while you’re at it, the WeHo venue offers full-service dining in addition to booze.
Dine-in details: Pricing varies. Walk-ins welcome. Open 11 am to 5 pm on Christmas Eve.
Takeout details: Order online for pickup or delivery.
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Tied with tacos for the potentially best Christmas Eve dinner ever is probably pizza, which you’ll find plenty of here at this internationally acclaimed Italian spot that will be open on Christmas Eve. In addition to its signature Neapolitan pies, L’antica will also be offering a FeastoftheSevenFishes-inspired special pasta—a spicy arrabbiata di mare, made with branzino, scallops, calamari, shrimp, clams, and mussels. And you can feel good extra good about ordering it since the restaurant willdonate$10ofeach special pasta sold to the South Central LA youth-focused nonprofit A Place Called Home. Bonus: You can get it all to go.
Dine-in details: A la carte pricing varies. Open from 11 am to 11 pm on December 24.
How to book: online.
Takeout details: Order via ChowNow, the restaurant’s website, or by phone at 323-366-2408.
Castaway Burbank
For an early holiday meal, head over to this hill-perched restaurant that’s strong on gorgeous valley views, which will be serving a three-course brunch set to include family-style seafood and dessert platters plus individual entrée selections of holiday-worthy dishes like lobster benedict. The restaurant will also be open for a la carte dinner that evening.
Dine-in details: $92 per adult, $35 for children for brunch from 10 am–3:30 pm.
How to book: online.
Caravan Swim Club
Hotel June’s open-air restaurant is doing a special three-course prix-fixe menu, available both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, centered around its Baja-focused fare. Starters include a mushroom soup sip and a roasted beet, orange, and jicama salad, followed by a choice of entree with options including braised pork belly and shellfish-and-sea bass seafood stew, plus buñuelosfor dessert.
Dine-in details: $85 per person
How to book: online.
Veggie Grill
The chain of vegan fast-casual restaurants is offering the perfect plant-based feast for your holiday. The dinner for four comes with turkey Wellington with walnut mushroom stuffing, butternut squash and sage soup, roasted garlic mashed potatoes with porcini mushroom gravy, green beans with everything-bagel butter (which is already sounding like the world’s best butter), and cranberry sauce. You can also add on a dessert tray of carrot cake or chocolate spiced pumpkin cake. Or both.
Takeout details. $75 for a meal for four people, $22-$25 for dessert trays that serve eight.
How to order: Pre-order online by December 17 for pickup on December 23 or 24.
Rumba Kitchen
This restaurant known for serving up Puerto Rican specialties is offering holiday meal kits for your home enjoyment. Both the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day kits feature favorites like roast pork with mofongo stuffing, Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas, avocado salad, classic Christmas pasteles, and housemade flan.
Takeout details. Noche Buena (Christmas Eve) kit serves 11 to 12 people for $445; Christmas Day kit serves five to six people for $255.
How to order: Email Rumbakitchen@gmail.com by December 22 for pickup through December 24.
Cipriani
The clubby Cipriani restaurant at this Beverly Hills hotel will be offering its upscale Italian fare via a four-course pre-fixe menu on Christmas Eve with two choices for each course and an entirely vegetarian offering available upon request. Options include a tartare trio, Sicilian caponata, tagliatelle pasta with pesto and shrimp, filet mignon, and Zabaglione cream-topped Panettone for dessert.
Dine-in details: $115 per adult, $45 for children with seatings from 12 pm to 3:45 pm and 6 pm to 10:45 pm.
How to book: online.
Tallula's
The beach-adjacent modern Mexican cantina from the Rustic Canyon Family restaurant group is taking on tamales this year, offering both pork verde and frijole negro by the half-dozen to take home. While you’re at it, you can order heat-and-serve, family-size dishesincluding a chile ancho-braised pork shank wrapped in banana leaves and served with organic rice and beans, handmade corn tortillas, salsa, and pickles; organic chicken enchiladas suizas; a DIY nacho kit; plus, sides and bottled cocktails.
Takeout details. $28 for a half-dozen tamales, $11-$50 for sides, kits, and heat-and-serve dishes.
How to order: Pre-order until December 20 at 5 pm through Tock or by phone at 310-526-0027. Pickup and delivery available December 21, 22, and 23.
The Bungalow Kitchen
This new Belmont Shore collab between chef Michael Mina and hospitality vet Brent Bolthouse is the place to try if you’re looking to turn Christmas Eve into a hot dinner date. In addition to its regular a la carte menu, the eatery is offering a special Christmas Eve dinner for two that includes a dry-aged prime rib and shareable sides of mashed potatoes, green beans almondine, and Binchotan-grilled maitake mushrooms. You two can top it off with a roasted chestnut and cherry croissant bread pudding and housemade Maker’s Mark ice cream. Book a table in the fireplace-flanked dining room, tucked-away patio, or marina-facing outdoor patio.
Dine-in details: $175 for prime rib dinner for two; $13 for dessert.
How to book:online.
Kali
If you want to spend Christmas Eve sampling seasonal standouts from the winter farmers market, book a table at this California contemporary restaurant on Melrose, where chef Kevin Meehan has put together a family-style meal full of market-driven ingredients. This year’s dishes will include wild mushroom risotto, a winter salad with seasonal fruits and roots, crispy fingerlings, spiced Tahitian squash, roasted Romanesco, and a holiday ham and local branzino. Indulge in your holiday dinner in the dining room or on the outdoor heated patio.
Dine-in details: $95 per person.
How to book: online.
Juniper
1 West Hollywood hotel’s onsite restaurant will be offering its regular a la carte menu for both dine-in and carryout on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with some special holiday additions. Go the traditional route with the herb-roasted prime rib with Yukon mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, and horseradish crème fraiche, or carb-load with the house-made wild mushroom gnocchi. There will also be a delish dark chocolate peppermint brownie sundae daring you to say no.
Dine-in details: Pricing for a la a carte menu and holiday specials varies.
How to book and order: Email 1wh-concierge@1hotels.com or call 310-424-1600.
n/soto
n/naka’s market-driven izakaya pop-up at the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center is offering a special eight-course meal during Christmas week, with seating in a tranquil location adjacent to the James Irvine Japanese Garden. Available on December 22 and 23, and an early seating on December 24, the menu includes innovative items like snow crab with tosazu jelly, Temarizushi with Wagyu beef tatami and oyster, chicken kettle rice, lobster tail with miso butter, and a surprise seasonal dessert. Look for n/soto to open permanently in Mid-City early next year.
Dine-in details: $160 per person.
How to book: online.
Lumière Brasserie
The flagship Parisian-style brasserie at the newly unveiled Fairmont Century Plaza will offer a comfort-inspired family-style dinner both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Each guest will get a pear and brie soup with roasted grapes and then share an entrée of whole rotisserie Mary’s organic chicken with a trio of sides, including roasted root vegetables, grilled green beans, and gravy-topped mashed potatoes, followed by a dessert of winter fruit crumble and ice cream.
Dine in-details: $150 for a dinner for two or $250 or dinner for four. Served 5 pm to 10 pm December 24 and 25.
How to book: online.
Yardbird
Head to the Beverly Center and indulge in hearty Southern favorites with an a la carte menu available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highlights include Southern Caviar Service with Canterbury Royale Grade white sturgeon and chef accompaniments to start, Maine lobster mac’ n cheese as an entree choice, and a decadent Red Velvet Cake with cream cheese frosting for dessert. All wines are $25 by the glass and $99 by the bottle for the entire month of December.
Dine-in details: A la carte pricing varies.
How to book: via the appropriate location page online.
Genghis Cohen
Maybe you don’t celebrate Christmas at all and are looking to order takeout or dine among others who prefer the time-honored tradition of eating NY-style Chinese food on the holiday instead. Look no further than Genghis Cohen, which is offering its regular menu of dumplings, noodles, soups, and house specialties like No Name Duck and spicy garlic lamb. Go with a group and order one of their famous family-style cocktails, like the Duck Duck Juice with yuzu, jasmine tea, scented blanc vermouth, with peach, citrus, and gin. Enjoy your selections in their lively red-accented dining room or on the patio.
Takeout details: Limited to-go orders will be available on Tock.
Dine-in details: A la carte pricing varies.
How to book: online.
Union
If you’re craving market-fresh Italian fare and you’re local to the San Gabriel Valley, head over to Union, which is bringing back its popular Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Christmas Eve. The eight-course prix-fixe menu includes highlights like BBQ eel croquette with smoked aioli and Tsar Nicoulai caviar, tortellini en brodo with Santa Barbara abalone and porcini “dashi,” and paccheri with Maine lobster, confit leeks, tarragon, and cacciucco demi. An optional wine pairing can be added for an additional charge.
Dine-in details: $125 per person with an optional $45 wine pairing.
How to book: Seatings for the 5 pm and 7:30 pm Christmas Eve dinners can be booked online or by emailing events@unionpasadena.com.