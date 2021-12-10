22 LA Restaurants That Have Christmas Dinner Covered

Congrats! You’ve almost made it to the end of 2021, with nearly two years of pandemic life under your belt—and no idea of what’s to come. Though the Omicron variant is lurking like a much-less-endearing Grinch, the good news is Christmas is not canceled this year. That said, we wouldn’t blame you if you wanted nothing to do with recipe-hunting, grocery shopping, prepping, cooking, and cleaning (just reading the above has us ready to skip the whole thing, pour ourselves a bourbon, and turn on that Kenny G documentary, which looks oddly fascinating). Instead, you should simply take advantage of the many fine restaurants in and around LA that are open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day for your takeout and dine-in pleasure. Behold, 22 spots to make your holiday delicious and bright.

Keep in mind that the restaurant industry is still facing challenges of its own, including staff shortages and shipping delays, so try to bring a hospitable and generous spirit to any holiday dining excursions, and note that tax and gratuity are not included in most prices.