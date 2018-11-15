Where to Eat Thanksgiving Dinner in LA

Recommended Video Lifestyle Meat Flowers Are Here to Give You The Best Valentine's Day Watch More

Viviane Beverly Hills This poolside restaurant at the Avalon Hotel will do a three-course holiday menu with starters including a butternut squash soup, entrees of slow-roasted turkey or roast beef, sides including garlic mashed potatoes, brioche stuffing and Brussels sprouts, and adorable mini pies to top things off. For those who don’t want to have to unbuckle their pants post-dinner, you can choose from a selection of à la carte options instead.

Details: 11am to 10pm; $65 per person; Reservations via Resy.

Openaire Koreatown Acclaimed chef Josiah Citrin (best known for his Michelin-starred Melisse in Santa Monica and the meat-centric Charcoal in Venice) just opened his latest shareable plates venture last month, inside the Line Hotel’s airy restaurant space. Come Thanksgiving, Openaire will offer a three-course holiday menu with starter options including smoked bacon-laced pumpkin soup and entrees of prime rib, crispy Eastern bass or the herb-roasted turkey, along with some family-style sides ranging from traditional cranberries to Southern-inspired praline-pecan yams. For dessert, you’ve got your pick of three pies or chocolate cake.

Details: 12pm to 8:30pm; Adults $70, Children $35; Reservations via OpenTable.

Citrin will also be offering a Thanksgiving prix-fixe menu at Melisse and a family-style dinner at Charcoal.

Playa Provisions Playa del Rey If you’re looking to go “Top Chef” on Turkey Day, hit up this casual beachside eatery owned by the reality show winner Brooke Williamson and husband Nick Roberts. You’ll choose from either turkey or mustard-crusted ham and then gorge on a serious number of sides including roasted acorn squash, sweet sausage & chestnut stuffing, and a chicory salad. All that is followed by a slice of housemade holiday pie. You can opt for a truncated version of the restaurant’s regular menu instead, but why anyone would do that is beyond me.

Details: 3pm to 8pm; $38 adults, $20 children (a special kids’ menu will be offered); Reservations via Resy.

Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse Downtown Yes, Downtown is abuzz with shiny new hotspots opening on a weekly basis, but this stalwart steakhouse is always a solid option. The Traditional Thanksgiving dinner comes with Diestel Farms turkey and gravy, chestnut stuffing, potato purée, candied butternut squash, and pickled cranberry compote -- plus, everyone gets an amuse bouche. A la carte offerings (including those signature steaks) will also be available, and you can go for broke by ending the night with a Bulleit-based spiced hot toddy accompanied by pumpkin crème brûlée.

Details: 3pm to 9pm; $55 for traditional turkey dinner.

Reservations via OpenTable or by calling (213) 680 0330.

The Restaurant at Montage Beverly Hills Whether you want a daytime brunch or evening dinner, this swanky hotel has got you covered for a fancy, over-the-top Thanksgiving. Brunch includes a full-on raw bar, cheese and charcuterie offerings, an array of salads, appetizers, and an omelet station -- and that’s before you get to the carving station. On the side, you’ll get whipped potatoes and porcini-sausage stuffing, desserts and everybody’s favorite Bar Mitzvah staple, the chocolate fountain. Later, the prix-fixe dinner includes options such as squash salad, traditional turkey, roasted salmon, and sweet potato gnocchi, as well as family-style sautéed haricot vert, creamed spinach and cornbread.

Details: Brunch is 11am to 3:30pm; $128 adults, $39 children 4-12. Dinner is 5pm to 9pm; $89. Reservations through the Montage.

Doma Kitchen Marina del Rey This casual eatery tucked inside a strip mall typically skews Eastern European, but it’s going full-on Americana this holiday. The Thanksgiving plate is loaded with roasted turkey and gravy, green beans, celery and apple stuffing, mashed sweet potatoes, and cranberry-pear relish. But if you’re up for something with an international flare, try the à la carte schnitzel, Lithuanian-style potato dumplings, or borscht soup.

Details: 11am-8pm; $26.95 for the Thanksgiving plate. Reservations via OpenTable.

FIG Restaurant Santa Monica The onsite eatery at the Fairmont is doing a family-style menu of seasonally inspired dishes with a spin. We’re talking sage-and-cider “Cinderella” pumpkin bisque with panettone croutons and candied pumpkin seeds, prime rib with horseradish cream, charred Brussels sprouts with shallots and sherry, as well as creme fraiche whipped potatoes. The main event is roasted turkey, brined in maple, chipotle and rosemary. Bonus: You’re in the perfect location for a post-dinner beach stroll to burn off some of those (many, many) calories.

Details: 11am to 7pm (last seating); $90 adults, $25 children under 12. Reservations through OpenTable or by calling (310) 319 3111.

Jane Q Hollywood This farmer’s market-inspired cafe inside the Kimpton Everly will be cooking up its three-course Friendsgiving menu not just on Thanksgiving itself, but from now through November 25. The offerings skew Californian comfort food, with a spinach veloute, turkey pot pie, glazed root vegetables, and candied pepita pumpkin pie. Bonus: a couple bucks from each bill is donated to No Kid Hungry.

Details: 5pm to 10pm; $36. Reservations via OpenTable.

The Restaurant at Mr. C Beverly Hills Naples-born chef Giuseppe Manco will be adding his Southern-Italian style to the four-course Turkey Day menu at this clubby Cipriani restaurant. Look for butternut squash ravioli, oven-roasted turkey with chardonnay gravy, sides like amaretto sweet potatoes and roasted pistachio stuffing. For dessert, it’s pumpkin pie. Do they serve that in Italy? Well, they should...

Details: 12pm to 3:45pm and 6pm to 10:45pm; $85 adults (+ $35 for wine pairings), $40 children aged 5 to 12. Reservations via OpenTable.

Maple at Descanso Gardens Flintridge The Patina Group’s venue at the botanical gardens is usually all about weekend brunch, but on Thanksgiving it’s switching to a full-on holiday buffet. Offerings include fall-feeling salads like pumpkin-and-kumquat with mixed baby kale and a Brussels sprout caesar; as well as herb-roasted heritage turkey with smoked gravy (or butternut squash-and-mushroom Wellington if you want to skip the bird). On the side you can pick from baked mac & cheese, sausage & apple stuffing, and traditional mashed potatoes; fun desserts include a pumpkin cheesecake shooter and apple pie ravioli.

Details: 11am to 3pm; $85 adults, $45 children. Purchase tickets here.

WOLF West Hollywood The always-innovative Marcel Vigneron is rolling out a five-course feast inspired by his childhood. And he was clearly one sophisticated tyke. The menu starts with a cinnamon creme fraiche-topped squash soup and kale salad with persimmon and pomegranate, followed by an entree of either spatchcocked turkey (look it up) or Ora King salmon. The smattering of sides includes chestnut stuffing, roasted root vegetables, and quince-laced cranberry sauce. For dessert it’s that old-school favorite: pumpkin banana bundt cake with candied walnuts.

Details: 4pm to 9pm; $75. Reservations via OpenTable.

Terranea Resort Rancho Palos Verde We’re pretty sure this fancy beachfront resort has more restaurants than the entire state of Rhode Island, and we can guarantee you will not have a problem finding turkey here this Thanksgiving. The place is putting together seven different holiday meal offerings ranging from a blowout ballroom buffet ($105), to a gourmet prix fixe dinner at ocean-perched Mar’sel ($140). And then there’s the Asian-inspired family-style feast at bustling Bashi, and bulging turkey sandwiches (and football viewing) in the lobby bar. So many winners, all in one place.

Details: Check here for hours and pricing. Reservations via OpenTable or by calling (866) 261 5873.

Tres Beverly Hills If you want to get your eating out of the way early so you can properly dedicate the night to Netflix, choose the luxe brunch buffet at this SLS hotel restaurant. Seafood and caviar line up along with traditional offerings of turkey, Spanish-style stuffing (this is a José Andrés joint, after all) and a selection of mini desserts. If you know your crew isn’t going to rally until later on, go the prix-fixe dinner route -- choices include butternut squash soup, turkey or lamb chops, and gooey pecan bars for dessert. And if you’re a diehard fan of the hotel’s signature small plates restaurant, The Bazaar by José Andrés, you can sit down to a family-style afternoon feast there instead. Or as well.

Details: At Tres, brunch is 11:30am to 3:45pm ($85 adults, $45 children), and dinner is 5pm to 9:45pm ($75). Dinner at The Bazaar by José Andrés is from 3:30pm to 7:30pm; $100. Reservations via OpenTable.

Barton G West Hollywood If you think a massive steak rolled out on a lawn mower, deviled eggs served in a mini chicken coop and liquid nitrogen martinis will give your out-of-town visitors enough “You’ll never believe what they’ve got in LA” fodder for the year, then this over-the-top eatery is your spot. In addition to its totally bananas à la carte menu, there’s a three-course Thanksgiving menu that kicks off with roasted pumpkin soup or a fall garden salad, and follows up with an herb-roasted turkey breast with confit leg, apricot and sage stuffing. Parsnip and potato mash, candied yams, and roasted Brussels sprouts are served on the side, then pumpkin donuts arrive for dessert.

Details: 6pm to 10pm; $65 for the prix fixe menu. Reservations via OpenTable.

The Polo Lounge Beverly Hills The Thanksgiving brunch menu here at the Beverly Hills Hotel (yes, it’s the pink one) looks as luxe as the iconic property itself. Think eggs benedict laced with white truffles, rosemary-crusted chateaubriand, and vegetarian-friendly kabocha squash ravioli. Bellinis, mimosas, and sparkling wine will flow fast all day long.

Details: 11am to 4pm; $175 per person. Reservations via OpenTable.