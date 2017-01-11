Go Get Em Tiger's Ria Wilson on Filipino Food's Entry Into the Mainstream and More

What has this past year been like for you?

Ria Wilson: Starting at Go Get Em Tiger has been great because for almost the first half of the year I was working in a private kitchen situation with NeueHouse, so it was nice to come back here and be able to cook for everybody. It's great because here I'm able to play again and have free range of the menu.

What inspired your menu?

Wilson: Because we're here in California, seasonality is a big thing. And otherwise, I've been playing off of Filipino flavors that I grew up eating. And it's been really nice with the guys at Unit 120, and other friends down in Orange County at Irenia doing similar things [with Filipino food]. It's a flavor profile that hasn't really been exposed so much. And there are some of us that do it more straightforward like Charles [Olalia] at Ricebar, but then there are some of us that do riffs on it. So I think it's cool that we have this broad approach and we're all pretty much friends and we all talk about what we're doing. It's nice, it's like a community within a community.