Roy Choi on Fast Food for the Masses, Becoming an Adult, and What 2016 Meant to Him

To me, LocoL is a keyhole, not for me, or [business partner] Daniel, or our individual businesses or anything like that, it's a bridge to how we can fix some shit because the truth a lot of people don't want to talk about is the poverty exists, and it exists, and it continues to exists, and it won't change unless we actually get up and do something. Our brothers and sisters, it's not that they're not capable, they've been cut off and they need help.

Those of us that have some sort of privilege, and that have influence, have opportunities to give, we got to just give it, man. It can be as small as a burger shop. The echoes of what LocoL has done throughout Watts, Compton, Inglewood, Long Beach, Southgate, Lynwood is incredible, man. You can go down there and walk the streets, and say the word LocoL, LocoL's gangster as shit, man. It really, really has captivated everyone's lives, and their hope, and their belief, and their strength. Our team has risen beyond any expectations... and a lot of people from Watts are seeing a lot of people that haven't been to Watts [for the restaurant] so there's this human thing that I imagined it but it took on its own form. That's been really great.