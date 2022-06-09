A Swanky New Shawarma Spot from Bestia and Bavel Duo Lands in East Hollywood

Naming after people is always a bit of a risk—what if that person turns out to be a jerk, or burns a city to the ground? And if Saffron, daughter of Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis and namesake of the couple’s new restaurant, Saffy’s, decides next week that she’s vegetarian, does their giant wood-fired shawarma get the boot?

Because it’s that spinning cone of meat that is at the heart of Saffy’s, Menashe and Gergis’ new elevated kabob shop in East Hollywood. The menu is built on homestyle Middle Eastern cooking, a more rustic and casual version of what the pair have been doing at their magnificent Arts District restaurant Bavel, though the composition of dishes (and their prices) are still a step or three above average.