We actually ate from a toilet: the truth behind Magic Restroom Cafe

MAGIC RESTROOM CAFE LA
Melanie Wynne

Sometimes you hear about a restaurant that's too good to be true... and other times, you hear about Magic Restroom Cafe, a Taiwanese import now open in the City of Industry, not too far from LA, where reports circulated that they'll have you eat while on a toilet seat... from a toilet bowl... filled with food sporting scatalogical-sounding names. Could it really be true? Here's the report:

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

When you walk in, it becomes apparent that the theme here is not carried out subtly: toilets on the floor, urinals on the wall. The real pisser, however, is the glaring lack of dividers/ splashguards.

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Here's your seating situation. We tried opening one for extra back support, but then you've got the open space situation underneath and... yeah it just doesn't work.

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

If you're really feeling dirty (which, if you're here, you must be), they have these stalls... with showers. Sadly, neither the showers nor the toilets are hooked up to actual plumbing. Wait, that isn't sad at all. That's quite fortunate.

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

The rumors about the gross food names? Unfortunately (or maybe fortunately), greatly exaggerated and just flat-out not true, which means this kinda-peppery calamari's on the menu as "fried squid" and not, like, "bowl 'o 'holes".

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Though these shrimp and cucumber balls were still called... shrimp and cucumber balls.

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

That meant the food's presentation was the real sell, with grossness ranging from just-weird looking (shrimp fried rice)...

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... to, "um, I guess I'll put that in my mouth" (pork meatballs)...

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... to no. Just, no. (Curry chicken.)

The Magic Restroom Cafe, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

... also, they really missed an opportunity by not putting this chunky brown sauce in one of those toilet bowls. They probably figured they'd just leave it up to you. HEY-O!

