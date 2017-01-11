Why Do Good Restaurants Struggle to Survive in Santa Monica?

Rents on the rise

It doesn’t take a real estate genius to figure out that doing business this close to the beach costs a premium, although according to former Aestus co-owner Rex Licklider, rents are just as steep in other desirable neighborhoods. “[Santa Monica’s high rents do] make it more difficult to thrive in such an environment,” he says. “The rents in Abbot Kinney, in Venice, Beverly Hills, and in parts of West Hollywood are equally high, but many restaurants are thriving in those areas. I believe supply and demand will eventually balance out and rents will seek a reasonable level.”

City officials readily admit that high rents factor into many recent closures. Former Santa Monica mayor Kevin McKeown, who currently serves on the City Council, says: “When restaurants here close, it is often because their success spurred landlords to jack the rents when leases expired.” And according to Taylor, the city has 396 dining establishments, so competition is stiff. “When people are spoiled for choice, it forces our businesses to stay ahead of the curve and offer the highest level of quality and service possible,” she explains. “Several of the restaurants [that closed recently] were victims of rising rents. When a long-term lease expires or comes up for renewal, the landlord has the ability to raise rents to market rates. For some restaurants that have enjoyed long leases at lower rates, this can be quite a shock and forces them to re-evaluate their business model and location. This problem is not unique to Santa Monica.”