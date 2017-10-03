Food & Drink

You can now get waffle-donuts (aka Wow-Nuts) in LA

05/13/2014
Jeff Miller

From the same people who brought you LA's first-ever Cronut comes LA's first-ever Wow-Nut: a how-did-no-one-think-of-this-sooner waffle-donut hybrid, available now at DK's in Santa Monica. And yes, this is real. Here's the scoop...

Dustin Downing

First things first: their dough is a proprietary blend of waffle dough and donut dough, and takes weeks to perfect. Second things second: it comes in four variations, which include this Ube (made with a popular Filipino purple yam), Chocolate, Red Velvet, and Original.

Dustin Downing

They put the dough in a traditional waffle maker (either circular or square), then they lick the bowl (wouldn't you?), and then they...

Dustin Downing

... wait for it to get crispy on the outside. But wait, there's more...

Dustin Downing

It's then deep-fried, like you'd normally do a donut, except THESE ARE WAFFLES.

Dustin Downing

There're a ton of delicious, donut-style moves too, like getting it glazed...

Dustin Downing

... dipping it in sprinkles...

Dustin Downing

... or topping it with a cream cheese frosting.

Dustin Downing

In fact, they have a whole BUNCH of toppings (and by a BUNCH, we mean at least six) that they'll use to help you totally customize your donut. Or, you can just take one of their recommendations, which include...

Dustin Downing

The Original Wow-Nut, with cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, and strawberries...

... and the "Team Purple Yam", which is Ube, dressed with coconut glaze and toasted coconut.

Dustin Downing

But it's way more fun to customize your own, so that they can look like this...

Dustin Downing

... or this...

Dustin Downing

... or, oh God yes, this.

Dustin Downing

They're available while supplies last starting at 5am, so if you're not in line yet... there's always tomorrow.

Jeff Miller is Thrillist LA's Senior City Editor, and and is extremely fond of waffle parties. He can be hit up on Instagram at @jeffmillerla, Twitter at @thrillistla, or Waffler at... hey, what's Waffler?

1. DK's Donuts & Bakery 1614 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 (Santa Monica)

This always-open, trend-setting bakery slings some of the best donuts in LA. Don't believe us? Head over and try one of their kronuts. Or deep-fried waffles. Or, just any one of their colorful, confectionary creations.

