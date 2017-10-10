This Doughnut Stuffed With Eggs Benedict Is the Most Perfect Brunch Food

At Sidecar Doughnuts in Santa Monica, the fried dough aficionados are taking breakfast one step further with the ultimate brunch doughnut mash-up: an eggs Benedict doughnut.
“We always wanted a savory option,” explains owner Sumter Pendergrast on the eggs Benedict doughnut’s origin. “We’re a traditional doughnut shop, so we do our take on traditional doughnuts.”
The savory tribute to a brunch classic looks totally ordinary on the outside, but the surprise comes once you slice into it -- inside is a perfectly poached egg, just like what you’d find in the plated dish.
“Once people bite in and they get a fresh egg, they’re just blown away. They think, ‘How is this possible?’” Pendergrast says.
To make this surprise breakfast item, hole-less doughnuts are cut out and wrapped around a poached egg and ham, nestling the ingredients inside. The doughnuts are then proofed for 30 minutes, fried, and finished off with a basil hollandaise sauce.
Sidecar Doughnuts also offers an array of sweet doughnuts if a savory doughnut isn’t your thing. Try the huckleberry doughnut topped with a fresh huckleberry glaze, or go for a classic like the Butter & Salt: a vanilla bean cake doughnut drizzled with brown butter glaze and fleur de sel.
Check out the video above to see this doughnut-wrapped brunch excellence being made before your very eyes.
