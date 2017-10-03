The 10 Best South Bay Restaurants, According to BBQ Legend Bigmista

related The Best Italian Restaurants in All of LA

El Rocoto Gardena

The Lowdown: This surprisingly nice, totally off-the-radar, strip-mall Peruvian place balances traditional foods with unique presentation.

Bigmista says: "This spot is definitely a find -- the classic Saltado de Pollo (stir-fried chicken, tomatoes, potato, and onions served over rice) and the adventurous Pescado a lo Macho (shrimp, squid, mussel, scallops, and octopus w/ aji amarillo creamy sauce on fish filet with rice) are both served with flair."



Bella Pizza Long Beach

The Lowdown: This pizza joint has you covered with both wheat- and original-crusted pies topped with unusual options -- like the Bixby pie with pine nuts and goat cheese, and an Indian tandoori option with jalapeño, cilantro, and spiced chicken.

Bigmista says: "Surprisingly, I don't come here for the pizza: the salads are huge and inexpensive. They come in small, medium, and large, but I have to be super-hungry to even finish a medium. My favorite is the Works, with romaine, tomato, cucumbers, mushrooms, black olives, onions, croutons, and ranch dressing -- for $6.95. Did I mention it was huge?"

The Breakfast Bar Long Beach

The Lowdown: Right by the beach, this family-run spot's got a married team of restaurant veterans, with a massive menu of grease-laden greatness.

Bigmista says: "I am hooked on the 'Hung Over.' It's two eggs scrambled with cheese and sausage, served over french fries, and smothered with Nana's sausage gravy, with house pico de gallo & spiced sour cream. It'll definitely soak up last night."



Picosito Long Beach

The Lowdown: This mini-chain also has a location in Bellflower, and both serve Mexican goodness ultra-casually.

Bigmista says: "I like Mexican food, but I rarely love Mexican food because it's pretty hard to distinguish one taco from another. But at El Picosito, I found my standout burrito: the lengua is truly excellent, tender, and flavorful. And here, I always said I wouldn't eat tongue because I didn't want to taste anything that would be tasting me back."

Aji Sushi Manhattan Beach

The Lowdown: This beachside fishery's got all sorts of Japanese goodness, from soba to tempura, as well as an all-you-can-eat sushi option.

Bigmista says: "Need to pound some sake and Sapporo while watching a game? Want some really fresh sushi and sashimi? This is your place -- it's great to take some friends to without getting all dressed up."



Uncle Red's Bellflower

The Lowdown: Angels memorabilia hangs in this no-frills pizzeria, which's got a surprisingly well-curated craft beer list alongside its pies.

Bigmista says: "Now, THIS is my pizza place. Great crust, lots of cheese, and fresh ingredients make the pizza head and shoulders above anything else in the area. Get the meat-laden Carnivore -- you'll eat the whole thing in one sitting. Promise."

Heritage Family Pantry Lakewood

The Lowdown: This homestyle diner's one of those places that feels like you've been there hundreds of times, even if you've never been there one time.

Bigmista says: "You can get a great meal here anytime, but breakfast is my favorite -- if you're brave enough, get the LA Marathon: three eggs, two french toast triangles, two pancakes, ham, bacon, sausage, and home fries. You probably need to run a marathon to work it off, but it's worth it."

Sal's Gumbo Shack Long Beach

The Lowdown: Already repped on our best Southern Food list, Sal's is ultra-legit comfort food, straight from Louisiana.

Bigmista says: "Sal's is one of the very few places that I will eat gumbo outside of my home."

Yamadaya Torrance

The Lowdown: This beloved ramen mini-chain's Torrance location has long been a mecca for slurpy noodle enthusiasts.

Bigmista says: "I'm sure there are a lot of ramen dishes at Yamadaya, but I can't get past the tonkotsu. The pork broth is simmered twenty hours for maximum flavor -- and you can taste ALL of it."