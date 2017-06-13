These Rolled Ice Cream Tacos Are LA's Hottest New Summer Treat

Forget those classic California taco trucks because one Garden Grove ice cream shop is redefining #tacotuesday with an inspired spin on the ice cream taco.
Hot on the heels of the rolled ice cream trend in Orange County, Sweet Cup owner Kenny Tran created his own unique take on the craze by inventing new flavors based off of boba tea. Rolled ice cream lent itself well to a boba infusion, as it’s essentially flattened ice cream that can be topped with almost anything before being loosely rolled up, creating unlimited flavor opportunities. Combine that with a colorful custom taco shell, and you’ve got SoCal’s latest Instagram craze.
Served only on Tuesdays, Sweet Cup's ice cream tacos come in a variety of flavors like s’mores, strawberry shortcake, and since it is 2017, matcha and charcoal black coconut topped with edible gold. If you want to stick with the status quo, order the Monster Inc., a bright turquoise taco filled with crushed chocolate chip cookie and Oreo ice cream, then topped off with whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate, and of course, a fresh cookie. If you’re looking to stick with the viral unicorn trend, go for the Rainbow Road: a bright pink taco shell loaded with Fruity Pebbles ice cream, rainbow sour straws, and obviously, rainbow sprinkles.
Watch the video above to learn more about why these aren’t the ice cream truck tacos you grew up with.
