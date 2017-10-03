Taste-testing the hell out of Del Taco's new 'Epic Burritos'

This is important: Del Taco's launching a new menu today with something they're calling "Epic Burritos" -- three monstrous (nearly 1lb!) tortilla babies made with ingredients heretofore unavailable at the Del. So, how are they? We were invited for an early bite (seriously, we ate these at 10a) to find out.
All the Del's across LA (even the one in Commerce!) will have the new, huge burritos starting today, and they'll be available both day (not pictured) and night (totally pictured!).
The Burrito: Epic Steak & Potato
What's in it? Carne asada, chipotle sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Oh, and crinkle-cut fries.
How did it taste? Like "I had a few cocktails last night, and a few beers, and that one cigarette, and then we went sake bombing, and OHMYGODITHURTSTOSTANDUP" food. Mostly 'cause, duh, this is DEFINITELY "I had a few cocktails last night, and a few beers, and that one cigarette, and then we went sake bombing, and OHMYGODITHURTSTOSTANDUP" food.
The Burrito: Epic Chicken Chipotle Ranch
What's in it? Chicken, rice, chipotle sauce, ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, guac, handmade pico de gallo, and [swoon!] bacon.
How did it taste? All three of these burritos are made with a reformulated tortilla, and this was the one where that more-buttery-less-floury flavor stood out, though it could stand to be spicier on the chipotle side. Oh hello, fire sauce...
The Burrito: Epic Fajita w/ Chicken
What's in it? Marinated chicken, fire-roasted veggies, pinto beans, Cotija cheese, rice, black beans, sour cream, and guac.
How did it taste? Not quite as carbon-y as a skillet-fried fajita, but the veggies are surprisingly good, especially the out-of-left-cornfield addition of fresh corn.