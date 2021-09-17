First Look: Spain’s Celebrity-Studded Tatel Restaurant Lands in a Stunning Location in Beverly Hills

Photo by Wonho Frank Lee, courtesy of Tatel

With flagship locations in Madrid and Ibiza, the newly opened Tatel restaurant in Beverly Hills is the brand’s first U.S. location, bringing their beloved Spanish fare and a lively atmosphere to a prime section of Canon Boulevard, in the space that was formerly occupied by Nic’s Beverly Hills. The contemporary restaurant comes courtesy of partners Manuel Campos Guallar, Abel Matutes Prats, and Rafael Nadal, with additional backing from investors, including sports stars Cristiano Ronaldo and LA’s very own former Laker, Pau Gasol. The restaurant joins a parade of recently opened Beverly Hills-based fine-dining concepts, including Matū and Nusr-et, with upcoming projects from renowned NYC chef Daniel Boulud and the expansion of Chicago steakhouse Maple & Ash set to arrive soon.

Thrillist TV Wine and Cheeseburger S1 E5 Wine and Cheeseburger: Harley and Lara Pair Falafel with Wine

Photo by Wonho Frank Lee, courtesy of Tatel

Grab a seat in one of the plush leather booths that border a wall of climbing bougainvillea, at the elegant L-shaped bar, or at a marble-topped table with whimsical checkered chairs. Hanging light fixtures create a romantic ambience that’s offset by teal and magenta jewel tones and previous guests of Tatel’s Spanish outposts will recognize the wide spaces, large windows, and a Roaring 20s-inspired bar. By harnessing Spanish hospitality and pairing it with the sophistication of Beverly Hills, the restaurant has created an atmosphere that is both intimate and palatial in its design. The menu is helmed by Michelin-starred chef Luigi Fineo, and features organic and locally sourced ingredients in Mediterranean recipes and classic Spanish seafood dishes. Try Tatel classics like Iberico ham de bellota that’s delicately hand-carved throughout the evening, a Spanish tortilla with black truffle, and Bluefin tuna carpaccio with housemade olive oil, plus two different paellas: a traditional seafood paella with Carabineros prawns, and a vegetarian version with asparagus, toybox squash, and cherry tomatoes.

Photo by Wonho Frank Lee, courtesy of Tatel

The Beverly Hills location also features new signature dishes that draw on local cuisine and ingredients, like a grilled Spanish octopus that’s served with delicate Canary Island potatoes and drizzled with a housemade Mojo sauce, and a whole deboned branzino that’s grilled over almond wood before it’s thoughtfully prepared tableside with roasted lemon and garlic. You’ll want to save room for dessert, which includes their world famous luscious, pillow-like cheesecake that comes with a scoop of house-made vanilla ice cream and granola crumbles, and a crisp apple tart dusted with powdered sugar. As part of the Tatel experience, live music will be on offer every day of the week. The bar program features hundreds of wines and spirits, with many exclusive and hard-to-find labels. The craft cocktail list includes odes to Spain like El Matador with El Tesoro Reposado, Ilegal Joven, basil, and serrano, and the Spanish G&T with house tonic, Ginraw, peppercorn, and herbs. In a nod to their new neighborhood, you’ll also find their take on a carajillo in Cafe Canon, with Licor 43, Belvedere, Chambord, and espresso.

Photo by Wonho Frank Lee, courtesy of Tatel

Tatel will be open for lunch from 12–4 pm and dinner from 4 pm–midnight, Tuesday–Sunday. Sunday brunch will be available from 11 am–4 pm. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, the party will keep going until 2 am. Tatel opens on September 21. Reservations are available at reservations.bh@tatelrestaurants.com and on OpenTable.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.