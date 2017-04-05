Food & Drink

This Giant Burrito Is Stuffed With Cheesesteak and Fried Rice

Published On 04/05/2017
Thrillist
Mexican, Asian, and Philadelphian cuisines converge at Orange County's Ninjas With Appetite, where the chef has mastered an extraordinarily cheesy and meaty hybrid of the three: Meet the teriyaki cheesesteak burrito.

After starting out as a food truck, Ninjas With Appetite opened a brick-and-mortar shop a couple of years ago to bring its fusion fare to a larger customer-base. The teriyaki cheesesteak burrito is a perfect representation of the team's ability to merge several different cuisines into a single, harmonious dish that tastes as excellent as it sounds.

First up, garlic white rice and eggs get mixed together on the plancha, resulting in a heap of crispy, brown, fried goodness. Next, shredded steak gets the grill treatment with a healthy portion of garlic butter, followed by a ladle of teriyaki sauce, then a mound of shredded cheese in homage to the Philly cheesesteak. This meaty, cheesy stack then gets topped with the aforementioned fried rice, all of which is folded together on the grill, then drizzled with one last burst of teriyaki and wrapped up in a tortilla, burrito-style. The result is a giant, wonderful, cheesy mess.

To watch this ludicrous burrito hybrid come to life before your very eyes, check out the video above.

Amy Schulman is an editorial production assistant who equally loves cheese, steak, and fried rice. Follow her on Instagram.  

