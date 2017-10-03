12 Essential Places to Eat & Drink in Long Beach

Best late night food spot: Holé Molé 421 Obispo Ave

Whether that 16th microbrew is starting to wear you down, or you just have a hankering for the ‘real’ thing, Holé Molé is dishing up tacos and treats ‘til late. You catch our drift? Ladies, leave the club before that last drink -- the tacos need you.

related The Best Places to Boozy Brunch in OC

Best coffee shop: Recreational Coffee 237 Long Beach Blvd

So, you and your buds made that 2016 resolution pact to learn how to surf, but lessons are at 5am. Why not wake yourself up with one of this place's signature roasts? Or better yet, cut to the chase and just get the Sea Salt Affogato because it tastes better than actual salty sea in your nose (first and last lesson).

Best brunch: The Potholder Cafe 3700 E Broadway

The brunch spot of choice for locals, The Pot Holder serves an all-day breakfast menu of classics with down-home charm -- opt for the Super Spuds, or The Works (oatmeal with... well, the works). And now, because Long-beach-is-changing-we-told-you-so, there’s a dedicated vegan menu for those who want their bacon "Babe"-free.

Best place to drink with other hipsters: The Stache 941 E 4th St

Cool kids by the sea, rejoice! The Stache is here for you, serving up organic cocktails that are light on cash and heavy on the pours. It’s the perfect dive bar for when Silverlake feels too far away.

Best slice of the East in the West: Michael’s Pizzeria 5616 E 2nd St

Attention, fellow Italian transplants to Southern California: finally, a slice of the real stuff! It's thin, wood-fired, and topped with the ultra-flavorful sauce and fresh mozz you've come to expect. Oh, and every Monday night is "buy a pizza, get a free margarita pizza to keep it company" night -- because no pizza should ever be single.

related The Best Wine Bars in LA

Best barbecue and brews: Beachwood BBQ 210 E 3rd St

With a menu to weep salty tears over and a constantly rotating beer line-up, Beachwood has all the classics and some less expected seaside additions. It’s comfort food done so right you won’t even feel guilty after you’re done (provided you skip the hushpuppies, but c’mon, who are we to turn down six servings of them?).

Best "former frat boy" dive bar: Shannon’s Bayshore 5335 E 2nd St

So maybe you just wanna slam some brews with your bruhs and talk about the game, maybe even pretend to watch it. Say hello to Shannon, where dive meets college, meets "what’s a 401K, exactly?"

Best family-style meal (without your weird aunt): The Attic 3441 E Broadway

Going to dinner at The Attic is like going home to mama’s house -- if mama were Creole, and made MAC AND CHEETOS!! If you’re still reading past this point, put down your phone and go eat the Mac and Cheetos. Seriously, stop reading.

Best Korean-Mexican-this-is-so-SoCal fusion: Seoulmate 4712 E 7th St

Like its name suggests, Seoulmate plates Korean-fusion cuisine with its tongue squarely in its cheek -- as in, the Korean burritos are so good you’ll forget that carne asada and kimchi aren’t from the same place.

Best live music: Pike Restaurant and Bar 1836 E 4th St

This is the place to hear real humans playing real music as you mix and mingle with Long Beach locals eating chili cheese fries and casually spilling their drinks. Not always quiet, but always a fun time.

Best Oishii Sushi: Sushi Kinoya 5521 E Stearns St, Long Beach, CA 90815

You’ll never have to look too hard to find a fish worth eating in the LBC, but Kinoya's the place that makes us feel like we’re in a fun little izakaya somewhere in the backstreets of Tokyo (minus the inebriated businessmen). Not only that, it’s so fresh you’ll blush -- provided extremely fresh fish makes you blush.