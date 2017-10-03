The Best Bars and Restaurants on the Sunset Strip

related The LA Sandwich Bucket List

Pearl’s Liquor Bar 8909 Sunset Blvd Follow the stairs up to its rooftop section -- it's got perhaps the best rooftop on Sunset, a killer cocktail menu, and tasty bites including truffle mushroom flatbread and fried chicken Benedicts.

Maia 8768 Sunset Blvd This less-than-two-month-old hotspot has some of the best new food on the strip: Kumamoto oysters (with cucumber, ponzu mignonette & mint), black cod (with miso glaze & grilled baby bok choy), and its bluefin tuna sashimi (with truffle, yuzu & agave). Also, prepare to feel like you’re in a magazine ad, because (true to Sunset strip hotspots) the beauty of the food is matched only by the beauty of the clientele.

Rainbow Bar & Grill 9015 Sunset Blvd Tired of never running into Lemmy from Motorhead? Get over to Rainbow Bar & Grill, because he’s always there, and also, Rainbow Bar & Grill is legendary. Bonus: Ron Jeremy is ALSO always there, so that’s obviously a plus.

Skybar at Mondrian 8440 Sunset Blvd It's got a pool! It's got a bar! It's got, uh, sky! The longtime strip fave isn’t as hard to get into as it once was, the food and drinks are still top-notch, and of course, you’ve got nutso views of Hollywood over the top of the hill.

State Social House 8782 W Sunset Blvd Looking for a place to lounge in the daytime before the Strip gets insane? Thanks to massive strip-facing windows on the patio, SSH has a big, open-air attitude for all your before-and-after-noon drinking needs (not to mention Buffalo fries and a tasty banh mi).

Sushi Park 8539 W Sunset Blvd A lot of people say Sushi Park is the best sushi in LA, and they’re not exactly wrong. SP prides itself on being ultra-traditional, so if you want to keep your legs, don’t ask for chicken teriyaki or a California roll. Instead, spend probably too much money on its top-level omakase.

related Where to Get the Best Nachos in LA

Burger Lounge 8539 W Sunset Blvd Sure it’s a chain, but so what? It's got great burgers -- and free parking. FREE PARKING.

Fork 8264 W Sunset Blvd You probably don’t like Mediterranean spicy lamb tacos with garlic oil on naan flatbread, and you probably don’t like Greek-style salmon with lemon garlic smashed potatoes & sautéed spinach, and you DEFINITELY don’t like a selection of craft martinis like pepperoncini and pineapple ginger. So, you probably won’t like Fork. Sorry ‘bout that.

The Church Key 8730 W Sunset Blvd When the Church Key launched a couple years ago, it made its name on “American dim sum,” but these days it's as notorious for its brunch (thanks to $13 bottomless mimosas and cinnamon caramel house-made brioche donuts) as it is its cart-led dinners. If you’re not a mimosa person, it also offers up tons of tasty cocktails like the Wedding Crashers-influenced “Motorboatin’ SOB” with Jameson Black, rosemary syrup, and ROSEMARY SMOKE.

Sunset Trocadero Lounge 8280 Sunset Blvd A longtime local Strip fave, Trocadero Lounge has one of the BEST happy hours in the city (half off ALL appetizers and drinks), as well as strong pours and a breezy patio. See ya there.

related The Best Lunch Spot in 38 LA Neighborhoods

BOA Steakhouse 9200 Sunset Blvd Is it $48 for a center cut filet mignon? Yes. Is it possibly the best steak in the city? Also yes.

The Roxy 9009 W Sunset Blvd In the Strip’s last heyday as a music mecca in the early ‘90s, there were three rock clubs that mattered: The Whiskey, The Roxy, and the Viper Room. Though all three still stand, only one remains truly relevant: The Roxy recently was acquired by Coachella gods Goldenvoice, which means its bookings are still top-notch, the sight lines are great, and it’s got a sound system that rivals any other in the city.

Eveleigh 8752 W Sunset It’s our pick for one of the most underrated restaurants in the entire city -- which makes it a likely contender for best restaurant on the Strip. Oh, and the bar area’s great too. So maybe just “best place on the Strip?”