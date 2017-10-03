The Best Bars and Restaurants on the Sunset Strip

Newton’s fourth law dictates, “One will always eventually find oneself on the Sunset Strip, no matter how hard they may try to avoid it.” And when that happens, here are the best places to hit to forget that you ended up on Sunset.
Pearl’s Liquor Bar
8909 Sunset Blvd
Follow the stairs up to its rooftop section -- it's got perhaps the best rooftop on Sunset, a killer cocktail menu, and tasty bites including truffle mushroom flatbread and fried chicken Benedicts.
Maia
8768 Sunset Blvd
This less-than-two-month-old hotspot has some of the best new food on the strip: Kumamoto oysters (with cucumber, ponzu mignonette & mint), black cod (with miso glaze & grilled baby bok choy), and its bluefin tuna sashimi (with truffle, yuzu & agave). Also, prepare to feel like you’re in a magazine ad, because (true to Sunset strip hotspots) the beauty of the food is matched only by the beauty of the clientele.
Rainbow Bar & Grill
9015 Sunset Blvd
Tired of never running into Lemmy from Motorhead? Get over to Rainbow Bar & Grill, because he’s always there, and also, Rainbow Bar & Grill is legendary. Bonus: Ron Jeremy is ALSO always there, so that’s obviously a plus.
Skybar at Mondrian
8440 Sunset Blvd
It's got a pool! It's got a bar! It's got, uh, sky! The longtime strip fave isn’t as hard to get into as it once was, the food and drinks are still top-notch, and of course, you’ve got nutso views of Hollywood over the top of the hill.
State Social House
8782 W Sunset Blvd
Looking for a place to lounge in the daytime before the Strip gets insane? Thanks to massive strip-facing windows on the patio, SSH has a big, open-air attitude for all your before-and-after-noon drinking needs (not to mention Buffalo fries and a tasty banh mi).
Sushi Park
8539 W Sunset Blvd
A lot of people say Sushi Park is the best sushi in LA, and they’re not exactly wrong. SP prides itself on being ultra-traditional, so if you want to keep your legs, don’t ask for chicken teriyaki or a California roll. Instead, spend probably too much money on its top-level omakase.
Burger Lounge
8539 W Sunset Blvd
Sure it’s a chain, but so what? It's got great burgers -- and free parking. FREE PARKING.
Fork
8264 W Sunset Blvd
You probably don’t like Mediterranean spicy lamb tacos with garlic oil on naan flatbread, and you probably don’t like Greek-style salmon with lemon garlic smashed potatoes & sautéed spinach, and you DEFINITELY don’t like a selection of craft martinis like pepperoncini and pineapple ginger. So, you probably won’t like Fork. Sorry ‘bout that.
The Church Key
8730 W Sunset Blvd
When the Church Key launched a couple years ago, it made its name on “American dim sum,” but these days it's as notorious for its brunch (thanks to $13 bottomless mimosas and cinnamon caramel house-made brioche donuts) as it is its cart-led dinners. If you’re not a mimosa person, it also offers up tons of tasty cocktails like the Wedding Crashers-influenced “Motorboatin’ SOB” with Jameson Black, rosemary syrup, and ROSEMARY SMOKE.
Sunset Trocadero Lounge
8280 Sunset Blvd
A longtime local Strip fave, Trocadero Lounge has one of the BEST happy hours in the city (half off ALL appetizers and drinks), as well as strong pours and a breezy patio. See ya there.
BOA Steakhouse
9200 Sunset Blvd
Is it $48 for a center cut filet mignon? Yes. Is it possibly the best steak in the city? Also yes.
The Roxy
9009 W Sunset Blvd
In the Strip’s last heyday as a music mecca in the early ‘90s, there were three rock clubs that mattered: The Whiskey, The Roxy, and the Viper Room. Though all three still stand, only one remains truly relevant: The Roxy recently was acquired by Coachella gods Goldenvoice, which means its bookings are still top-notch, the sight lines are great, and it’s got a sound system that rivals any other in the city.
Eveleigh
8752 W Sunset
It’s our pick for one of the most underrated restaurants in the entire city -- which makes it a likely contender for best restaurant on the Strip. Oh, and the bar area’s great too. So maybe just “best place on the Strip?”
Rock & Reilly’s
8911 W Sunset
OK, so this isn’t exactly the most “legit” Irish pub in LA, but it may be one of the most fun: the walls and glasses are loaded with ridiculous slogans from its made-up founder (“‘This may be the beer talking, but I love beer’ -- Reilly, age 5”), it often hosts over-the-top parties, the bartenders are all ultra-attractive (men & women, so it's equal-opportunity), and it has its own not-bad whiskey blend. On a Strip full of pretentiousness, it’s an alcoholic breath of fresh air.
Wilder Shaw didn’t include Carney’s because he’s diehard for the OG Studio City location. Rebuttal on Twitter at @WilderShaw_ and Instagram @wildershaw.
