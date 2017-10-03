The 15 Most Essential Restaurants in Manhattan Beach

Los Angeles It’s easy to mistake Manhattan Beach for a sleepy beach town (especially compared to its busier northern neighbors like Santa Monica or Venice), but don’t be fooled: the dining scene is full of diverse and legitimately great choices, from modern Eastern European to simple, homey American. Here are 15 area eateries you need to explore. More Stuff You Will Like
Best brunch with a view: Manhattan Beach Post1142 Manhattan Ave Chef David LeFevre kickstarted Manhattan Beach’s restaurant revival by opening MB Post back in 2011, and locals still flock here for the killer brunch menu, which includes the savory (famously flaky bacon cheddar biscuits) as well as the sweet (sticky buns and pumpkin skillet cake).
Best burger: Ercole’s 11011101 Manhattan Ave Ercole’s isn’t fancy, but you don’t need a cloth napkin to sop up the juice from this dive bar’s phenomenal burger. Expect a high-quality beef patty (from Manhattan Meats next door) loaded with toppings, and tucked inside a small bun for a sloppy and satisfying burger experience. Continue Reading
Best pizza: Love & Salt317 Manhattan Beach Blvd Love & Salt is so much more than a pizza place, but when you consider the TLC that goes into making their dough, ordering a pie is a must (the duck egg pizza is a favorite). The restaurant brushes its dough with olive oil and sea salt before tossing it into an almond wood oven -- an untraditional method that yields a perfectly crisp, tasty crust.
Best fancy restaurant for when the parents are paying: The Arthur J903 Manhattan Ave When the ‘rents are in town, take them to LeFevre’s first-class steakhouse by the beach. The melt-in-your-mouth steaks aren’t the only stars on the menu; everything from the football-sized cheesy popovers to succulent Swedish meatballs and dill-soaked shrimp cocktail is downright delicious. (Mom and Dad will also dig their impressive wine selection.)
Best oyster hour: FishBar3801 Highland Ave This sports bar doesn’t serve anything like your typical bar fare. Instead, you’ll find upscale seafood starters like chipotle shrimp quesadillas, salmon bites, and lobster guac, as well as a popular weekday oyster hour: $1.75 each, in increments of six.
Best Slavic food: Doma Kitchen3562 N Sepulveda Blvd Stuff like Siberian-style chicken dumplings, Ukranian borscht, and a spicy/mint lamb salad come out of this eclectic, multiethnic kitchen, but you won’t walk away feeling turgid. Every dish is made with a modern, healthy twist, using fresh farmers market ingredients and house-made spices.
Best breakfast: Four Daughters Kitchen3505 Highland Ave This cozy, family-owned eatery is a beloved neighborhood staple serving up Lamill coffee alongside satisfying croissant sandwiches, chorizo scrambles, and pancakes -- just what you need to kick-start of surf and sand.
Best seafood: Fishing With Dynamite1148 Manhattan Ave Another LeFevre gem, Fishing With Dynamite serves up some of the most succulent seafood in the South Bay. We’re talking still-kicking shellfish and tender octopus, as well as more inventive dishes like their creamy, flavor-packed Koshihikari rice and a must-try pretzel and chocolate bread pudding.
Best for raucous groups: Petros451 Manhattan Beach Blvd Suite #B110 Feel free to bring an obnoxiously large group of friends here: this Greek restaurant’s patio can accommodate bigger parties, and their various dips and appetizers make tapas-style dining easy.
Best for vegetarians: Rice820 Manhattan Ave Suite #105 Borderline ascetic fare (meaning mostly organic and vegan-friendly) becomes mouthwatering under the direction of Rice’s chef, Hiroyuki Igarashi. Nosh on spicy miso ramen made with tempeh, a seaweed-and-kelp “beach” salad, and a variety of shareable, well-prepared veggie plates -- ideally washed down with a not-so-ascetic sake cocktail.
Best sandwich spot: North End Caffe3421 Highland Ave Sure, it’s tough to mess up a sandwich, but it’s also tough to come by a truly memorable one. The latter -- fresh, hearty, and made with quality ingredients -- is what North End boasts on its comprehensive sammie menu, which includes everything from BBQ-basted turkey to slow roasted pork.
Best date spot: Little Sister1131 Manhattan Ave There’s never a quiet moment at this upscale Asian fusion spot, meaning zero awkward silences for you and your date. Go here for the stellar food (like pork belly crepes and lemongrass beef noodles) as much as for the relaxed-yet-hip vibe.
Best cheap eats: El Tarasco350 N Sepulveda Blvd This hole in the wall has served up greasy, flavorful, easy-on-the-wallet Mexican food to locals for decades. Feel free to come here shirtless, shoeless, and starving straight from the beach -- no one will blink an eye.
Best ice cream: Manhattan Beach Creamery1120 Manhattan Ave The ice cream here (which comes in 28 from-scratch flavors) is made with 14% butterfat, meaning it’s extra-rich, dense, and decadent -- in other words, zero help to your summer six-pack.
Best late-night eats: The Kettle1138 Highland Ave Whether you’re stone-cold sober or the opposite, this always-open-for-business diner’s insane muffins will do the trick (seriously, everyone talks about them). Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer. Tiffany Tse is a freelance contributor at Thrillist and, unfortunately, is never in the mood for a kale salad. Follow her adventures around town at @twinksy.
The flagship restaurant of the acclaimed and highly influential Chef David LeFevre, M.B. Post ignited a burgeoning restaurant scene in 2011 in an otherwise culinary wasteland in the South Bay. M.B. Post is housed in an old post office, with funky, 60s-style decor -- like a vintage post office desk, sun-bleached reclaimed wood tables, and kitschy, repurposed beach trinkets -- abetting in a casual atmosphere. Though the American menu is divided into whimsical categories like “Pass the Bread,” “Eat Your Vegetables,” “Seafood… Eat Food… ,” “Meat Me Later,” and “A Spoon Full of Sugar,” the food is upscale, innovative, and technically intricate, all reflective of Chef’s background at lauded restaurants around the world. The brunch and dinner menus rotate seasonally, but you can always expect (and should always order) the famous bacon cheddar buttermilk biscuits, no matter the time of day. They’re worth the inevitable wait.
One of the few classic dives that hasn’t received a shiny new coat, Ercoles maintains its Cheers-vibe, welcoming regulars with a glance-up-from-my-PBR hello, while you settle into well-worn booths and stools. You'll need a stack of napkins to sop up the juice from this dive bar’s phenomenal burger. Expect a high-quality beef patty from Manhattan Meats next door, which comes loaded with toppings and tucked inside a small bun for a sloppy and satisfying experience.
Love & Salt is an Italian restaurant with a California soul. Try its breakfast-meets-lunch options, which include Nutella toast with strawberries & sea salt, a smoked fish board with housemade bagels (the chef is from New York, so you know these will be good), and wood oven-baked eggs with grilled bread.
David LeFevre was an MVP of the Manhattan Beach dining scene (M.B. Post, Fishing with Dynamite) long before he opened this new-school-meets-old-school steakhouse by the pier. The Arthur J serves up melt-in-your-mouth steaks and first-class comfort foods like classic pot roast and Swedish meatballs. The swanky and upscale restaurant is definitely the kind of place you choose when someone else (ahem, your parents) is paying the bill.
This family-owned restaurant in Manhattan Beach (where it relocated after first opening in Redondo Beach) serves European and Central Asian dishes in a colorful and homey spot. Expect hot and cold small plates alongside kitchen specialities like Uzbek rice braised with veggies, lamb stroganoff, and borscht. Every menu item is made with farm fresh ingredients and house-made spices. As for seating, a long communal table takes over the center of the dining room.
Another LeFevre gem (MB Post, Arthur J), Fishing With Dynamite serves up some of the most succulent seafood in the South Bay. We’re talking still-kicking shellfish and tender octopus, as well as more inventive dishes like their creamy, flavor-packed Koshihikari rice and a must-try pretzel and chocolate bread pudding.
Borderline ascetic fare (meaning mostly organic and vegan-friendly) is mouthwatering under the direction of Rice’s chef, Hiroyuki Igarashi. Nosh on spicy miso ramen made with tempeh, a seaweed-and-kelp “beach” salad, and a variety of shareable, well-prepared veggie plates -- ideally washed down with a not-so-ascetic sake cocktail.
Combining Euro styles and Southeast Asian spices, this Manhattan Beach staple turns out some serious shanks -- all of which are caramelized, red vinegar glazed, and peanut-scallion topped with a persimmon side. There’s never a quiet moment at this upscale spot, meaning zero awkward silences for you and your date. Go here for the stellar food (like pork belly crepes and lemongrass beef noodles) as much as for the relaxed-yet-hip vibe.
This hole in the wall has served up greasy, flavorful, easy-on-the-wallet Mexican food to locals for decades. Feel free to come here shirtless, shoeless, and starving straight from the beach—no one will blink an eye.
Manhattan Beach Creamery is a nostalgic ice cream shop located just steps from the Manhattan Beach Pier. On offer daily are 28 from-scratch flavors -- made with butterfat for a dense, decadent texture -- from a rotating roster of old favorites as well as new releases. Manhattan Beach Creamery was the birthplace of the now popular Cream’wich, an ice cream sandwich featuring the creamery’s signature ice creams, sandwiched between two cookies from local family business Katella Bakery. Indulge in ice cream, a Cream’wich, frozen bananas, artisanal cupcakes, macarons, and any other sweet treat your sugar-craving tastebuds desire.
Sure, it’s tough to mess up a sandwich, but it’s also tough to come by a truly memorable one. North End Caffe’s are made with fresh, hearty, and made with quality ingredients, and the same goes for the salads, sandwiches, and burgers. NEC is best known for the Kahlua Pig Monte Cristo Egg Rolls, which got it featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.
Feel free to bring an obnoxiously large group of friends here: this Greek restaurant’s patio can accommodate bigger parties, and their various dips and appetizers make tapas-style dining easy. Sit near the beach and fill up on morsels like a classic eggplant and beef moussaka, lamb pasta with broccolini and olives, and feta giant shrimp pasta.
This cozy, family-owned eatery is a beloved neighborhood staple serving up Lamill coffee alongside satisfying croissant sammies, chorizo scrambles, and pancakes -- just what you need to kick-start of surf and sand.
This sports bar doesn’t serve anything like your typical bar fare. Instead, you’ll find upscale seafood starters like chipotle shrimp quesadillas, salmon bites, and lobster guac, as well as a popular weekday oyster hour: $1.75 each, in increments of six.
Whether you’re stone-cold sober or the opposite, this always-open-for-business diner’s insane muffins will do the trick (seriously, everyone talks about them).