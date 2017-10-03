The 21 Most Underrated Restaurants in LA

Mohawk Bend Echo Park

What you're getting: Buffalo-style cauliflower and a beer

It's so easy to take this Echo Park gastropub for granted: if you live in the neighborhood, you've been here, like, dozens of times; if you've dated someone in the neighborhood, you've been there, like, half dozens of times; and if you've eaten in the neighborhood, like, twice, it's likely that at least one of those times was at Mohawk Bend. Why? The great beer selection, for one; the veggie-friendly-but-also-there's-meat food menu, for two; and that back patio, for three (... four, five, six, seven, and eight).



Las Fuentes Reseda

What you're getting: Burrito Pollo Con Rajas... Gringo Style

You're gonna get a giant burrito, covered in ranchera sauce, topped with ooey-gooey cheese, and you're gonna wonder "Why haven't I been here before?"

Bill's Hamburgers Van Nuys

What you're getting: A double cheeseburger

This tiny ramshackle shack in an alleyway on Oxnard serves burgers that almost make you forget about that In-N-Out place (almost guys, just almost). This place is a lot like beloved burger joint Irv's (which made the LA Weekly list), with Bill actually cooking 'em up... until he's done for the day, whenever that is.



Taylor's Steakhouse Koreatown

What you're getting: Dinner Culotte

A while ago, we called Taylor's the best steakhouse in LA, and we'll stand by that: the meat is as tender and juicy as anything at, say, Mastro's, for half the cost, plus there's the added benefit of a dark-lit, Rat Pack-y classic interior. So if we ranked it so high, why are we still calling it underrated? 'Cause it didn't make a single damn one of the city's best "Best Of" lists.

Sushi Kimagure Ike Pasadena

What you're getting: Omakase

We've said it before, and we'll say it again (and again [AND AGAIN]): this hidden-away Pasadena gem does the most amazing sushi in LA, for about half the price of competitors like Q (which, unsurprisingly, made some of the "Best in LA" lists). Chef Ike is a master, and the last time we were there the Japanese tourists sitting at the sushi bar with us said they've never had better sushi... anywhere. Including Tokyo. Believe.



Gloria's Cafe Palms

What you're getting: Carne Adobada

Blink and you'll miss this teeny-tiny Venice Blvd family-owned favorite, which breaks out not just tried-and-true Mexican faves, but also killer Salvadoran eats as well (F yeah, pupusas).

EMC Seafood & Raw Bar Koreatown

What you're getting: Seafood tower

EMC has been holding court on a Koreatown corner for a few years now, blasting out high-endish raw bar seafood like oysters and clams, as well as cooked fare like crab cakes. And YET, it somehow hasn't gotten any of the critical acclaim of similar spots like (the very deserving) Fishing with Dynamite. That doesn't stop it from hour-long waits for tables, though, nor does it mean anything less than A-level food.

Eveleigh West Hollywood

What you're getting: Lamb meatballs, oysters, and, like, eight orders of bread

It's kind of extraordinary that Eveleigh is constantly forgotten on "Best Of" lists: not only is it one of the only worthwhile places to eat on the Sunset Strip (and a purveyor of outstanding drinks), but its food is consistently exceptional. The dinner -- which includes plenty of farm-to-table goodness like prime hangar steak with buttered trumpet mushrooms -- is only part of the equation: it's got a weekend brunch with a Scotch egg-topped short rib that's killer, and just launched lunch with a crab salad sandwich on perfectly buttered brioche. And that country bread? Oh. My. God.



The Griddle Cage Hollywood

What you're getting: Pancakes with, like, 40 toppings

Are you upset that The Griddle is on this list because its weekend line is interminable? Okay, we get that, we really do, but it shouldn't stop folks from recognizing that you won't find a better pancake in LA.

La Poubelle Bistro Franklin Village

What you're getting: Steak frites

Is there a neighborhood hang that's more, uh, neighborhood-hang-y in LA? Probably not. Also: the steak here is exceptional.



Maria's Ramada Hollywood

What you're getting: Any combination plate

You've probably driven by this Mexican restaurant -- which, from the outside, is so nondescript it could be a storage facility -- countless times. Next time, go inside: it's full of colorful kitsch and a friendly staff that'll serve you delicious tacos, enchiladas, and more.

The Overland Cafe Palms

What you're getting: Just about anything from its breakfast menu

This neighborhood no-brainer has lines out the door literally every weekend for its breakfasts, but doesn't get the love of similar spots like Square One or Hugo's. The time for that to change is right... now.



My Two Cents West LA

What you're getting: Shrimp & grits

This tiny, chef-owned, ultra-casual Southern restaurant absolutely delivers on its promise of down-home cooking, with fried chicken, shrimp & grits, and gumbo that are all as legit as they come. Don't pass up the cobbler, either.

Hama Sushi Little Tokyo

What you're getting: Toro nigiri

This miniscule traditional sushi spot in Little Tokyo is one of those places you just can't believe is as good as it is, every time. And guys, the toro (sliced perfectly, with a perfectly textured fat-to-muscle ratio) -- is the standout amid many, many standouts.

Bigmista's Barbecue Long Beach

What you're getting: Pulled pork

The longtime farmers market standby opened a brick and mortar in a Long Beach minimall, where it's serving up some of the best 'cue anywhere in LA.The only downside? Just a couple'a tables, which means you're probably gonna take it to go, which means the chance of it actually making it to your house where you have more napkins is slim to unbelievably slim.



Oo-Kook Korean BBQ Koreatown

What you're getting: Black Angus prime steak. And brisket. And...

Any LA "Best Of" list worth its weight has some Korean BBQ on it -- and though both Park's and Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong are both totally deserving, so is Oo-Kook. Oh and by the way, only one of the three is all-you-can-eat. Guess which one.

The Anchor Venice

What you're getting: Truffle-topped lobster roll

We've told you about this year-old place before, and we're gonna keep telling you about it, 'cause it's that good, and apparently no one else will: the lobster roll's among the best in the city, and The Anchor's unusual take on chicken & waffles (the chicken is FRIED IN WAFFLE BATTER AND TOPPED WITH MAPLE SYRUP) are just two of the can't-go-wrong choices on its menu.

Paru's Silverlake

What you're getting: Punjab Glory

First thing's first: if you've never been to this Indian restaurant on the border of Silverlake and East Hollywood before, be prepared to be confused and possibly concerned when you roll up to the iron security gate that doubles as the entrance. Once you're inside, though, you'll be in a lush outdoor garden eating the best damn veggie Indian food you've ever had. Yes, we said veggie. That takes a lot of courage. You won't be disappointed.

Firefly Studio City

What you're getting: Maine lobster ravioli

If you live in the East Valley, and you've never been on a date here, you're living in the East Valley all wrong. Period.



Kushiyu Tarzana

What you're getting: Salmon skewer

If you live in the West Valley, and you've never been on a date here, you're living in the West Valley all wrong. Period.

