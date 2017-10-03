The 30 Best Strip Mall Restaurants and Bars in LA

Is LA the strip mall capital of the world? You’re damn right it is. And does being the strip mall capital of the world also mean LA has a bunch of incredible restaurants and bars next to check-cashing places and nail salons? YOU’RE DAMN RIGHT IT DOES.
Here are the 30 best of them.
Beverly Soon Tofu
Koreatown
What you’re getting: Combination Soon Tofu
Anthony Bourdain-approved (and now, more importantly, Thrillist-approved), Beverly Soon Tofu has some of the best soondubu jjigae (tofu stew) in the city. Big, wooden communal tables, unlimited sides, and delicious, free barley tea? Gimme. Dat.
Soowon Galbi
Koreatown
What you’re getting: Pork neck
Meat Paradise is real, you guys. Meat Paradise is real.
Go’s Mart
Canoga Park
What you’re getting: Albacore Special and negitoro cut roll
A lot of people say Go’s is the best sushi in LA, and we’re not gonna say they’re right, but we’re not gonna say they’re wrong, either. We’re just gonna say Go's puts creative flair into all of its fish (like shaved gold flakes!), and the flavors are absolutely unreal. Order yourself an off-menu Albacore Special, and you’ll realize the drive to Canoga Park was worth it.
Hamasaku
Westwood
What you’re getting: Sashimi
Hamasaku loves sushi. You love sushi. Together, you’re going to REALLY love sushi.
Petit Trois
Hollywood
What you’re getting: Omelet
As the name would suggest, Petit Trois is a much more accessible version of Chef Ludo Lefebvre’s other gem, Trois Mec. Its omelet made our list of the 50 LA things you’ve gotta eat before you die, so get on that soon. You never know...
Trois Mec
Hollywood
What you’re getting: Tandoori scallops
This internationally renowned restaurant from Ludo Lefebvre and the Animal guys is one of the hardest reservations in town, and from the outside... it still looks like a Raffallo’s Pizza.
Mario’s Peruvian & Seafood
Hancock Park
What you’re getting: Lomo saltado
It’d be a real task to find something on the menu at Mario’s that isn’t a grand slam. The lomo saltado is *kisses fingers* and the ceviche is also *kisses fingers*. Arrive early because people line up to get their fingers (which they will then kiss) on all the goodness inside of Mario’s.
Mo Better Burgers
Mid-Wilshire
What you’re getting: Cheeseburger
Did you know there’s a modern Americana burger place hidden in a strip mall on La Brea? Well there is, and it’s great, and you need to eat there every day forever. “I’m so sick of beef burgers!” you moan. Well stop moaning, people are sleeping. Also, it has the best turkey burgers in town.
Jitlada
East Hollywood
What you’re getting: Jazz Burger
“Sure Jitlada is great, but I wish it had a secret menu item that I had to order ahead of time!” Well we’ve got good news: Jitlada has a secret menu item that you have to order ahead of time. It’s called the Jazz Burger, and it contains 10 Thai chiles. You’re welcome. Your tomorrow isn’t.
Chimney Sweep
Sherman Oaks
What you’re getting: White Russian
If the Chimney Sweep isn’t one of the most iconic bars in the Valley, we don’t know what is. Grab a White Russian, play some pool and shuffleboard, and plan your sloppy walk to In-N-Out.
Jay’s Bar
Silverlake
What you’re getting: Beers. Many, many beers.
Don’t want to go in because the sign has a wacky font? Bummer, dude. We're scared to think about what other mistakes you’ve been making.
The Woods
Hollywood
What you’re getting: Yeah. Beers.
You’ve probably driven past The Woods 10 million times without noticing. Well start noticing, because The Woods has legit drinks, even more legit atmosphere, and EVEN MORE even more legit bar food (like sliders and mini wrapped hot dogs).
Silver Lake Ramen
Silver Lake
What you’re getting: Spicy tonkotsu ramen
The barely existent parking lot is enough to scare even the bravest of men away, but if you can find your way in, SLR will reward you. Its ramen is delicious, as are the many other goodies on the menu (like spicy tuna and salmon bowls).
Falafel Arax
East Hollywood
What you’re getting: All the falafel it sells
This cash-only institution is a knockout -- make sure you get some of its fresh-made falafels, as well as its dolmas.
Salsa & Beer
Reseda
What you’re getting: Molcajete plate
You like bacon-wrapped shrimp? You like steak molcajete? You like beers the size of your whole body? You like the best effing bean dip LA has to offer? You do, don’t you? You do.
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill
Sherman Oaks
What you’re getting: Tacos
There’s not a single type of person you won’t find inside Pineapple Hill, all probably munching on the free popcorn and $1 tacos (on Mondays). The drinks are cheap, the bartenders are great, it's got trivia... what else do you need?
India’s Restaurant
East Hollywood
What you’re getting: Chicken tikka masala, saag paneer, aloo gobi
What India’s Restaurant lacks in a creative name, it makes up for in its outstanding food. And with its lunch buffet and dinner combinations, there’s no time of day you can go wrong. Unless you show up when it's closed. But like, dude, then you can just go back when it's open.
Ye Rustic Inn
Los Feliz
What you’re getting: Wings
Best wings in LA? Maybe. Probably.
Amir’s Falafel
Studio City
What you’re getting: Shawarma plate
Oh, its shawarma! Oh, its tabuli! Oh, its hummus! Oh, its house-made Mediterranean hot sauce! Oh Amir’s!
Henry’s Tacos
Studio City
What you’re getting: Taco burger, tacos, everything else it sells
Though for 51 years, Henry’s Tacos would not have made it onto this list, it unfortunately qualifies now that it was forcefully relocated from the original home up the street. Either way, the food is still that same killer quality, and it's in a strip mall now (well, on the side of a strip mall), so there ya go.
Saint Martha
Koreatown
What you’re getting: Steak and oyster tartare
When this nondescript spot opened behind a red door in K-town, the whole neighborhood seemed to hipify overnight, thanks to a smart menu featuring non-Korean upscale food like steak and oyster tartare, fried chicken with snails, and scallops steamed in smoked kombu.
Drawing Room
Los Feliz
What you’re getting: A cheap, cheap drink. Or five.
DR is a Los Feliz institution, and the regulars can tell you how much it means to them, if you can understand them through the slurs.
Papilles Bistro
Hollywood
What you’re getting: Flat iron steak
This tiny spot from the Silverlake Wine guy also has one of the best prix fixe deals in town: $36 for... whatever it's serving. You’ll want it.
The Bagel Broker
Fairfax
What you’re getting: Onion bagel toasted with lox spread and tomato
East-Coasters looking for a real bagel in LA? Look no further.
Mom’s Bar-B-Q House
Valley Glen
What you’re getting: Catfish plate
You’ll be crying to your mom after you taste literally anything on the menu at Mom’s Bar-B-Q House (in a good way!). Its menu ranges from BBQ to Southern comfort food, including amazing catfish with collard greens and mac.
Daichan
Studio City
What you’re getting: Mixed poki bowl and cucumber miso
You can order everything on the menu at this hole-in-the-wall spot and not taste anything that's less than spectacular.
Englanddale Fish N Chips
Long Beach
What you’re getting: Fish, and chips while you’re at it
It's still rockin’ Orange Bang, and it has fried pineapples. You’d think that’d be all that’s necessary, but its fish & chips are also out of this world.
Hy Mart Sandwiches
North Hollywood
What you’re getting: Foreman's Special
Relocating from across the street clearly didn’t phase it much -- Hy Mart Sandwiches is still killing it in NoHo with some of the tastiest and most inventive sandwiches in the Valley. And if they tell you a sandwich will be spicy? You better bring a fire truck. ‘Cause it’ll be really spicy. Like a fire.
Jumbo’s Clown Room
Los Feliz
What you’re getting: Please not herpes please not herpes
It's most famous for being the place where Courtney Love got her start in LA, and a night at LA’s best is-it-a-dive-bar-or-is-it-a-strip-club is always a good-bad decision. And it’s non-nude, so, uh, bring mom?
All’ Angolo Pizza & Pasta
Koreatown
What you’re getting: Penne alla Boscaiola
Everything’s made from scratch. The pastas are outstanding. The pizzas are works of art. The calzones are, well, calzones, and that’s exactly what they’re supposed to be. Like a big Italian family, All’ Angolo has your back.
Beverly Soon Tofu2717 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
Soowon Galbi856 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
Go's Mart22330 Sherman Way, #C12, Canoga Park
Hamasaku11043 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
Petit Trois718 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
Trois Mec716 N Highland Ave, Los Angeles
Mario's Peruvian & Seafood5786 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
Mo Better Burgers901 S La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
Jitlada Thai Restaurant5233 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Chimney Sweep4354 Woodman Avenue, Sherman Oaks
Jay's Bar4321 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
The Woods1533 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
Silver Lake Ramen2927 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
Falafel Arax5101 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles
Salsa & Beer6740 White Oak Ave, Lake Balboa
Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill4454 Van Nuys Blvd, Sherman Oaks
India's Restaurant4366 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles
Ye Rustic Inn1831 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
Amir's Falafel11711 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
Henry's Tacos4389 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
Saint Martha740 S Western Ave, Los Angeles
The Drawing Room1800 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
Papilles6221 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
The Bagel Broker7825 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
Mom's BBQ House14062 Vanowen St, Van Nuys
Daichan11288 Ventura Blvd, Studio City
England Fish & Chips2614 Pacific Ave, Long Beach
Hy Mart Sandwiches4795 Vineland Ave, North Hollywood
Jumbo's Clown Room5153 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
All' Angolo4050 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
