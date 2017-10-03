We don't blame you if you took a look at this headline and were like, "What is it, 1995?? The best Chinese chicken salads???" But listen, bitter and not-fun-at-all old man: Chinese chicken salads are still the best in the LA salad kingdom. They are large, they are full of crunchies, they have dressings that are sweet and salty and sour, and they sometimes are even healthy, because sometimes they have little orange slices in them. That makes them healthy, believe us. So yes, we're serious, and this is where you can find the best Chinese chicken salads in LA.
Feast from the East
Westwood
Like we could get away with not including Feast from the East on this list, but it's totally deserving: the dressing is so legendary the resto bottles and sells it, the crunchies are crisp and not greasy, and, these days, it's even being delivered through UberEATS, which means you barely need to leave your couch to get one. It's like magic.
Chin Chin
Studio City
If you grew up in the Valley and didn't eat this ginger-heavy, totally Americanized "Chinese" salad, SHAME. SHAME. SHAME. The good thing is you can also get it on Sunset or at any of the other Chin Chins, and the great thing is that it has not only one, but two kinds of crunchies: the classic fried wontons, and these white stringy kinds that get spongey when they're covered with dressing. And you should always cover them with dressing.
Islands
West LA
The burger chain with the unlimited French fries? Are we crazy? Nope. We are not. The dressing is smooth, and creamy, and sesame-ish, and brilliant, and there are snow peas in the salad. We are not crazy. We promise.
Mendocino Farms
Mid-Wilshire
This salad started as a limited-time run and then popularity insisted that it make the permanent menu. It has chives, which are good, and a slightly sweet dressing, which is great, and it comes with a tortilla, which means it's also kind of a wrap, which is excellent and lets us pretend we're not eating a salad when we're really tired of the pretend-health move.
California Chicken Cafe
Encino
The corporate HQ of this mini-chain clearly had a conversation at some point that went like this: "Well, we'd love to have a Chinese chicken salad, but we don't have anywhere to make those crispies. What if we substituted those noodles that you get for free at old-school Chinese restaurants before dinner to dip in mustard, and then also put in some fresh noodles?" And the other guy was like: "YES, GREAT IDEA, LET'S ADD MANDARIN ORANGES." Then they served it with pita bread you can use as a delivery mechanism, and you were so happy.
Take A Bao
Studio City
The punny Century/Studio City mini-chain's salad has great depth of flavor, thanks to Napa cabbage, radicchio, pickled carrots, and fresh almonds -- and that's before adding the dressing.
New Moon
Downtown
This mini-chain of Chinese restaurants claims to have invented the Chinese chicken salad, which is enviable in and of itself; its version is mild and delicious and -- pro tip -- better if you mix in a bit of spicy mustard and soy sauce.
Literally any Jewish deli
All over the city
While we desperately miss Solley's, whose dressing was sweeter and thicker than most, we have solace in every other Jewish deli in LA, which, for some reason, all serve amazing Chinese chicken salads: Jerry's is huge and covered in mandarins, Canter's is, uh, huge and covered in mandarins, and... you get it. Add a side order of a half pastrami sandwich. Obviously.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller would like to split his Chinese chicken salad with you. Hit him at @jeffmillerla on Instagram or @ThrillistLA on Twitter.
-
1. Feast From the East1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
-
2. Chin Chin12215 Ventura Blvd, Fl 2nd, Studio City
-
3. Islands Point Break Burger Launch404 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
-
4. Mendocino Farms4724 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey
-
5. California Chicken Cafe6805 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
6. Take a Bao10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Century City
-
7. New Moon Restaurant102 W 9th St, Los Angeles
The Chinese chicken salad and the sesame chicken are must at this fast-food Chinese spot. You basically come here for these two items, but also get the blended iced green tea to go along with your meal.
Sourcing recipes from various provinces in China and parts of Asia, this Chinese chain -- with locations across LA and in NYC Vegas -- is a Big Orange favorite. Try their chicken salad; it won't disappoint.
Because they expect more dudes than Utah to want two, the tiki-themed, semi-local giant-burger masters are stocking tons of Bodhi-inspired goodness in the form of beef patties w/ blue cheese, Gruyere, caramelized onion & bacon relish. On Fri, the burger is totally free with an RSVP, which the first 30 people to email below are guaranteed, so if you expect to get on that list, the little hand says it's time to rock & roll.
The Marina del Rey location of Mendocino Farms is arguably one of the most popular lunch spots in the neighborhood. The sandwich emporium serves up fantastic flavor-packed creations on freshly-baked bread, as well as leafy green salads and grain medleys. Mendo's Chinese Chicken Salad, which started as a limited-time item, is now a house signature known for its sweet dressing and crispy wontons. The outdoor shopping center spot is usually jam-packed at weekday lunch, but there are plenty of seats both inside and out.
This chain makes chicken salads, wraps, etc. The portions here are huge and you will definitely be satisfied by the end of your meal. Also, be sure to try the broccoli pasta salad.
This sleek, all-white food court stand's slinging all manner of steamed buns, from the traditional (miso beef w/pickled carrots, marinated cucumbers, radish sprouts, & scallions) to the Mexican ("crispy fish taco" w/red chili tartar sauce, p
This contemporary Chinese restaurant serves some of your favorite Chinese take-out dishes but without all the msg. They've got Kung Pao chicken, but also some of their own original dishes like their Cantonese style steamed fish.