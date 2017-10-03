The 16 Best Old-School Mexican Restaurants in LA

related The Best Dive Bars in Los Angeles

Al & Bea’s Boyle Heights Boyle Heights knows how to get down with a good bean and cheese burrito, and Al & Bea’s has some of the best. Beatrice Carreon and husband Albert founded this basic brown stand in 1966, and people still flood the ordering window. Steaming-hot burritos contain re-fried pinto beans and molten yellow cheddar, and if you want to step your game up, you can add green chile or red chile to the mix. If you absolutely must stray from burritos (or, uh, just want to double-stuff your face), also order the guacamole fries and sweet horchata.

Border Grill Santa Monica Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger have been repping Mexico with Border Grill since 1985, first on Melrose, and now across LA and Las Vegas. Santa Monica is our city’s longest running BG, which has been going strong since 1990 near the Third Street Promenade. Walls sport colorful murals, the bar dispenses a river of margaritas, and tables host hearty plates of comfort food. Classic dishes include chilaquiles, cochinita pibil, and green corn tamales, and the duo also serves interesting riffs like the chile relleno burger, which features a ground Black Angus brisket patty and a roasted Poblano chile stuffed with Manchego, panela, and cotija cheeses.

Casa Vega Sherman Oaks The Vega family is celebrating 60 years of business in Sherman Oaks in 2016. Daughter Christy Vega now presides over the restaurant, which features red leather booths, wrought iron chandeliers, and paintings of pueblos alternated with faux plantlife. Nearly every table has either a margarita, a combination plate with rice and beans, or both. Chopped guacamole comes with wonton-like flour tortilla chips. If you want to really ball out, invest in their meaty lobster enchiladas.

Cielito Lindo Downtown No old-school Mexican list is complete without a nod to LA’s first street -- literally. Spanish settlers installed Olvera St in 1781, and the tourist destination still has a number of restaurants. Aurora Guerrero served food in front of an Olvera Street bar before opening this casual spot in 1934, specializing in shredded beef taquitos that are pan-fried to order and doused in a tangy green avocado-garlic-chile sauce. Granddaughter Dianna Guerrero Robertson now runs Cielito Lindo, along with neighboring Las Anitas. In the ‘40s, Hollywood legend Orson Welles evidently engulfed 44 taquitos during one meal, which means the Citizen Kane auteur achieved greatness in two ways you could never, ever hope to match.

El Arco Iris Highland Park This restaurant from Irene Montes and husband Gustavo dates to 1964, long predating Highland Park’s gentrification revival. Grandson Jesse Gomez grew up in the restaurant and has gone on to open a fleet of restaurants around the city, including Mercado and Maradentro. The original restaurant retains its rainbow logo and star-shaped chandeliers. Carnitas, chile verde with pork, and chicken enchiladas with mole all remain house specialties.

El Carmen Mid-City Sure, this restaurant technically qualifies as a taqueria, and they serve plenty of tacos, quesadillas, and nachos, but let’s be honest: more people come to El Carmen for tequila and agave-fueled cocktails. It’s not a drinkie-come-lately, though: El Carmen dates to 1929 (1951 in its current location) and dispenses dozens of different blancos, añejos, and reposados. By the end of the night, after a flood of tequila, El Carmen’s lucha libre imagery, which looms overhead, may start to feel eerily lifelike.

El Cholo Koreatown Sonora natives Alejandro Borquez and wife Rosa opened the first El Cholo in 1923, originally billing themselves as a “Spanish café.” These days, grandson Ron Salisbury carries on family traditions at this sprawling hacienda-style spot, where menu items appear with the years of introduction; original dishes include chile con carne, albondigas and green corn tamales, the latter of which are only available May through October.

El Parian Pico-Union El Parian is a Jalisco-style restaurant from owner Maria Garcia that has thrived for over five decades in Pico-Union. The brick-fronted restaurant specializes in birria -- roasted goat with intense flavor that’s simultaneously crusty and juicy. Each order comes with a funky bowl of goat consomé and a squeeze bottle of tangy, vinegar-rich habanero sauce.

La Azteca Tortilleria East LA This East LA classic has been making tortillas and using them as fuel for fantastic burritos, quesadillas, and tacos for over seven decades. Ownership has changed over the years, but now the Villa family -- including father Juan, wife Candy, son Juan, and daughter Cynthia -- is making the most of La Azteca’s masa. The space is small but bold, with a mural of a woman in Aztec garb holding a basket of maize. Their quesadillas star griddled flour tortillas, molten Monterey Jack cheese, sautéed pico de gallo, and if you’re smart, chicharrones. Burritos get no better than the version with egg-battered, Jack-filled chile relleno, pinto beans, pico de gallo, and nopales.

La Cabañita Glendale Sparr Heights, a north Glendale neighborhood that very few Angelenos visit, has one of the city’s most memorable Mexican restaurants. Francisco Jimenez and wife Patricia opened this “little cabin” in 1989, and they’ve been successful enough to expand the footprint since then. Standout dishes including pork chops baked in pasilla chile sauce, a variety of chiles rellenos, and massive meatballs filled with hard-boiled eggs and cooked in spicy chipotle sauce. Hell, it might be worth visiting La Cabañita for the mural alone, which tells the story of Mexico’s founding and includes the iconic eagle and snake that appears in the country’s flag.

La Golondrina Downtown Consuela Castillo de Bonzo founded “The Swallow” in 1924 and current owner Vivien Consuelo de Bonzo -- Consuela’s granddaughter -- has kept LA’s first brick building bustling. Pan-Mexican dishes include banana leaf-baked cochinita pibil and chicken breast slathered with rich mole. La Golondrina’s margaritas are available with fresh mango, strawberry or coconut. On Friday nights, mariachis show up in force, and norteños visit throughout the week.

La Serenata de Garibaldi Boyle Heights Jose Rodriguez and wife Aurora opened this hacienda-like restaurant in 1985, honoring mariachis Mexico City’s Plaza de Garibaldi and surrounding Boyle Heights. La Serenata is strong on seafood, including salmon and scallops dressed in Campeche sauce crafted with spinach, jalapeño, garlic, and more. Corn tortillas are red, green, and “white,” to match the colors of the Mexican flag. Whatever you order, it’s worth sticking around for desserts like pumpkin cheesecake or coconut flan.

Lares Restaurant Santa Monica This two-story, hacienda-style restaurant debuted in 1968 and remains open 365 days a year near Santa Monica’s eastern border. The space features art-lined yellow walls, wood beams strung with Christmas lights, and a family seal that tells the story of Lares, a family of nobles from Portugal and Spain. Sure, they’ve got burritos, enchiladas and fajitas, but you’re better off exploring the menu section titled “famous dishes of the South,” which includes steak picado, lengua en chile verde, and chuletas adobadas -- “pickled” pork chops with refried beans and rice.

Lupe’s #2 East LA This open-air burrito stand from the late, great Lupe has been family-run in East LA since 1972, which seems prescient, since it’s now near a Gold Line stop, the 710... and a Serbian Cemetery. People pile into red cushioned stools and picnic tables to score 12 kinds of burritos, including basic bean and cheese, panic-inducing red beef that tastes like its engulfed in flames, and a California burrito that combines beans and cheese with steak, guac, sour cream, and... wait for it... french fries.

Manuel’s Original El Tepeyac Café Boyle Heights Laughably large burritos are the claim to fame at this Boyle Heights institution that’s been near Evergreen Cemetery since 1955. Manuel Rojas passed away in 2013, and daughter Elena persists with beastly burritos like the Hollenbeck, named for prominent 19th century real estate developer John Edward Hollenbeck, who played a key role in the foundation of Boyle Heights. The cafe honors him with seared pork simmered in chile verde, rice, beans and guac, all wrapped in a flour tortilla and slathered in more chile verde. Enchiladas, nachos, and sandwiches help round out the menu, and your stomach.