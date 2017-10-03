The Best Ice Cream Spot in 20 Different Los Angeles Neighborhoods

June Gloom gives way to blazing SoCal sunshine until at least September. Where should you turn for relief? Clearly LA’s ice cream parlors are the place to be. Learn about 20 of our best options, complete with the best flavors at each location, listed by neighborhood.
Los Feliz
What you’re getting: Churro ice cream sandwich
Chef Sylvia Yoo and brother Paul run this Los Feliz village shop with a patio, pin-board menu, and elemental mural with clouds and flames. Their signature churro ice cream sandwich features a pair of dough discs lined with cinnamon sugar. Fill with a rotating selection of ice cream flavors, which could include bright matcha green tea or brown butter cookie.
Alhambra
What you're getting: Butter pecan
Christian Anthony Fosselman launched a family ice cream business in Iowa back in 1919, which was later carried on by grandchildren Chris and John at this old-school Alhambra soda fountain, where they’re serving 48 ice cream flavors that fuel big banana splits, milkshakes, and malts. Since Fosselman’s is located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley, it's also gone and added Asian flavors like lychee to its rotation.
Altadena
What you're getting: Pistachio
Leo Bulgarini and Elizabeth Foldi started with a Pasadena cart and climbed up the San Gabriel foothills to... scoop gelato in a strip mall? You’ll be thankful they did: bold gelato flavors change seasonally, but include inventive stuff like goat cheese, cocoa nibs, and if you’re lucky, sweet Sicilian pistachios that the couple brings back from Italy. Bonus: every Saturday night in summer, they also show a foreign film and serve a pasta dinner. Bingo bango.
Artesia
What you're getting: Rajbhog
Little India, a mile-long stretch of Pioneer Blvd, has a wealth of restaurants and snack shops, but the best place to cool down? Smita Salgaonkar’s colorful ice cream shop. Saffron Spot scoops 16 flavors per day, many involving fresh fruit or the namesake spice, saffron. Get the Rajbhog -- yeah, it sounds like the name of a dude with a beard from The Lord of the Rings, but it’s actually a delicious pink mix of saffron, almonds, pistachios, cashews, and cardamom.
Beverly Hills
What you're getting: Cherry vanilla
Candace Nelson, who helped to turn cupcakes into a national craze, opened this vision in white next to the original Sprinkles (and her cupcake ATM). Red dots indicate a flavor’s in stock, which could factor into shakes and sandwiches made with either cookies or cupcake caps; when in season, Madagascar vanilla and Morello cherries simmered in California pinot noir make for a particularly bold/wine-y take on what’s essentially an upscale Cherry Garcia.
Burbank
What you're getting: Kecap manis
This seasonal ingredient-heavy, Asian-inflected dessert shop is ultra-playful without being corny. The Water Grill and Lukshon alum chef changes his blackboard menu with the seasons and as inspiration strikes, but hopefully you’ll find black sesame, pandan, or kecap manis (syrupy Indonesian soy sauce).
Chinatown
What you're getting: Affogato
OG flavor wizard Tai Kim and his franchisees could easily claim the ice cream crown in four different neighborhoods: Chinatown, East Hollywood, Highland Park, and Palms. Other locations have more flavors, but this location in Far East Plaza has a tricked-out coffee cart from barista/chef/bean scientist Jack Benchakul, who creates Asian-influenced signature drinks and contributes to the success of Scoops’ cream-and-coffee affogatos.
Downtown
McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams (address and info)
What you're getting: Sea salt cream & cookies
Santa Barbara-based McConnell’s is the only ice cream company that also owns a dairy (#bossmode), which allows it to pasteurize its own grass-fed cow's milk and cream from the Central Coast, to give its cold goodness a unique, smooth texture. It mixes cold-brew coffee, house-made jams, caramels, crumbles, and seasonal fruits into its flavors -- and at Grand Central Market (its only location outside of SB), it also serves some serious sundaes.
Hollywood
What you're getting: Rosewater saffron with pistachios
Native Iranians Mashti Shirvani and brother Mehdi play with the unusual ingredients of their youth in the back corner of a well-worn Hollywood strip mall, which means you’ll wait in a quick-moving line to try ice creams done up with aromatic saffron, orange blossom, rosewater, cardamom, sahlab, and dried orchid root. They also sell flavors like chocolate chip, but c'mon: you want saffron ice cream, or you wouldn’t be here.
Koreatown
What you're getting: Honeymee
This tiny stall is a boon to people spilling out of The Boiling Crab in Koreatown’s Brown Derby Plaza. Ultra-creamy “true milk” ice cream is a great match for either honeycomb, which has a waxy finish, or honey swirl. The owners, who are quickly expanding throughout SoCal, also serve ice cream in a sweet bun with granola and a honey drizzle.
Larchmont Village
What you're getting: Stumptown Coffee & Compartes Love Nuts
The beloved Portland company’s Larchmont location follows the pattern that made the brand so beloved in its hometown: use premium ingredients and straddle the line between seasonal and experimental. For instance, it teamed with leading chefs on street food flavors for this summer, which include a Korean Fluffernutter collaboration with Roy Choi and a green corn tamale tag team with Border Grill’s Susan Feniger & Mary Sue Milliken. Its core flavors are more basic, clearly connected to California, and go great in a house-made waffle cone (sorta like everything in life).
Malibu
What you're getting: Crema di Grom
Surfers, celebrities, and people of leisure slide into sunken seats at this Italian chain’s Malibu outpost for high-class, killer gelato. The company is big on using single origin ingredients, including Colombian Teyuna chocolate, five-corn Battifollo biscuits, and Himalayan pink salt. Still, its gelato’s clearest representation is Crema di Grom, a rich, luscious flavor that you will struggle to pronounce.
Melrose
What you're getting: Crème fraiche
Neveux creates more than 30 flavors using deluxe Straus Family Creamery ice cream, but scoop only nine per day, meaning you’re gonna want to come back. Like, a lot. Many offerings are seasonal, including pepper peach and rhubarb mint. Tangy crème fraiche is a pure joy, especially when sandwiched in a whoopie pie, which harkens back to Neveux’s owner’s roots in New England.
Mid-City
What you're getting: The ICDC
Amy Knoll Fraser and pastry chef Mariah Swan finally fulfilled their longtime dream of opening a colorful showcase for ice cream, coffee, and donuts next to their sister restaurant BLD, and thankfully, ICDC gives you two ways to get all three items into your stomach AT THE SAME TIME. First, there’s the namesake ICDC -- a salted caramel donut topped with vanilla ice cream and a shot of Vittoria espresso, all served in a cup -- and then there’s the Coffee & Doughnuts ice cream flavor. You don’t have to get both, buuuuuuut you also kinda do.
Palms
What you're getting: Brown Brown Bread
Eater LA editor Matthew Kang actually practices what he preaches as the owner of this strip mall outpost, which doles out rotating flavors like blackberry lavender and apple walnut Gorgonzola that come and go. Why does Scoops get ANOTHER nod on this list though? Its one constant: Brown Brown Bread, an exclusive Palms flavor that combines sugared Grape-Nuts with caramel ice cream. Believe.
Pasadena
What you're getting: Salted caramel
This Pasadena creamery’s blackboard menu might tout strawberry buttermilk, or possibly fresh mint with cacao nibs, but the essential flavor is salted caramel, which is LA’s definitive version. Scoops are available in cups with curved waffle chips that sort of resemble the Iron Throne from Game of Thrones. Also: it sells shortbread cookie ice cream sandwiches, which are terrific.
Playa Del Rey
What you're getting: Choco Taco
Brooke Williamson and Nick Roberts were smart to bring Bakelab pastry chef Kristin Feuer into the fold when they launched their beachside, multi-concept compound in 2014. She handles desserts at Dockside restaurant, Grain whiskey bar, and King Beach café, but she really shines in the Small Batch Ice Cream parlor, where she fills cold cases with playful ice cream flavors, which fill cones, cups, cookie sandwiches, and, yessssss, artisan Choco Tacos.
Santa Monica
What you're getting: Soft serve
This small-batch, market-driven ice cream shop from pastry chef Shiho Yoshikawa, Zoe Nathan, and Josh Loeb started at Brentwood Country Mart and now has locations in Santa Monica and Mid-City, with more branches on the way. Each shop’s blackboard menu changes daily -- you might find lemon chamomile, sweet corn, or ultra-rare mulberry, depending on the season. But only the Santa Monica location near Santa Monica High School has soft serve, typically available in two flavors: one cream-based, and the other swirlable with something citrusy. Time it right and you may score a peanut butter with Kyoho grape, which sounds weird, and it is -- but deliciously so.
Silver Lake
What you're getting: Banana Dulce de Leche Macaron Sandwich
Lucy Danovic recently expanded from Mid-City to Silver Lake and increased focus on the sweet side of her operation. Baked goods like cookies and blue velvet cake are popular, but ice cream is clearly the star of the show, whether it’s in a sundae, shake, cake, cone, or macaron sandwich; her flavors draw on a variety of influences, including classic Americana like cookies ‘n' cream and less classic, Asian-influenced jasmine tea.
Sierra Madre
What you're getting: Triple Milk
Mother Moo churns ice cream in back using Straus Family Creamery organic dairy, and its bins have been known to feature Forbidden Fruit Orchards blueberries, Bliss avocados, and Indonesian Korintje cinnamon; its silky Triple Milk combines buttermilk, whole milk, and skim milk, which is great in a house-made cone.
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Joshua Lurie is the LA-based founder of Food GPS, a website that showcases the best-tasting food and drink in California. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
-
1. Churro Borough1726 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles
-
2. Fosselman's Ice Cream1824 W Main St, Alhambra
-
3. Saffron Spot18744 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia
-
4. Bulgarini Gelato749 E Altadena Dr, Altadena
-
5. Sprinkles Ice Cream9631 Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills
-
6. Quenelle2214 W Magnolia Blvd , Los Angeles
-
7. Scoops Chinatown727 N Broadway #125, Los Angeles
-
8. McConnell's Fine Ice Creams317 S Broadway St, Los Angeles
-
9. Mashti Malone's Ice Cream1525 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
-
10. Honeymee3377 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
-
11. Salt & Straw240 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
-
12. Grom3886 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu
-
13. Neveux Artisan Creamery & Espresso Bar7407 1/2 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
-
14. ICDC7450 1/2 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
-
15. Scoops Westside3400 Overland Ave, Los Angeles
-
16. Carmela Ice Cream & Sorbet2495 E Washington Blvd, Pasadena
-
17. Sweet Rose Creamery826 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica
-
18. Milk7290 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles
-
19. Mother Moo Creamery17 Kersting Ct, Sierra Madre
Churro Borough sandwiches rotating ice cream flavors like bright matcha green tea or brown butter cookie between two housemade churro discs. We recommend getting the vanilla custard, but let’s be honest, you really can’t go wrong with any option. Make sure to get there early since -- to no one's surprise -- it usually sells out. Fast.
This Alhambra spot was founded in 1919 by Christian Fosselman in Iowa. His grandchildren brought it to California, and today they serve 48 flavors in scoops, shakes, malts, and sundaes.
Little India is really little, taking up a mile-long stretch of Pioneer Boulevard. However, this shop pack a huge amount of flavor into all 16 flavors they scoop each day. Don't let foreign names scare you off either -- one of our favorites is the Rajbhog: saffron, almonds, pistachios, cashews, and cardamom.
Located just South of Mt. Wilson in Altadena, this spot serves gelato that started in nothing more than a cart in Pasadena. The flavors are bold, and definitely not what you'd expect from a strip mall spot.
Sprinkles makes slow-churned ice cream that you can get in a red velvet waffle cone or squashed between cupcake tops (which they also make themselves).
Owned and operated by John Park, former pastry chef at Lukshon, Quenelle is a dessert lover’s paradise. From highly imaginative ice cream flavors like black sesame macaroon and vanilla mascarpone, to additional frozen fare like Yuzu lemongrass popsicles, these aren’t your average sweets. As an added bonus, there’s no need for the lactose-intolerant to feel left out – many of the offerings are dairy-free, and there’s complimentary Lactaid pills on the counter just to be safe.
This outpost of the popular ice cream brand may have less flavors regularly than some of the others, but it has the bonus of a killer coffee cart, courtesy of Jack Benchakul.
Originally hailing from Santa Barbara, this cult creamery has been serving up mouthwatering ice cream since 1949. Their LA outpost doesn’t disappoint, using locally sourced ingredients and homemade syrups to create imaginative flavors like Churros con Leche, Black Coffee Chip, and Eureka Lemon. The company prides itself on its sustainability efforts, so there’s no need to feel guilty when you’re perusing Grand Central Market and your sweet tooth kicks in. Go ahead and indulge.
Farsi will practically roll off your tongue by the time you finish slurping up all of the super-authentic -- and super-delicious -- ice creams at this tiny Persian dessertery. Don't be boring -- skip the vanilla and choose from flavors like rose water, orange blossom, and lavender, which all taste even better when presented in a "Mashti", an exotic ice cream sandwich made with delicate wafers and rolled in pistachios.
Welcome to land of milk and honey. You’d think using the same two ingredients – fresh milk from local farms and 100% raw honey – would get boring, but the flavors at Honeymee continue to excite and surprise. If you’re in Koreatown, look for the classic black and white-striped awning of this chic little parlor and satiate your sugar cravings with their namesake scoop: a swirl of “true milk” ice cream garnished with a natural honeycomb chip.
This Portland-born ice creamery is set to fill your face with flavors like Cali peaches w/ lemon crumble and chocolate almond and caramel cheesecake.
If you’re seeking refuge from the traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway, swing through Grom. Nestled in the Malibu Country Mart, this gelateria imports their product directly from Italy, sourcing all natural ingredients from their own organic farm. The old school Italian approach produces mouthwatering results, including popular flavors like bacio, a blend of chocolate and hazelnut and stracciatella, which features dark Colombian chocolate and thick cacao chips.
This Mid-Wilshire dessert spot takes savory ingredients and turns them into deliciously complex ice cream flavors like coconut curry lemongrass and rhubarb mint.
The geniuses behind BLD bring you another acronym-y favorite, this time standing for Ice Cream Donuts Coffee, which kind of tells you everything you need to know about what this small-but-amazing spot from a lauded pastry chef is serving.
Variety is the spi -- um, the ice of life, in the case of Scoops. The hip Westside coffee shop-meets-ice cream parlor changes flavors on a daily basis, ensuring ultra-fresh batches and crafty flavors. Whether you’re in it for the dairy-free options, hip art mounted throughout the shop, or whimsical original flavors like strawberry balsamic or “Brown Bread,” a winning combination of grape nuts and caramel ice cream, park your car (yes, there’s parking) and swing by Scoops.
This Pasadena creamery is run by a married couple who source locally grown and organic herbs, spices, and flowers to churn out their inventive list of ice cream flavors. This is not the place if you're craving plain old-fashioned strawberry or chocolate -- you're in for clever concoctions like lavender honey and rosemary with toasted pine nuts. If you're really in the mood for something traditional, you won't regret dipping a spoon into their classic rocky road.
This Santa Monica small-batch creamery offers free behind-the-scenes tours of its shop on the second Saturday of every month at 10am, so... ICE CREAM FOR BREAKFAST!! You'll find regular flavors like chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip, but also super-interesting seasonals like olive oil, coconut lemongrass, and loquat compote.
This bakeshop and ice cream parlor serves tons of sweet goodness, plus they keep a short menu of hot pressed sandwiches and salads. But really, treats like a banana dulce de leche ice cream sandwich and a Warm Ooey Gooey Chocolate Sundae are what your going to want to order (and what you should).
Tucked away in Sierra Madre, this old-school parlor serves up generous scoops of feel-good flavors in fresh-made waffle cones. If we had to choose which to indulge in, we'd pick the cinnamon graham cracker and brown sugar oatmeal. To top off their tasty selections, Mother Moo also offers excellent house-made ice cream cakes and pies.