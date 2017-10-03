LA's Best Restaurant and Bar Openings of Summer

Gardner Junction
Petty Cash Arts District
Osso
Maple Block Meat Co.
BierBeisl Imbiss
Dudley Market
RiceBar
Leona
Aburiya Raku
The Arthur J
Everson Royce Bar
Le Petit Paris
Tenants of the Trees
Avenue 31
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Herringbone Santa Monica
This relaxed, modern American restaurant is a refurbished trolley station that now serves house-made, farm-to-table shared plates. Menu items include foie gras on a black Belgian waffle with squid ink, 72-hour braised short ribs, and ten sophisticated cocktails.
This venture of the well-known Downtown taqueria brings semi-authentic Mexican cuisine to the Arts District. The menu offers not-so-simple tacos, such as grilled maitake mushroom, wood-fried octopus, and pork belly.
Brought to you by the woman behind Cliff's Edge and a man who did time with Momofuku, Osso offers upscale, American comfort food like perfectly-fried chicken and a pork chop w/ wheat berries and summer sauce.
This Culver City BBQ spot is lead by a Southern-born chef who seriously knows how to work a grill and smoker. The seasonal menu at Maple Block Meat Co. serves traditional American BBQ dedicated to brisket and pork ribs, craft beers, and house-made soda. For lunch, you can order a sandwich and BBQ combo plate while dinner gets a bit fancier with small plates and Scottish ocean trout.
This Austrian spot came from the team behind award-winning, but now closed, BeirBeisl in Beverly Hills. Once again we can enjoy schnitzel, sausages and veal loaf sandwiches made with fresh bread from the bakery next door.
Brought to you by the lauded Barnyard guy, this killer farm-to-table Westside spot has a weekend menu that includes a crab-heavy French omelette and pancakes with lemon curd. Oh yeah.
This unbelievably tiny lunch-only spot serves Philipino street food: rice bowls with homemade sausage and Angus beef strips, with your choice of rare, imported rices (or boooooring white or brown).
This hip, California-style restaurant is hitting all the spots. Come by at dinner for lamb belly wontons and meatballs de Corazon, or on the weekends for Korean latkes with creme fraiche and brown-butter pancakes with whipped coconut & sea-salt vanilla butter.
Raku is a late-night izakaya, or pub, that's open until 3am on weekends. Alongside cocktails, this eatery—an expansion of the wildy famous Vegas location—serves house-made agadashi tofu, kobe beef tendon kushiyaki, and other authentic Japanese provisions.
David LeFevre was an MVP of the Manhattan Beach dining scene (M.B. Post, Fishing with Dynamite) long before he opened this new-school-meets-old-school steakhouse by the pier. The Arthur J serves up melt-in-your-mouth steaks and first-class comfort foods like classic pot roast and Swedish meatballs. The swanky and upscale restaurant is definitely the kind of place you choose when someone else (ahem, your parents) is paying the bill.
From Matt Molina, a James Beard Award-winning alum of Osteria Mozza, and Randy Clement of Silver Lake Wine, Everson Royce Bar is a relaxed bar with well-constructed cocktails and critically-acclaimed food (especially the burger). The large back patio is a huge draw, complete with picnic tables, wood and brick walls, and a blue bocce court.
Situated in the historic El Dorado building downtown, Le Petit Paris isn't exactly petit: the sophisticated bi-level brasserie features a downstairs dining area, large outdoor patio, and two bars, plus a grand staircase and an abundance of murals and chandeliers that serve as an elegant backdrop for its traditional French entrees. From brunch to dinner, the menu here features classic dishes such as croque madame, steak frites with bearnaise sauce, Cognac-flambéed whole-roasted lobster, and a truffle rossini burger. You'll want to top off your meal with the bourbon-vanilla crème brûlée.
Tenants of the Trees is a Silver Lake-based compound comprised of three concepts: its namesake cocktail bar, a music venue called Out of Order, and an outdoor movie theater called Concession (yes, it serves food). The cocktail bar has a tree-canopied patio and optional lockers for guests to store their iPhones (a no phone, no camera policy is in play, why tempt yourself?). Tenants of Trees is a departure from the bustling city streets to a flora-heavy hill with cocktails, live music, Chef-driven menus, and the great outdoors.
Upscale entrees and refined, creative cocktails are abundant at this Sunset Boulevard hotspot.
The Bromberg Brothers and partner Toshi Ueki gift LA with their dedication to pristine sushi and family-style Japanese small plates in the form of Blue Ribbon Sushi, an equally pristine and expansive space at The Grove. And their dedication shows: high-quality fish like Japanese red snapper and Atlantic Amberjack are brought in daily, and their famous wasabi-honey fried chicken attracts throngs of loyal fans.
This is the second LA location of the La Jolla favorite, helmed by Top Chef contestant Brian Malarkey. Its seafood-centered menu includes pan-roasted Ivory King salmon and a "salt and brine" raw bar flush, as well as a a slew of oyster, uni, octopus and bay scallops dishes.