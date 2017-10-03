The Best Lunch Spot in 38 LA Neighborhoods

There are a million-billion-trillion lunch options in LA, but somehow you always (ALWAYS) end up eating a soggy salad at Trimana. Well that super-sad cycle ends today, because today we give you the best lunch option in 38 (THIRTY-EIGHT!) LA neighborhoods.
Arts District
Bread Lounge (address and info)
What you’re getting: Kalamata olive stick with za’tar
When you're finally ready to ditch the whole paleo thing, this is where your first blowout lunch should be. The kalamata olive stick with za'tar is a must-get, but there’s also the Balkan-style boreks, pizza-like focaccia, and sandwiches, all of which’re you-should-also-gets.
Atwater Village
Dune (address and info)
What you’re getting: Falafel sandwich
What do you get when you combine house-made grilled flatbread, perfectly herbed falafel, hummus, organic pickles, and a smattering of fried potato sticks? The best falafel sandwich in LA, that's what. It's from the people behind Echo Park vegan favorite Elf Cafe, but don't let that deter you -- they also make an excellent lamb meatball sandwich.
Beverly Hills
Paninoteca by Scarpetta (address and info)
What you’re getting: House-made pastrami sandwich
This takeout sandwich counter from Scarpetta would be great no matter where it was, but in Beverly Hills it's a godsend. Go with the porchetta sandwich with broccoli rabe pesto and a fried egg, or the chicken Parm with burrata, or the house-made roast beef, or the house-made pastrami, or pretty much anything on the menu because it's all freakin' delicious.
Boyle Heights
Mariscos Jalisco (address and info)
What you’re getting: Shrimp dorado taco
There's a reason this legendary taco vendor has won all the taco awards there are to win. The deep-fried shrimp taco dorado is like nothing you've ever had (unless you grew up in San Juan de Los Lagos). The whole taco gets fried with the shrimp filling inside of it, making for a supremely crunchy handheld with a barely cooked moist interior. It's taco perfection.
Chinatown
Far East Plaza (address and info)
What you’re getting: A smorgasbord of Asian dishes
Roy Choi (the Kogi/Chego dude), Andy Ricker (the Pok Pok dude), Alvin Cailin (the Egg Slut/Ramen Champ dude), and Scoops Ice Cream, all under one roof... err... technically it's a two-story open-air mall with no roof, but whatever. Just shut up and go.
Culver City
Tito's Tacos (address and info)
What you’re getting: Tacos. Duh.
Guerrilla Tacos only parks in front of Cogniscenti Coffee in Culver City on Wednesdays. And Father's Office is only open for lunch Friday through Sunday. So that leaves... Tito's! And before you get all pissed about “authenticity,” there’s this: if you're one of those people who don't like Tito's, then you clearly just don't like delicious-tasting, shredded beef-filled hard-shell tacos topped with radioactive-looking yellow cheese.
Downtown
Grand Central Market (address and info)
What you’re getting: A mash-up? Definitely a mash-up.
It's safe to say the transformation of this 100-year-old market/food court has been a slam dunk. Nothing says LA more than fancy egg sandwiches, pour-over coffee, and papaya salad alongside (or in some cases on top of) carnitas tacos and pupusas.
Eagle Rock
The Oinkster (address and info)
What you’re getting: Pastrami burger
Putting pastrami on a burger may not have been invented at this Eagle Rock spot -- but it's very, very possible it may have been perfected here.
East Hollywood
Wah's Golden Hen (address and info)
What you’re getting: The lunch combo
If by some miracle the line at Sqirl is less than 50 people long, by all means, go to Sqirl (the crispy rice salad is The Best). But if you don’t have the time for all that, head right across the street to Wah’s, where you can eat chow mein, pork fried rice, egg foo young, and sweet & sour chicken, all for $5.
Echo Park
La Caridad (address and info)
What you’re getting: On a Wed or Sat, rabo encendido (spicy beef oxtail); any other day, anything with moros
This may sound like heresy, but Versailles and Porto's will be dead to you once you check out this family-run Echo Park Cuban restaurant. The moros (mixed black beans and rice) are the move, as is the melt-in-your-mouth Wednesday and Saturday oxtail.
Fairfax
Prime Pizza (address and info)
What you’re getting: The “Way It Should Be” lunch combo
Still whining that there's no good pizza in Los Angeles? Then you probably haven't been to this new-ish slice joint on Fairfax from the guys who own Golden State. Important note: during lunchtime it does a “two slices of cheese and a soda” deal for $6, aka the "Way It Should Be."
Glendale
Din Tai Fung (address and info)
What you’re getting: Like, 50 orders of soup dumplings
It used to be that you had to drive to Alhambra for the best soup dumplings in the entire US. Now you can just go to Americana at Brand for the Glendale branch of this worldwide chain.Sadly it's not a secret, and the mall doesn't have a food court -- so expect super-long waits. Super-long worth-it waits.
Highland Park
Mariscos El Faro (address and info)
what you’re getting: Sea bass tostada
This great mariscos truck will make you rethink your views on eating raw seafood from a truck. Order the sea bass tostada and you'll be treated to thickly sliced cuts of wild fish that’re on the same level as those at your favorite sushi bar.
Hollywood
Murakami (address and info)
What you’re getting: A chirashi bowl
This build-your-own sushi bowl institution moved from the heart of Hollywood to Melrose almost two years ago, but nothing's changed. It's still ridiculously good for the price (generally under $20), and it's still the best lunch in Tinseltown.
Inglewood
Coni'Seafood (address and info)
What you’re getting: Marlin tacos (and if you have enough people with you, the whole snook)
Being asked for a ride to or from LAX around lunchtime used to be a friendship deal-breaker. But after trying Coni'Seafood you'll be begging to be your buddies' Uber replacement. And the more the merrier at this tiny Sinaloan seafood joint, so you can order the marlin tacos, raw shrimp aguachile, AND the gigantic whole grilled fish. Minds will be blown.
Koreatown
Kobawoo (address and info)
What you’re getting: Pork belly bossam
K-Town at lunchtime is a deal seeker's wet dream, with every restaurant trying to outdo its neighbor by offering more and more for less and less. Believe it or not, $10 is actually on the higher end of things, but it's worth it for Kobawoo's signature pork belly bossam (especially when a dinner order will run you anywhere from $17 to $35).
Little Tokyo
Sushi Gen (address and info)
What you’re getting: Sashimi lunch special
Sushi lunch specials don't get much better than the $15 sashimi plate at this insanely popular Little Tokyo spot. Just make sure you get there early or you might be waiting until dinner to eat.
Los Feliz
Ricky's Fish Tacos (address and info)
What you’re getting: Hopefully, lobster tacos. If not, fish’ll do.
This legendary Virgil street stand-turned-food truck is the closest you're getting to a real-deal Ensenada-style fish taco without a passport. And if there's lobster tacos as a special, don't think too hard. Just order one. (Or five.)
Marina del Rey
Catch & Release (address and info)
What you’re getting: Fried oyster po-boy
Deciding between Mendo Farms for the 17th time or HoJo-style clam strips made by the original chef dude behind Superba Snack Bar isn't any choice at all. The fried oyster po-boy is a good option too, or you can go full baller with the lobster roll on fresh-baked Parker House rolls.
Mar Vista
Mitsuwa Marketplace (address and info)
What you’re getting: Tempura bowl
Remember a time when Santouka was considered the best ramen in all of Los Angeles? Those days are long gone thanks to your Daikokuyas and Tsujitas, but the food court inside Mitsuwa Market is still one of the best lunches in West LA. Ramen is still a great bet, or you can get one of the best tempura bowls in the city at Hannosuke.
Miracle Mile
Top Round (address and info)
What you’re getting: Any of the sandwiches
This place is what Arby's would taste like if its roast beef was actually roast beef and the curly fries were made from real potatoes. In other words: actually good. Also, there's horseradish. And frozen custard.
Pasadena
Panda Express Innovation Kitchen (address and info)
What you’re getting: Uh, the burrito. For sure.
For those who think this might be a joke, we've got three words for you: Panda. Express. Burrito. Imagine your favorite Panda combo (chow mein and all) wrapped in a scallion pancake, with papaya salad or pickled cucumbers and crunchy things. It's heaven in a wrap, and we would eat 100 of them over anything in Old Town.
Pico/Robertson
Kabab Mahaleh (address and info)
What you’re getting: Whatever you’re getting, just make sure to also get sangak.
If you've never had the full-on glory that is fresh-baked sangak, a Persian sourdough flatbread the size of a small surfboard, stop reading now and head to this Kosher Corridor bakery/lunch spot. The kebabs, rice, and rotisserie chicken are all good, but make no mistake about it... you're there for the bread.
Playa del Rey
Playa Provisions (address and info)
What you’re getting: Patty melt
It's safe to say Playa del Rey was a bring-your-own-lunch situation until Top Chef runner-up Brooke Williamson opened this sunny beachside hangout. You can't go wrong with any of the sandwiches (sand dabs FTW) or the excellent patty melt.
Santa Monica
Sweetfin Poke (address and info)
What you’re getting: Any poke bowl
A year from now, once the poke craze dies down a bit, Bay Cities can go back to being everybody's go-to Santa Monica lunch spot. but for now, it's all about that shoyu-tossed raw fish topped with avocado, fish eggs, wasabi-toasted coconut, and edamame. (Even if the guy who invented poke in Hawaii is rolling over in his grave.)
Silverlake
Night + Market Song (address and info)
What you’re getting: Fried chicken sandwich
Remember when Night + Market Song started serving that secret off-menu fried chicken sandwich and everybody freaked out? You don’t? Well, don’t bemoan your short-term memory loss too much: it's actually now an on-the-menu item at lunchtime, along with a Thai boxing chicken and crispy rice salad that will put an end to your whining about how the only good Thai food is in Thai Town.
South Bay
Ichimi Ann Bamboo Garden (address and info)
What you’re getting: Cold soba
If you ever find yourself in Torrance, or anywhere that is anywhere near Torrance, you'll want to hit up this tiny soba specialist. Hot or cold, and with more topping options than you could possibly even imagine, the lightly speckled soba is worth going out of your way for.
South Los Angeles
Carnitas El Momo (address and info)
What you’re getting: Carnitas. It’s right there in the name.
You haven't had carnitas until you've tried the carnitas from this South LA truck. Deep-fried in giant copper pots, all the pig parts end up perfectly tender -- especially the skin, which makes this carnitas the opposite of dry.
Studio City
Barrel & Ashes (address and info)
What you’re getting: Some sort of meat, and the ho-cake -- for sure the ho-cake.
We dream of a day when you can get Barrel & Ashes' sweet, sweet ho-cake in every shopping center in every city in the country, but for now, you can just get it at the small, rustic-feeling outpost in Studio City, which is why you need to go there, like, immediately (the brisket and rib tips are pretty epic, too).
Thai Town
Sapp Coffee Shop (address and info)
What you’re getting: Beef blood soup (seriously)
There are those who will swear that Jitlada is the best restaurant in Thai Town, but for lunch our money goes to Sapp Coffee Shop. It's quick, cheap, and serves a bowl of beef blood soup so good you won't care that you're slurping down beef blood soup. Don't feel like going Team Edward? The duck-, pork-, and crab-topped jade noodles are something everyone can love.
Universal City
Joe's Falafel (address and info)
What you’re getting: Falafel sandwich
Remember when In-N-Out was the only decent thing to eat within a mile of CityWalk? That is no longer the case since Joe's Falafel opened up a few years back. A great falafel sandwich starts with great bread -- and this place's fresh-baked laffa is great bread (if you def need meat, the chicken shawarma is also great).
Van Nuys
Bill & Hiroko's aka Bill’s Burgers (address and info)
What you’re getting: Double burger
When the burger craving hits, there are few places with enough juice to pull us away from a Double-Double Animal Style. This decades-old burger stand -- one of our most underrated restaurants in LA -- is one of them.
Venice
Gjusta (address and info)
What you’re getting: Porchetta melt
Deli? Bakery? Cafe? Gentrifying devil? Call this place whatever you want, we call it freakin' good. The minute the porchetta melt (or the prime rib, or the pastrami, or the chicken Parm) touches your lips you'll feel yourself quickly forget you spent $15 on such a small sandwich (and the fact that you’re eating it while sitting on a milk crate).
Vernon
Alexander's Greek Kitchen (address and info)
What you’re getting: Gyro sandwich
If you’re a gyro connoisseur, you will be excited to discover this little gem down in Vernon, where the pork gyro is cut off a rotating meat spit that's made in-house every day instead of being delivered from a factory. Order it as a sandwich on pita bread, and you can even get it stuffed with French fries. OPA!
West Hollywood
Guisados (address and info)
What you’re getting: The sampler
Every lunch place should give you a sampler option like the one at this beloved tacostaurant, which specializes in Mexican braises. With four locations now, this place could have won best of Echo Park, Downtown, or Boyle Heights, but nowhere should it be appreciated more than in West Hollywood. Pro tip: swap out the chicharron taco for the quesadilla taco, which is basically just a melted cheese taco.
West LA
Tsujita/Tsujita Annex/Tsujita Sushi (address and info)
What you’re getting: Ramen/chirashi
When they write the bible of Sawtelle Japantown's history it will be divided into two sections: "Before Tsujita" and "After Tsujita." And it's not just the original ramen/tsukemen shop, which still attracts a crowd every single day. It's got the whole street fortified, with the pork fat bowl of death being served at the Annex across the street and the too-good-to-be-true $15 chirashi bowls being served at Tsujita Sushi during lunch.
West Valley
Hummus Bar (address and info)
What you’re getting: Anything, so long as it comes with the salads
Hummus Bar Express is definitely one of the better lunches in Santa Monica, but the original location in Tarzana offers the added bonus of AYCE pickles and salads, which get served like banchan in a Korean restaurant.
Westwood
800 Degrees (address and info)
What you’re getting: The pizza of the day
Just when you thought LA's best pizza deal couldn't get better, this place went and added a feature called "pizza of the day" to its Instagram. Every day it posts a photo of a pie, which is available for half off -- usually under $5. Part of the fun’s in the randomness: one day you might get a margherita with meatballs and arugula, another it might be a bianca with chicken and roasted garlic. But no matter how you slice it (wokka wokka?) one thing’s for sure -- you're not finding a better pizza for the price in all of LA.
Headed up by Ran Zimon, who's been baking his whole life (and you can tell), Bread Lounge is an Arts District hotspot whipping up exceptional loaves of bread, baguettes, ciabatta, European-style pastries, and a ton of other carb-loaded delights. Some must-tries? The oblong-shaped Jerusalem bagel, the almond Danish, and the Balkan-style böreks, which are puff pastries stuffed with savory fillings. You'll want to chow down on the back patio, and then grab a loaf of fig and walnut or potato rosemary bread to take home with you.
Don't let Dune's low-key, modest storefront derail you from stepping into this mecca for Mediterranean cuisine. This counter-serve restaurant supplies the area's finest falafel, stacked hummus plates, and speciality sandwiches.
Located in Montage Beverly Hills, a luxury hotel, this sandwich shop offers grab-and-go offerings loaded with farm-fresh ingredients.
Longtime taco fanatics don’t view the drive to Mariscos Jalisco in East LA as a hassle -- it’s a pilgrimage towards perfection. Frying up massively flavorful shrimp tacos dorados from a truck along Olympic Blvd, Raul Ortega has built a following that often stretches down the block on weekends.
A hub of Asian cuisine, Far East Plaza is a two-story supermarket housing The Kogi/Chego Dude, The Pork Dude, Egg Slut, and others.
This counter-service, cash only, taco spot is known for their crispy-wrapped tacos piled high with cheddar and jack cheese, iceberg lettuce and seasoned ground beef. The venue itself is pretty no-frills, but it remains a local favorite, and has the lines to prove it; it's open late and consistently serves satisfying and affordable fare (most everything on the menu rings in at under $5)
This fast-casual burger joint with locations in Eagle Rock and Hollywood reimagines American classics using high-quality ingredients and pricing everything below $10. The one-third pound hamburger, made with Nebraska Angus beef, is a signature, as are sandwiches like the house-cured pastrami and BBQ pulled pork. The space feels like a retro diner with red vinyl booths and an A-frame roof. If you needed further proof that The Oinkster is above and beyond your standard fast-food restaurant, then consider this: it makes its own ketchup and serves a rotating selection of craft beer.
Wah's hands down is some of the best Chinese food in all of LA. Whether you get the Wonton Soup or opt for something of the noodle variety you seemingly can't go wrong.
No day is the same at La Caridad. Monday through Saturday, the family-owned Cuban restaurant rotates its menu and serves up a variety of traditional dishes: rabo encendido, or spicy beef oxtail stew (a quick Google search will tell you that translates to "tail on fire"), bistec empanizado (breaded steak), ropa vieja (shredded skirt steak marinated in tomato sauce), and, of course, the classic Cuban sandwich.
What if we were to tell you that the guys behind LA's best burger (at Golden State), best BBQ (at Bludso's), and best breakfast burrito (at Cofax) opened a NY-style pizza slice shop? You'd want to go to there, right? Well, that's what we're telling you. Tally ho.
Din Tai Fung has got it goin' on with their dim sum, pork soup dumplings, and just about every other menu item at this Glendale location.
Although raw fish from a truck seems like it would be equivalent to gas station sushi, Mariscos El Faro's ceviche tastes like it came straight from the beaches of Mazatlán. The Sinaloa-inspirited menu brings the best of Mexico to Highland Park.
This chirashi bowl specialist has one of the best lunch deals in town. Build your own or choose one of their pre-made combos -- either way you're not spending more than $20.
Dont expect "Mexican" food like burritos or nachos. Instead, the chef travels regularly South of the Border and brings back ultra-fresh seafood for super-legit ceviches, smoked marlin tacos, and a whole-cooked snook served alongside stewed onions and tortillas.
Open since 1985, this Koreatown strip small spot has a reputation for being one of the oldest and most reputable restaurants in the neighborhood. Its speciality is bossam, a giant platter of boiled and sliced pork belly, served with a few kinds of kimchee, raw oysters, fermented shrimp, and giant pieces of lettuce, which are used to wrap everything up in a tight bundle for eating. You should definitely go to Kobawoo for its bossam, but while you're there, be sure to order the seafood pancakes, cold acorn noodles, and pan-fried squid too.
The insanely thick-cut $15 sashimi platter at this Little Tokyo sushi spot is so legendary, you have to get there before noon if you don't want to wait. It's worth it, though. Just make sure you sit at a table -- the sushi bar is reserved for the high rollers.
The menu is simple -- as a taco stand's should be. Try their fish or shrimp tacos which are always, for lack of a better and more accurate word, perfect.
This restaurant is "ocean-to-table" and makes you feel like you're in a particularly chic sailor shack. Try the bacon-abetted cod chowder and roasted scallops w/ charred spring onions.
Mitsuwa Marketplace, the mecca for Japanese imported goods in the US, is the country's largest of its kind. Mitsuwa sells everything from Japanese groceries and dry goods to electronics, cosmetics, and more from its various outposts across the country, with a food court chock-full of authentic Japanese counters, because you're sure work up an appetite as you work your way through the market's vast inventory. Stop for a quick bowl of ramen, signature maki, or rice bowl to mull over whether or not you really need that Akiba magazine you spotted at the anime toy store on your way in.
A surprisingly gourmet sandwich shop that's serving up fancified roast beef eats.
This specific Pasadena P.Express is doling out unbelievable orange chicken burritos, as well as build-your-own bowls.
The kabob at this Pico corridor kosher resto is delicious, but the true prize here is the bread. Mahaleh has a real sangak oven: its floor is covered in hot pebbles, and the dough is stretched across them, giving the chewy, several-feet-long flatbread its bumpy, holey texture and bits of perfect char.
If you've ever been to Hawaii and come back bummed that you can't get the awesome raw-fish dish known as poke on the mainland, you're in luck: this Westside 'monger is busting out variations including albacore and salmon, all prepared by a chef who did time on Top Chef and at the W. And unlike most poké shops, this 1,000-square-foot space has room for more than you and another, with a spacious, airy, and bright floor ready to accommodate groups.
The second location of Chef Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the cool and casual Song (which means two) continues the original restaurant's ode to Thai street food. The Silverlake spot serves all of Yenbamroong's cult classics, like the sweet and salty party wings, plus a revolving door of dishes exclusive to the location. The far-from-ordinary Northern Thai plates certainly aren't the Americanized cuisine you're used to in LA, so trust your gut and order whatever looks good. FYI: the fried chicken sandwich is a lunchtime hit.
This Torrance spot has the udon answer to a hot LA day: cold kakiage udon. With tons of toppings, because duh.
Located in Boyle Heights, Carnitas El Momo offers up some of the city's best tacos, including top-notch, authentic, Mexican pork tacos.
If you're a fan of boat noodles and happen to be in Hollywood, you'll wanna check out this Thai-style coffee shop. Don't know what boat noodles are? No, problem. Still pop in for some Thai tea or coffee and some food that's anything but the norm.
For those unable to afford a trip overseas, Joe's Falafel's got your bite, offering a variety of tastes from the Middle East to Greece and Turkey. Watch via the open kitchen as Joe's prepares the aforementioned falafel (a favorite among locals and tourists, alike), plus your always reliable shwarma, kabobs, and yummy hummus.
Also known as Bill's Burgers, this unassuming, 10-by-20-foot burger stand has been dishing out patties for about 50 years. The owner has been behind the counter since day one, making burgers the way the food gods intended: classic white bun, lettuce, pickles, onions, and mayo. No bells, no whistles.
An artisanal bakery-deli hybrid, Gjusta is a takeaway-centric spot from the Gjelina owners that mixes up American, European, and Middle Eastern flavors. It’s a mecca for all your breakfast and lunch cravings -- think everything from baklava croissants and lox to porchetta melts and tuna conserva. While the interior is industrial and sprawling, the counter-serve interior is standing room-only, but there is a sprawling back patio.
Only a year old, Alexander's Greek Kitchen has become a Mediterranean monster in the food community. Loaded plates (chicken, beef, and lamb) and traditional small bites (spanakopita, tzatziki, and fasolia) have put this restaurant on the map.
One of the city's true taco prides, Guisados has done much to move the city away from bland, overpriced carne asada tacos. Their stewed creations, served on thick, pliant tortillas, have expanded the city's taco lexicon.
A small noodle house known for their extra-thick broth.
Hummus Bar & Grill is so much better than the pita chips and hummus you had planned for dinner tonight. This large, high-ceilinged authentic Tel Aviv-inspired menu offers delicious Middle Eastern options like 8 types of hummus (you can't find at Trader Joe's), fried cauliflower bites, Lacheme Bajeen (flat bread with steak), and tender Kabab Halabi (lamb, beef, and tomatoes). Whether you order vegetarian or not, every dish is best eaten with the piping-hot homemade bread, an outstanding mix between lavash and pita. They have some great wine, like the Gamla Chardonnay from Israel, and a standard list of draft beer. It's worth the drive to this strip mall in Tarzana for the all-you-can-eat side salads alone, but thankfully they also deliver.
The restaurant group that brought us Umami Burger is behind this fast-casual pizza chain with locations all around the world. 800 Degrees is kind of like the Chipotle for pizza -- you choose the ingredients for your pizza at an assembly-line counter, then the pie is cooked under two minutes in an insanely hot (800 degrees!) oven. The pies are satisfying, the service fast, and the ingredients top-notch. Speciality pies and gluten-free crust is also available, so really, the choice is yours.
For the best barbecue in Studio City, look no further than Barrel and Ashes. The family-style menu includes out-of-this-world Texas-style brisket, wings, and tri-tip, plus a gooey, buttery, hoecake for dessert. Add a friendly staff, communal tables, and boozy cocktails, and this spot is a go-to for a casual and beyond-satisfying dinner.
Brooke Williamson may have been a runner-up on Top Chef, but her beachfront Playa Provisions, which is really four venues in one, is a winner. The food hall-like concept includes Small Batch, a frozen treat stand that sells ice cream by the scoop as well as in sandwiches, popsicles, and floats; King Beach, a quick-serve spot for breakfast, lunch, and dessert; a whiskey bar called Grain; and Dockside, a full-service seafood restaurant that serves a mix of classic and seasonal plates. The complex's dining areas, which include bright blue picnic tables, fire pits, and of course, Pacific views, make the ambience feel as effortlessly laid-back as the food.