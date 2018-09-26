These Delicious Reinventions Are Changing West Coast Cuisine

Adventure out into the American west, and its food varies along with its dramatic geography. From the cold Pacific waters that provide coastal states with world-class seafood, to the ranching resources of the Rockies, to SoCal’s never-ending supply of avocado trees (and avocado toast!), there’s plenty of culinary tradition and ingredients to explore. But chefs and restaurants across the region -- Portland food trucks very much included -- are taking a hard look at classic dishes and seeing how they can reinvent the wheel. Three words, people: Geoduck fried rice.
Here are the region’s most inventive dishes and where you can feast on them.
B'FAST BURGER
What begins as a breakfast sandwich becomes the perfect brunch
Cassell’s Hamburgers
Los Angeles, CA
If anywhere was going to turn the classic American burger on its head, it would be LA. Fusion is the city’s primary cuisine, and in general, California is quietly king of the great American cheeseburger. With burger greats like In-N-Out, Father’s Office, Apple Pan, and yep, even McDonald's all born here, you shouldn’t need much convincing that California knows its way around a solid burger. And while breakfast has often visited burger country with bacon and eggs, it’s not often that a burger invades breakfast. A hash brown crispy enough to act as the bun is the first change you’ll notice, but it’s the hamburger filling in for a sausage patty and spicy mayo that that really catapult the egg and cheese from gourmet breakfast sandwich to perfect brunch item. Connecting that gulf? Avocado. This is LA after all.
FINGER STEAKS
Fried Idaho beef tips get a wild game upgrade
GW Hunters
Post Falls, ID
“If potatoes had been picked as Idaho’s iconic food for the zillionth time, we might have gotten *@#!ing testy, right?” wrote Idaho Statesman columnist Michael Deeds after finger steaks were picked by Flavored Nation as Idaho’s iconic state food last year. Idahoans are apparently tired of being known for the potato, but what exactly are finger steaks? They are delicious, tender fried beef tips that look like french fries but are way better -- that’s what. Now, imagine these fried beef tips, dredged in a mix of garlic, spices, and flour, and then substitute beef with wild game. At GW Hunters, look no further than the appetizer section to find this classic Idaho dish reinvented with a choice of fried elk tenderloin or bison strips. Served up with a side of honey dijon, it just barely tames those wild flavors for your civilized palate to admire.
BISON ROCKS
Behold the next glorious stage of “meat + veggies” in a pocket
Mustang Fresh Food
Livingston, MT
When immigrants arrived in Butte, MT during the mining boom of the late 19th century, the classic Cornish pasty (rhymes with “nasty”) found its way into the hearts and bellies of Montanans -- usually root veggies and cheap beef. Now a century later, chefs like Carole Sullivan are taking the regional dish way beyond its former humble beginnings. Using a Kansas recipe for bierocks as her starting point, Sullivan swapped beef for bison and cabbage for kale to escalate the values of the flavor equation in her famous Bison Rocks. The house-made bun is stuffed with meat, squash, and Jarlsberg cheese to present Montana with a softer meat pocket beyond the ubiquitous pasty.
TATER TOT ENTREE BOWLS
America’s beloved side dish becomes a grain bowl minus grain
The Dog House Truck
Portland, OR
Ore-Ida’s tater tots gave a nation of kids our only reason to get excited for school lunch growing up. On a serious hunch in 1953, the Oregon-and-Idaho-based company took bite-sized potato scraps, seasonings, and deep fried all this goodness together. But why does this nostalgic side dish need to stay a side? That’s what Portland food truck The Dog House Truck wondered, so they made the tot an an entire meal. The Dog House Truck’s Tot Bowls take fantastic toppings, like pineapple, fried egg, and house-made Korean chili sauce, and layers them on top a base of one pound of crispy tater tots. And sure, for $2 you can substitute for sweet potato tots, but the OG tot is the OR-iginal for a reason.
THE BURRITO SUSHI ROLL
California’s two biggest influences rolled up in one
Sushirrito
San Francisco, CA
Welcome to the wild, wild west, where any type of “roll” can be combined and fearlessly will be. In the state that’s single-handedly put the American burrito and the sushi roll on the foodie map, San Francisco -- a town fiercely protective of what constitutes a “real” burrito -- nevertheless fused Japanese and Latin flavors into one epic roll. At Sushirrito, the only option on the menu is its trademarked name -- the Sushirrito. Laying claim as the original sushi burrito concept, the roll mingles flavors like oven-baked agave soy-salmon(!), sake-asada beef, and ginger guacamole for a truly daring fusion that pays off. The proof: Burrito sushi has promulgated, and inspired lots of other “similar but distant” fusion combinations. Sushirrito didn’t just invent a dish, they inspired a style.
MARIONBERRY-GLAZED DUCK
A region sweet on its cultivar heads into the savory territory
Bari Restaurant and Bar
Salem, OR
Oregon State University was cool enough to invent a local variant of blackberry back in the 1900s, and since then, the state’s gone wild for its sweet, tangy flavor. After utilizing marionberries as a base for just about everything else (jam, beer, ice cream -- you name it, they did it) the berry was bound to hit its culinary ceiling eventually, right? Nope. It just expanded into wilder combinations. After colonizing every pie and jelly it could, the marionberry set its sights on savory dishes. At Bari restaurant, the beloved berry pairs with the rich dark meat of duck, for a sweet veneer atop a deep flavor. Duck breast glazed with marionberry and duck fat sauce is an intricate taste of berry heaven on a plate.
ICE CREAM POTATO
The deceptive dessert that trompes l’icon
Westside Drive In
Boise, ID
Idaho potatoes -- without the potatoes. Seriously. We live in a world where Idaho potato-shaped ice cream exists because of Boise’s famous Westside Drive In, and it’s everything you’re imagining right now. This vanilla double-scoop, rolled in cocoa powder, perfectly resembles the staple of the Idaho economy. From the dollop of “sour” whipped cream on top to the brown skin, be proud of this sundae, Idaho. It’s a good one.
GEODUCK FRIED RICE
A ubiquitous Asian meal gets happy as a clam
Joule
Seattle, WA
The crown jewel of the PNW happens to be the world’s largest burrowing clam. Pronounced “gooey duck,” this massive mollusk lives in the Puget Sound along the northwestern coast of Washington and has US chefs paying out anywhere from $20-$30 a pound for its sweet, meaty goodness. Sure, you can try it in sushi restaurants as sashimi, but Seattle’s critically acclaimed Joule is going where no one else has gone with geoduck before. Headed by Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi, the contemporary Korean steakhouse goes bold with the mollusk in a geoduck fried rice served with seaweed and pork rind. It makes sense, when you think about how well crab and shrimp’s brininess pairs with fried rice, but geoduck imparts a sweetness both lack.
MIDDLE EASTERN AVOCADO TOAST
Where avocado toast reins supreme, California goes international
Sqirl
Los Angeles, CA
Whether avocado toast was officially born in Australia, NYC, or LA doesn’t really matter. SoCal is where avo toast took on its current hyped form (New Yorkers and Australians, don’t @ me). And then it became... something much, much more. Something worth deferring a mortgage for. Like, radishes, chili flakes, and a squeeze of lemon? That was 2016. At LA hotspot Sqirl, they’re pushing brunch boundaries with a Middle Eastern take. Think thick, creamy avo spread with hot pickled carrots, topped with a green garlic crème fraîche, wood sorrel, and house-made “za’atar” (middle-eastern spices). NYC, Australia -- what ya got on that?
HUCKLEBERRY BBQ SAUCE
Montana’s jealously guarded wild berries define a regional glaze
Lolo Creek Steakhouse
Lolo, MT
Native to the northwest rockies, you can’t just grow huckleberries in your backyard. The prized fruit of Montana is often difficult to hunt for in areas like the mountains and forests, so their scarcity is seriously part of their allure. Finding giant clusters of them? Even harder. So moving away from a basic jam, pie, or tart to something like the BBQ glaze that Lolo Creek Steakhouse is slathering on tender cuts of meat is that much more adventurous. Order up a pair of huckleberry hog “wings” (pork tenders on the bone) and prepare for the perfect marriage of sweet, tangy, and savory.