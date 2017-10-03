Food & Drink

18 Things You Didn't Know About The Cheesecake Factory

By Published On 04/24/2015 By Published On 04/24/2015
Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory
Since, probably, the only thing you really know about The Cheesecake Factory is which page of the menu the chicken piccata is listed on, here are 18 other Cheesecake Factory facts worth knowing, including the secret menu hack that Will. Change. Everything.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

1. The Cheesecake Factory was born in a Detroit basement in the 1940s

Sure, it started as a North Hollywood bakery in 1972, but company matriarch Evelyn Overton sold her first cheesecakes from her basement in Detroit in the 1940s.
 

2. The first Cheesecake Factory restaurant opened in Beverly Hills in 1978

Why was it called "The Cheesecake Factory," just like the bakery? Because founder David Overton couldn't think of a better name.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

3. Before founding TCF, David Overton was in a band...

... that once opened for Janis Joplin (wait, what??). They were called "The Billy Roberts Blues Band."
 

4. David still handpicks all the music in all the Cheesecake Factory restaurants

Thankfully it's not "The Best Of The Billy Roberts Blues Band."

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

5. TCF is the only restaurant on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work for" list

GMs drive company-leased BMW's, which is nice, but nothing compared to In-N-Out.
 

6. If you drive by the Calabasas HQ in the afternoon, you can smell cheesecakes baking

ROAD TRIP!!!

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

7. The Dubai Cheesecake Factory is at the bottom of an indoor ski slope

There's also one in Saudi Arabia, another in Kuwait, and a third in Puerto Rico. ROAD TRIP!!!!
 

8. Justin Bieber is a fan of the cherry cheesecake

Depending on your age, this is the best thing ever, or definitely not that. (Also, for the record, it's not the best cheesecake on the menu.)

Flickr/Judy Baxter

9. The Cheesecake Factory has a 21-page menu, 250+ items, and not one professional taster

David Overton tastes everything himself, which is surprising, because one of these factoids isn't "David Overton weighs six billion pounds."

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

10. The miso salmon was inspired by the miso-glazed cod at Nobu

SO WHY DON'T YOU HAVE A BAKED CRAB HAND ROLL, CHEESECAKE FACTORY?? HUH??? WE'RE WAITING...

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

11. The Luau Salad is theoretically supposed to look like the shape of Diamond Head in Hawaii

Essentially, a concave pile of awesome.
 

12. James Harden was at TCF when he learned he was being traded to the Houston Rockets

He celebrated with another round of brown bread. And then, probably, another round of brown bread.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

13. The Cheesecake Factory goes through 3.1 million pounds of avocado every year

Most of that goes into the signature avocado eggrolls, which, like everything else, are made fresh daily.
 

14. Each Cheesecake Factory makes more than 100 sauces daily

The tamarind-cashew dipping sauce alone takes more than an hour to prepare. Yeah, just the sauce.

Courtesy of Cheesecake Factory

15. The restaurant donates more than 500,000 pounds of food a year to food rescue programs

AND has a non-profit that has raised more than $2.5 million for the City of Hope. What did you do today?

CBS

16. Sheldon from The Big Bang Theory is banned from The Cheesecake Factory

"Go ahead, eat it. I dare you."
 

17. Former NFL QB Vince Young really, really, really likes Cheesecake Factory

Like, really, really, REALLY.

Courtesy of The Cheesecake Factory

18. The Cheesecake Factory invented carrot cake cheesecake

Seriously, it was a joke one-off for a friend, and now it's a staple. Huzzah.
 

19. The first test baker -- hired in 1977 -- is now the Vice President of Guest Experience

And they say there are no long-term careers anymore.
 

20. Secret menu alert: you can (and should) order a club sandwich and sub in brown bread

Have we said yet that the brown bread is magic? The brown bread is magic.

