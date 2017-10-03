This new LA sausage spot is about to change everything

Food & Drink

Jeff Miller

Remember last week when Glazed Donut Bistro completely changed the donut game in LA? Well this week, brand-new sausage-slinger Dog E Style is doing exactly the same thing, but to the hot dog game. We're talking everything from a classic snap dog with cream cheese on it, to a bock topped with fried egg, bacon, and cheddar. You can load your own links with any of 40+ topping options at their unassuming Hollywood facade ('til 3am on Friday/Saturday!!), or you can trust the experts there for one of these sausage-rulebook-rewriting creations:

Jeff Miller

The Dog: Sleepless In Seattle
What's On It: Cream cheese, grilled onions, chili-garlic sauce
The Best Part: Duh. Tom Hanks!

Jeff Miller

The Dog: The Bulldog
What's On It: Bratwurst covered in vegetarian chili, yellow mustard, and homemade white-bean salad
The Best Part: The homemade white bean salad. BIG. TIME.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: The Paisan
What's On It: An Italian sausage smothered with grilled onions, hot cherry peppers, and pesto mayo
The Best Part: The spice of the sausage interacting with the subtle pesto flavor. And saying the name while holding your fingers together like you're enunciating.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: The Chicago-ish
What's On It: Classic snap-dog with atomic relish, Sport peppers, dill pickles, and Maui-onion mustard.
The Best Part: No mushy tomatoes!

Jeff Miller

The Dog: Breakfast
What's On It: Bockwurst topped with a fried egg, bacon, and cheddar
The Best Part: Uh, everything. EVERYTHING.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: Southwest Heater
What's On It: An atomic hotlink with cheddar, jalapeno, mayo, and chili powder
The Best Part: You don't live in Arizona.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: Sweet and Sassy
What's On It: A chicken-apple sausage with grilled onions and jalapeno mustard
The Best Part: The apple's right in the middle of the specially-sourced sausage, meaning every bite has optimum juiciness, sweetness, and spiciness.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: Dog E Style
What's On It: A classic snap with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, chopped pickles, and "Dog E Sauce", which is basically a spicy Thousand Island.
The Best Part: The whole thing's kind of bow-wow-wow-yippie-yo-yippie-yay.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: Kansas City
What's On It: A spicy bratwurst with sauerkraut and spicy Creole mustard
The Best Part: Kraut? Yeah. Definitely.

Jeff Miller

The Dog: The Backyard BBQ
What's On It: Kielbasa topped with cheddar, coleslaw, and smokey BBQ sauce
The Best Part: More like the worst part: what's a BBQ without beer?

Jeff Miller is the Senior City Editor of Thrillist LA and prefers Chronic 2001 to Doggystyle, actually. You can follow him on Twitter at @thrillistla and @jeffmillerla on Instagram.

1. Dog E Style 6323 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (Hollywood)

This dog-slinger is upping the game with seriously delectable eats.

