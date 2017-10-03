The Best Jerky Ever Is Now Available in LA

Earlier this summer, Thrillist partnered with Three Jerks Jerky to try to develop the best jerky in the history of mankind/dinosaurkind. And after weeks of testing, we totally succeeded; our Hamburger jerky (?!) and Maple Bourbon Churro jerky (?!?!?!?!?!?) were born, and we started shipping out crates of the stuff via mail order, so many in fact that we broke the postal system and had to find a better way.
Welcome to the better way: starting right now, you can get both of our collab jerky options at a whole fload of in-real-life LA stores across the Southland, including Almor Wine and Spirits (Sunset Strip area), The Green Store (Hermosa Beach), Lula Mae (Pasadena), Hammer and Spear (Arts District), and DTLA Cheese at Grand Central Market. Also: if you want just the Maple Bourbon Churro, they've got it at Farmshop in Brentwood and Simon's Market in Venice.
Of course, there's more to come, so keep checking your local shelves for Thrillist-delivered greatness (or get it online, apparently someone fixed the postal system).
Sign up here for our daily LA email and be the first to get all the food/drink/fun Los Angeles has to offer.
Jeff Miller could use some Maple Bourbon Churro anything right now. Hit him on Instagram at @jeffmillerla and on Twitter at @thrillistla.