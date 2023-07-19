This TikTok-Famous Chef’s New WeHo Restaurant Showcases the Vibrant Flavors of Vietnam

Located next to the popular nightclub Poppy, ĐiĐi’s exterior has laidback countryside appeal with far-out coastal fronts and nods to the regal Saigon-city centers of Nguyễn’s home country, Vietnam. The sunshine-yellow wooden exterior flanked by two Indochinese tigers facing off with one another opens to an interior affirming that Nguyễn’s dreams were actualized here.

Nguyễn worked with designer John Sofio to create an interior that reflects how vibrant Vietnam and its food is. A green floral wallpaper covering the ceiling and gold light fixtures installed on pillars perfectly highlight the plush red-lined booths with circular beige cushions. A glowing wooden bar surrounded by red floral wallpaper is visually dramatic and is centered as the heartbeat of ĐiĐi. Nearby are tables with chairs placed on top of beautiful patterned tiles. Underneath whirling tropical fans, these seats sit across from paneled windows that open up to the street. There’s also a swanky, private VIP section in the back next to the kitchen.

“I want people to resonate with this space so much because we really captured the essence of Vietnam and translated it into a restaurant. As much as I love the history of Vietnam, I feel like no one who was exposed to modern-day Vietnam talks about how beautiful [it is] and [how] far we have come,” says Nguyễn.