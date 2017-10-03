CREAM's Waffle Ice Cream Taco Destroys the Choco Taco of Our Youth

There are plenty of great ice cream places in LA, but only one of them is taking classic California tacos from dinner to dessert. Annihilating the Choco Taco of your ice cream truck-filled youth, CREAM starts with waffle batter spiced with vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg. The thin waffles are then shaped into tacos that you can fill with 20 rotating ice cream flavors and a shell-load of toppings. The shop suggests you share a taco since they're so big, but honestly that is just psychobabble. Check out the video below by Soy Nguyen to explore all the ways you can personalize your ice cream taco from CREAM.
Started in Berkeley in 2010, CREAM ("Cookies Rule Everything Around Me") boasts a build-your-own ice cream sandwich model, in which customers can choose from cookies, like snickerdoodle and double chocolate-chip, before piling on the ice cream scoops. The shop even digs deeper into summer nostalgia with its own take on the Choco Taco: cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla-spiked waffles are loaded with classic creams, like Rocky Road, and an array of toppings (there's everything from sprinkles to gummy bears).