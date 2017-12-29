These DIY Donut Sandwiches Are 100% Vegan

Imagine a joint where you can walk in, be greeted by a friendly, smiling face, and then build a beautiful vegan donut sandwich that would make even Jennifer Lawrence cry. Well stop imagining, that place exists, and luckily for Jennifer, it’s located in the City of Angels.
Created by Mark Trombino, Donut Friend was designed to be a donut lovers paradise where customers can create any type of donut sandwich concoction possible. “You just walk down the line and describe your donut and we build it for you,” Trombino told Thrillist, “any donut you can imagine.” And while most donuts may not be the most health-conscious treats around, Trombino has created an entirely vegan-friendly menu. “If I could make vegan donuts that taste just as good, then why wouldn’t I just have them all be vegan?” said Trombino.
The Eggs Benedict Donut Gives a New Meaning to Breakfast of Champions
If creating your option is too overwhelming, Donut Friend has some serious ready-made options to make things easier. The Jets to Basil features a glazed donut covered with vegan cream cheese and a schmear of strawberry jam, which then gets topped with a vanilla glaze, balsamic reduction, basil, and a fresh strawberry. For a chocolate fix, the S’Morrissey donut starts with a chocolate cake donut filled with chocolate glaze, which then gets topped with marshmallows, torched, and finished with a chocolate glaze and a dusting of graham cracker crumbs.
Check out the video above to learn why you need to get your DIY donut on ASAP.
