21 Perfect Reasons to Eat in Venice Beach

Hinano Cafe Venice Beach This unassuming dive bar on the busy Washington strip specializes in ice-cold beer and juicy classic-made burgers as unpretentious as the place itself. And at 2am, that brew-and-burg combo is all you crave.

Abbot's Pizza Company Venice Beach The geniuses at Abbot’s hit the jackpot fusing two of man’s favorite foods. For over a decade, they’ve been serving delicious pizzas made with chewy yet crisp bagel crusts -- a starchy match made in heaven.

Rose Cafe Venice Beach The recently reopened Rose Cafe is now under the helm of chef Jason Neroni (formerly of Superba Snack Bar) and serving reimagined breakfast favorites, like pumpkin pancakes with a fatty bacon crumble and a charred avocado toast served with a jalapeño marmalade.

Sunny Spot Venice Beach Sunny Spot’s brunch scene is loud and celebratory -- sort of like its bold, Caribbean-inspired food. The savory-leaning menu (which until last fall was overseen by Roy Choi) boasts spicy shrimp & grits, fried plantains & eggs, and your pick of bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, or rum punch (see: loud and celebratory).

Cafe Gratitude Venice Beach Venice Beach’s hippie-dippie vibes are written all over Cafe Gratitude’s organic, plant-based menu. Dishes go by names like I Am Grateful ( a quinoa/kale bowl drizzled with garlic tahini sauce) or I Am Warm-Hearted (grilled polenta served with mushroom ragu). Embrace it -- your taste buds will thank you.

The Tasting Kitchen Venice Beach The Tasting Kitchen is about as fancy as Venice Beach gets -- which is to say, not very, although considering its unfussy attitude and spontaneous approach to food, that’s a plus. Order salt-roasted branzino and pancetta-wrapped scallops a la carte -- but if you’re not forking up for the bill, gun for the five-course chef’s choice tasting menu.

Gjelina Venice Beach It’s hard to beat this Abbot Kinney standby for date night: the lighting’s dim, most of the food is meant to be shared, and the rustic outdoor patio will charm your dining partner as much as the delectable oxtail tortellini and crisp duck confit.

Salt & Straw Venice Beach Salt & Straw recently moved into the neighborhood, which for years lacked any gourmet ice creameries. This Portland-based outpost churns amazing “why-didn’t-I-think-of-that” flavors -- like almond brittle with salted ganache, or the LA-specific avocado-and-strawberry sherbet -- made from seasonal produce and all-natural cream.

Flake Venice Beach Nothing fixes a tequila-induced morning migraine like one of Flake’s stuffed-to-the-gills breakfast burritos or its hearty Super Cro-Jo: a pile of warm scrambled eggs, bacon, and gouda tucked into a flaky, toasted croissant.

Gjusta Venice Beach What Gjusta lacks in seating it more than makes up for with dripping porchetta melts and baklava croissants. Mix and match from different stations -- one brimming with house-made pastries; the next filled with charcuterie, cured fish, and interesting spreads; still another displaying enormous pies and cakes -- and eat it all while perched on a milk crate out back.

Wurstküche Venice Beach You won’t find any weird mystery meat dogs here -- only hefty, flavor-packed, gourmet sausages served on freshly baked rolls. That said, there are still some exotic options on offer, like mildly spicy rattlesnake and smoky buffalo links.

Bellissimo Venice Venice Beach Venice has plenty of exemplary dining options, but locals tend to avoid the overpriced, underwhelming eateries by the boardwalk. Bellissimo is an exception: the charming deli’s gourmet sandwiches are all you need pre-sun and -surf.

Baby Blues BBQ Venice Beach The restaurant’s got a Type A attitude about its meat, so all the prime cuts are tender, moist, fall-off-the-bone delicious. That said, it’s the homemade barbeque sauces that really seal the deal. Pro tip: if you can handle the heat, smother your ribs in the fiery XXX blend.

Komodo Venice Beach Taco purists may say that no self-respecting taco would include a sunny-side-up egg, but they’ve clearly never tasted Komodo’s MP3. The perfect example of the restaurant’s Asian fusion mashups, it features chunks of sirloin steak, tater tots, garlic aioli, and a fried quail egg.

Charcoal Venice Venice Beach The brainchild of chef Josiah Citrin, Charcoal cooks almost everything over live fire. Even the non-meat dishes -- like cabbage wedges baked in the embers until charred, then served with lemon zest and yogurt -- end up as completely fulfilling comfort food.

Casablanca Venice Beach Casablanca serves mouthwatering Mexican (the tortillas, rumored to be made with beef lard, are legendary) and margaritas. A bartender wheels a cart of top-shelf tequila around and prepares drinks tableside, making you 100 times more likely to call for an Uber after dinner.

Leona Venice Beach Leona just unveiled a takeout cookie window, which serves rotating flavors like miso brown butter chocolate and various aguas frescas (try the blood orange cactus). But, if you’re in the mood for savory, chef Nyesha J. Arrington’s restaurant also makes amazing “real” food like lamb belly wontons and melt-in-your-mouth short rib with bone marrow.

Scopa Italian Roots Venice Beach If years of intemperance have taught us anything, it’s that there’s nothing like rich, absorbent Italian food to soak up liquor. Scopa makes some of the best, from ricotta crostini and fried rice balls to beautifully prepared pastas. It’s also a great place to kick-start your night out -- the bartenders mix some stiff craft cocktails.

The Flyin' Jalapeno Venice Beach Just a block from the beach, this little gem lets you build your own bowl, burrito, or tacos. Choose from a diverse range of crazy-fresh ingredients, like cotija cheese or mango pico de gallo, to dress up your cilantro-lime rice, beans, and carne asada.