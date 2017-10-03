Food & Drink

Eat one of LA's craziest meals before it's gone

By Published On 10/14/2013 By Published On 10/14/2013
barbershop LA

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

Your Credit Card Info May Have Been Stolen at Whole Foods

related

The Mad Pooper Is Sorry For Repeatedly Pooping on Colorado Family's Lawn

related

Taco Bell Is Making Special Taco Gift Boxes for National Taco Day

Barbershop Ristorante's a traveling, changing pop-up whose third iteration -- a 10-seat-only, open-kitchened restaurant-within-a-restaurant at Local 1205 in Venice on Mondays and Tuesdays through, at least, the end of November -- consists of an "Italian" menu that'd make even the most open-minded nonna say, "Mamma mia!!!". The next-level, eye-popping, molecular-gastronomy'd modern menu comes from an Italian-born chef who's done time at La Botte. Here's everything you'll pop into your mouth:

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

This gob of goo is actually a full-on caprese salad amuse-bouche -- a pre-dinner bite that explodes with familiar tastes of tomato, mozz, and basil.

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Then? Grilled Santa Barbara spot prawn w/ mineral jus (so basically, a light sauce) and XO sauce to dip it in as well.

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

This white stuff's actually the weirdest, most delicious sorbet ever, made w/ green apple (ok), vinegar (sure), and Luna oyster (what?!). It's over a buried tartare of duck breast w/ a side of duck chicharron.

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

This hand-crafted ravioli's stuffed w/ uni and abetted by scallop, w/ a small smattering of squid ink -- and if you can say that five times fast without tripping over your words, your meal is free. (Just kidding. This meal is not free.)

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Yeah. Those are truffles. They're on top of burnt wheat orecchiette pasta and topped with a cheese the chef says is one of the most expensive in Italy -- so, like, MORE expensive than the big, green canister of Kraft?

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

This mushroom-packed risotto has "live crab" from Japan that's super fresh, but not actually alive when you GET it. If it starts moving, alert Ernie Hudson.

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Nope, it's not the bubbliest egg ever: that's halibut topped with a pepper sauce, in a froth made of jícama. Mmm... jícama froth.

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

This pork has literally been cooking for days, so it's crazily tender, and topped w/ a Campari jelly for which you seriously may not be ready.

Barbershop Ristorante, Los Angeles
Jeff Miller

Finalmente? Nope, not a trio of chocolates. This dessert is actually a trio of candied eggplant. Don't worry, the sauce is chocolate, in case you were worried about ending things borderline-healthy.

1. Barbershop Ristorante 1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 (Venice)

Barbershop is doling out some awesomely authentic Italian, as well as impressive wines and other libations.

Stuff You'll Like