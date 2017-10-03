Food & Drink

We fed a kid absinthe candy. Here's what happened.

By Published On 12/16/2013 By Published On 12/16/2013
Sugarfina LA

Trending

related

These New Whiskey Advent Calendars Mean Every Day in December Will Start Great

related

The First Trailer for Netflix's 'The Babysitter' Is Crazy As Hell

related

Nicolas Cage Is Now a Japanese Snack Called the ‘Nicolastick’

related

The Wild Reason Why 'Mean Girls' Had to Cut the Burn Book's Masturbation Joke

Stuff You'll Like

related

This Farmer Laughs Just Like His Chickens and No One Can Stop Laughing

related

Hurry, You Can Get $300 Roundtrip Tickets to Paris and 3 Other European Cities

related

SNES Classic Is Basically Sold Out Everywhere, But Don't Turn to Auctions Quite Yet

Now open, Sugarfina's a gifting-friendly candy store in Beverly Hills with a ton of one-of-a-kind/imported candies that's positioning itself as the first-ever candy store for adults. So who better to taste-test those candies (many of which are alcohol-flavored, but -- don't sue us! -- contain no alcohol at all) than a six-year-old little dude? We unleashed a kid in a candy store for a blind taste-test, to get his take.

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Italian-imported, extra-moist, sugar-coated Apple Pie Gummies. 

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: One thumb-up. "It tastes like a kind of fruit -- maybe watermelon and strawberries mixed together?"

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Green-tea flavored Caramel Crunches.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: "It's peanut buttery! I could eat... hmmm... six."

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Rock candy-esque Kyoto Blossoms, from Japan.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: Two disappointed thumbs-up. "It tastes just like... sugar."

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Maple-Bourbon Caramels, made with distilled Maker's Mark.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: Two thumbs-way-down. "That's not delicious. Like pizza... pizza is delicious. That doesn't taste like pizza."

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Holland-imported Gummy Pigs.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: Two thumbs-way-up. "That tastes like a fruit... what's a fruit that's pink?"

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Chocolate Licorice Pandas, from -- duh -- Germany.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: Two thumbs-way-down. "This tastes like cheese... and caramel? Ugh."

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Jujube-esque citrus and berry Fruitini, from Italy.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: "Three thumbs-up!!" Also, at that point, he was totally wired.

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: The Greek-imported, crunchy cereal recreations -- Fruity Loops.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review:  "It's crunchy. Is the next candy Gummy Bears?... Can the next candy be Gummy Bears?"

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Chocolate-Bacon Pretzels. Yep. Chocolate-Bacon Pretzels.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: "There's bacon in this? NO! I don't like this that much."

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Absinthe-Chocolate Cordials.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review (the next day, after recovering from his candy hangover): "I like it, but I don't know what it tastes like. It doesn't taste like anything I've ever had. There are three flavors -- first when you chew it it's juicy, then crunchy, then chocolatey."

Sugarfina LA

The Candy: Champagne Gummy Bears, from Germany.

Sugarfina LA

The Kid's Review: "Finally, Gummy Bears! And better than regular Gummy Bears!"

1. Sugarfina 9495 S Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 (Beverly Hills)

Sugarfina's the LA-based "adult candy shop". And no, that's no innuendo -- they are literally selling candy that's flavored with booze, to fill all of your childish needs.

Stuff You'll Like