Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in California
Thanks to bad traffic, lack of parking, and convenient discretion, here is where your selections are most varied and the delivery radius is the largest.
In the Golden State, delivery reigns supreme. Thanks to bad traffic, lack of parking, and convenient discretion, here is where your selections are most varied and the delivery radius is the largest. There may not be a home address anywhere that is out of range for a recreational weed delivery.
Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for Oregon, Nevada, and Michigan.)
Jump to:STATEWIDE | NORTHERN CALIFORNIA | SACRAMENTO AREA | HIGH SIERRAS | CENTRAL VALLEY | GREATER BAY AREA | BAY AREA | CENTRAL COAST | LOS ANGELES & ORANGE COUNTY | INLAND EMPIRE | SAN DIEGO & IMPERIAL VALLEY
Ganjarunner
(256) 285-8605
Delivery Area: 32 Counties
Eaze
Delivery Area: Bay Area, Central Valley, Inland Empire, LA County, Lake & Mendocino Counties, Marin County, Napa and Sonoma Counties, Orange County, Sacramento Metro, San Diego County, Solano and Yolo Counties, Ventura County
Cali Coast Delivery*
(510) 325-6617
Delivery Area: Marin, Berkeley, Walnut Creek, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Woodland Hills, Ventura, Camarillo, Venice
KUSHAGRAM
(949) 750-2005
Delivery Area: Bay Area, Central Coast, Los Angeles
A-1 Reliable Delivery
(530) 812-5242
Delivery Area: Marysville, Yuba County and Surrounding Areas
Buddee
(925) 732-9098
Delivery Area: Throughout the Chico Area
California Best Genetics
(916) 480-8881
Delivery Area: Citrus Heights, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Lincoln, Loomis, Granite Bay, Rocklin, Roseville, Orangevale, Surrounding Area
Dragonfly Wellness Center*
(707) 962-0890
Delivery Area: From Casper to Cleone, and within 2 miles inland from the Mendocino Coast
Earth Natural Remedy
(559) 760-5676
Delivery Area: Oakhurst
EcoCann
(707) 240-4220
Delivery Area: Eureka, Arcata, Mckinleyville, Fortuna, Ferndale
Exclusive Care
(916) 990-7070
Delivery Area: Citrus Heights
Farmhouse Artisan Market
(707) 238-2194
Delivery Area: Sonoma and Marin Counties
Fire Farms
(916) 430-8500
Delivery Area: Elk Grove, Wilton, Greater Sacramento
Flowsent
(510) 545-4633
Delivery Area: Marin County
The Good People Farms
(530) 758-9333
Delivery Area: Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun
Humboldt's Premium*
(707) 407-0216
Delivery Area: Eureka, Humboldt Hill, King Salmon, Samoa, KOA, Elk River, Arcata, Fortuna, McKinleyville, Blue Lake, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Carlotta
I Heart Canna
(844) 882-2662
Delivery Area: Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun City, Davis, Dixon, Cordelia, Winters, Woodland
Joynt Delivery
(530) 638-0781
Delivery Area: Redding and Surrounding Areas
JWC Deliveries
(916) 968-6292
Delivery Area: Gridley, Biggs, Durham, Oroville, Chico
Moonflower
(707) 760-9566
Delivery Area: Marin and Sonoma Counties
Mountain High Recreation
(415) 453-2843
Delivery Area: Rocklin and Surrounding Cities
NORCANNA
(916) 671-3446
Delivery Area: Roseville and Surrounding Cities
Off The Ridge
(916) 572-4841
Delivery Area: Throughout the Yuba-Sutter Area
Proper Wellness Center*
(707) 683-0009
Delivery Area: Throughout the Eureka Area
The Queen of Dragons*
(530) 490-1088
Delivery Area: Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, Oroville
Redwood Herbal Alliance*
(707) 595-0059
Delivery Area: Throughout the Santa Rosa Area
Satori Wellness*
(707) 839-4599
Delivery Area: 10 Mile Radius From McKinleyville
Sticky Trees
(530) 454-5152
Delivery Area: Chico, Durham, Hamilton City, Orland, Corning
Weed The People
(530) 570-4164
Delivery Area: Chico and Surrounding Area
West Coast Smoke
(707) 376-8420
Delivery Area: Santa Rosa, Napa, Ukiah and Surrounding Cities
Alpaca Club
(855) 420-2852
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Arden, La Riviera, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights
Budcars
(916) 306-0420
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Area Codes 916, 707, 415, 530
Budget King
(916) 873-5881
Delivery Area: Woodland, Auburn, Elk Grove, Lincoln, Grass valley
Calex
(844) 778-6741
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
CAM Delivery
(916) 347-7773
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
Canna-Couriers
(916) 625-6734
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Rosemont, Rancho Cordova
Clevertree Delivery
(916) 237-7150
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Davis, Woodland
Crystal Nugs
(916) 701-9777
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove,Davis, Roseville, Rocklin, Orangevale, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Woodland, Surrounding Areas
Curing Hands
(916) 261-5224
Delivery Area: Stockton and Sacramento Areas
Davis Cannabis Collective*
(530) 747-2057
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
Daze
(530) 802-0072
Delivery Area: Davis, Woodland, Dixon, and Vacaville.
DubHub
(916) 917-0697
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
Exclusive Care
(916) 990-7070
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Davis/Woodland, Galt, Auburn, Loomis, Lincoln, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park
Fleet Flower
(916) 698-0013
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Land Park, Curtis Park, Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Orangevale, Roseville, Granite Bay, Rocklin
GoTreez
(888) 601-8011
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Elk Grove, Davis, Arden, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Woodland, And Surrounding Areas
Greenrush
(916) 347-5503
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
Jay Goods Delivery
(916) 519-5747
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
Infinite Delivery
(916) 265 -4011
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
NorCal Holistics
(916) 993-5361
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
Ohana Gardens
(916)-354-9646
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
Pot Kings
(916) 472-4194
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Rancho Cordova, Antelope, North Highlands, Folsom, Elk Grove, Natomas
Primetiming Cannabis Delivery
(916) 225-8681
Delivery Area: Sacramento
Rapid Relief Delivery
(916) 793-7022
Delivery Area: Citrus Heights, Granite Bay, Orangevale, Roseville, Rocklin
The Re-Up
(916) 891-7646
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
Silverstreak Solutions
(916) 741-7339
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
Sons of Cannabis
(916) 910-3852
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
STC Alternative Healing
(916) 661-1542
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
Tetra Healing Company
(916) 410-0024
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area
Trees of Knowledge
(916) 494-8424
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Carmichael, Arden-Arcade, Fair Oaks, Natomas, Citrus Heights, El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Granite Bay, North Highlands, Antelope, Roseville, Rocklin, Loomis, Lincoln
Tree Relief
(888) 868-5006
Delivery Area: Sacramento Area, Including Yuba City and Modesto
Zipp Delivery
(916) 318-9931
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities
Tahoe Harvest Collection
(530) 536-3211
Delivery Area: Throughout the Truckee Area
Winter Greens
(530) 562-7017
Delivery Area: Truckee
Apothek Deliveries
(925) 206-8191
Delivery Area: Martinez, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg to Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay including Rio Vista and Elk Grove
Bud.com
(833) 428-3266
Delivery Area: San Francisco, San Mateo & North Santa Clara counties, Sacramento, Placer, Yolo Counties, East Bay, Marin County, Merced County, Fresno County, Madera County, Stanislaus County, Mariposa County, Tulare County, Santa Cruz, South Santa Clara, Monterey County
Cannable Delivery
(844) 325-2002
Delivery Area: Fresno and Surrounding Area
Central Valley Alternative
(877) 282-5859
Delivery Area: Fresno and Visalia
Cloud9 Xpress
(925) 409-5675
Delivery Area: Tracy Area
Delta Boyz Delivery
(916) 224-5568
Delivery Area: Stockton, Lodi, Galt, Suisun, Fairfield, Vacaville
Earth's Natural Remedy
(559) 474-0432
Delivery Area: Clovis and Surrounding Area
Empire Health and Wellness Delivery
(209) 589-6475
Delivery Area: Modesto, Ceres, Salida, Ripon, Manteca, Lathrop, Turlock, Atwater, Delhi, Hilmar, Hughson, Livingston, Merced, Mountain House, Riverbank, Tracy, Stockton, Waterford, Winton, Lodi
Fade'D Delivery
(510) 239-7676
Delivery Area: Manteca, Modesto Area, Greater Bay Area
Green Frog Delivery
(209) 409-4860
Delivery Area: Stockton and Surrounding Area
GreenStone Delivery
(760) 338-3435
Delivery Area: California City, Mojave, Rosamond, Boron, Tehachapi, Lancaster, Palmdale, Bakersfield, Ridgecrest
The Hidden Cure
(209) 683-5070
Delivery Area: Modesto and Surrounding Area
Highway 33
(209) 837-7005
Delivery Area: Gustine and Surrounding Area
The Honest Choice
(209) 417-0014
Delivery Area: Ballico, Denair, Turlock, Waterford, Hickman, Hughson, Hilmar, Delhi
Humble Root
(916) 793-5182
Delivery Area: Davis, Dixon, Vacaville, Fairfield, Galt, Lodi, Stockton, Manteca Tracy, Modesto
Infinity Delivery*
(209) 325-4906
Delivery Area: Merced and Surrounding Area
Medallion Wellness Delivery
(209) 222-3110
Delivery Area: Modesto and Surrounding Area
OG Boyz
(559) 707-6429
Delivery Area: Visalia and Surrounding Cities
One Plant*
(833) 442-0669
Delivery Area: Modesto and Surrounding Cities
The Peoples Remedy
(209) 640-6878
Delivery Area: Patterson and Surrounding Area
Smoke On The Water
(209) 715-3458
Delivery Area: Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Lathrop
Whole Greens
(760) 410-9723
Delivery Area: California City, Mojave, Rosamond, Lancaster, Palmdale, Bakersfield
10 Collective
(415) 966-5941
Delivery Area: Union City and Fremont
The 1 Delivery Service
(925) 705-0831
Delivery Area: East Bay and Contra Costa
Airfield Supply Company
(408) 320-0230
Delivery Area: San Jose
Bayzotixz
(707) 219-8804
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area
Cali Xpress
(415) 295-6999
Delivery Area: Entire Bay Area
Caliva Delivery
(888) 688-0303
Delivery Area: Santa Clara Area
Cannabis Express
(408) 471-4214
Delivery Area: San Jose and Greater Bay Area
CannaBliss
(707) 980-1441
Delivery Area: Napa, American Canyon, Vallejo, Benicia, Suisun City, Fairfield
Cannablue
(833) 453-3722
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area
CEAS
(650) 556-5135
Delivery Area: The Peninsula, West Hollywood
Compassionate Bay Delivery
(844) 223-4911
Delivery Area: Hollister and Surrounding Cities
CRAFT Cannabis Delivery
(855) 563-2738
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area
Delta Delivery*
(925) 303-2072
Delivery Area: Antioch and Surrounding Area
Door Rush 420
(866) 787-4420
Delivery Area: Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Pittsburg, Bay Point, Concord, Pacheco, Martinez, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Orinda, Pleasant Hill, Alamo, Blackhawk, Danville
EBC Solutions
(925) 206-7010
Delivery Area: Antioch and Surrounding Area
Enjoymint
(408) 436-2440
Delivery Area: Mountain View and Surrounding Area
The Farmer's Flower
(510) 940-3288
Delivery Area: Livermore and Surrounding Area
Ganjah Guru
(833) 420-4878
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Oakland, Hayward, Fremont, Peninsula, San Jose
Golden Abundance
(510) 633-3838
Delivery Area: Alameda, Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro, Emeryville, Hayward, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Newark
Goldy's
(925) 695-9420
Delivery Area: Livermore and Surrounding Areas
Good Tree
(562) 315-8955
Delivery Area: Walnut Creek and Surrounding Areas
Go Treez
(209) 221-6427
Delivery Area: San Ramon, Mountain House, Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, Tracy, Banta, Lathrop, Manteca, French Camp, and Surrounding Areas
Golden State Canna
(510) 993-4535
Delivery Area: Corte Madera
Green Line Delivery
(510) 355-8661
Delivery Area: Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, Emeryville, San Leandro,San Lorenzo, Union City, Hayward, Dublin, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette, Orinda, Alamo, Danville, San Ramon, Clayton, Martinez, Point Richmond, El Sobrante
Green On The Go
(510) 688-4396
Delivery Area: Hayward, Castro Valley, San Leandro, Union City, Newark, Fremont
Green Remedy
(510) 758-7898
Delivery Area: Richmond and Surrounding Area
The Green Team Cannabis Delivery
(510) 697-1566
Delivery Area: From East Bay Out to Richmond and Walnut Creek
GRO
(707) 631-4096
Delivery Area: Albany, Benicia, Berkeley, Concord, Danville, Dixon, Dublin, Emeryville, Fairfield, Lafayette, Livermore, Napa, Oakland, Orinda, Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Suisun City, St. Helena, Vacaville, Walnut Creek, Yountville
HerbNJoy
(650) 701-4372
Delivery Area: Redwood City
The Higher Collection
(707) 693-2244
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area
Higher Elevation
(925) 579-3330
Delivery Area: Fremont, Walnut Creek
Irie Care Delivery
(510) 328-8896
Delivery Area: San Jose Area
Kizzle
(707) 366-4125
Delivery Area: Oakland Area, San Leandro, Berkeley, Hayward, Ashland, Castro Valley, Fairview, San Lorenzo
VHHC Delivery
(707) 652-5018
Delivery Area: Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Rio Vista, Dixon
Mary & Joe
(510) 282-9557
Delivery Area: Livermore Area
MCPG Happy Herbs Delivery Service
(707) 567-1790
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area
Mountain Lion Delivery
(510) 878-7462
Delivery Area: San Leandro Area
Mountain Remedy
(925) 420-4215
Delivery Area: Concord and Surrounding Cities
New Life
(510) 557-8522
Delivery Area: Walnut Creek
Nice Guys Delivery
(415) 855-5914
Delivery Area: San Rafael Area
Rapid Relief Delivery
(925) 306-7333
Delivery Area: Concord Area
The Sacred Stem
(510) 542-9579
Delivery Area: Contra Costa County
Sticky Icky Powered by Fly Fast
(510) 776-2965
Delivery Area: Throughout the Vallejo Area
Taste
(925) 914-0540
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area
West Coast Green Rush
(833) 420-7874
Delivery Area: Livermore and Surrounding Cities
West Coast Medical Finest
(650) 450-3766
Delivery Area: San Jose
BASA Delivery*
(415) 409-1002
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Bay Care Delivery
(415) 647-7520
Delivery Area: San Francisco
BayQueen
(510) 369-1384
Delivery Area: Oakland, Emeryville, San Francisco, Hayward, Union City Pleasanton, Livermore, Danville, Walnut Creek, Concord, Stockton, Tracy, Modesto, Lodi, San Mateo, Union City
Bliss
(650) 703-7474
Delivery Area: San Mateo and Burlingame
Bloomerang
(415) 515-0535
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Buzz Delivery
(844) 420-2899
Delivery Area: San Francisco
C3
(510) 616-8381
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area
California Patients Club
(510) 342-9655
Delivery Area: Hayward Area
Cannabud Express
(510) 833-6372
Delivery Area: Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, San Leandro, Hayward, Union City, Fremont, Dublin, Pleasanton, Concord, San Ramon, Livermore
CannaRocket
(415) 515-4557
Delivery Area: San Mateo Area
The City Delivery
(510) 900-9420
Delivery Area: Bay Area
City Greens
(415) 993-6847
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Conscious Mindz
(510) 502-0533
Delivery Area: Hayward
Devi Direct
(847) 456-0773
Delivery Area: Daly CIty
The Diamond Bonsai
(510) 421-6135
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area
Direct THC
(415) 780-3893
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Elefante Inc
(415) 320-6649
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Elevated SF*
(415) 825-5123
Delivery Area: San Bruno
Emerald Supply Company
(510) 600-2850
Delivery Area: Fremont
Firefly Marin
(415) 785-7377
Delivery Area: Bay Area
FLYT Delivery
(415) 407-2593
Delivery Area: Bay Area
Frosty Flowers Delivery
(510) 306-1083
Delivery Area: Fremont
Golden Abundance
(510) 633-3838
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Green Door
(415) 541-9590
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Green Gold Delivery
(510) 282-1410
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area
Green On The Go
(510) 747-2283
Delivery Area: Bay Area
Hellapaxx
(925) 351-5997
Delivery Area: Hayward Area
Herbi
(844) 464-3724
Delivery Area: Berkeley
HighLyfe
(510) 938-4602
Delivery Area: East Bay
The Hybrid Room
(510) 315-1200
Delivery Area: East Bay
INDIKA
(415) 988-0263
Delivery Area: Daly City and South San Francisco
Irie Care Delivery
(510) 328-8896
Delivery Area: Hayward Area
JAHNETICS
(415) 524-3561
Delivery Area: Bay Area
Jingletown Cannabis Club
(510) 210-1689
Delivery Area: Oakland Area
Kuda Direct
(707) 599-4085
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Lakeside Remedy
(510) 309-6981
Delivery Area: San Mateo and Surrounding Area
Lifted Village/Purple Charles
(415) 808-9343
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Lit Delivery
(510) 808-5295
Delivery Area: Bay Area
The Loaded Bowl
(650) 296-1479
Delivery Area: San Mateo County
Marin Gardens
(415) 871-9962
Delivery Area: Marin County
MediThrive Delivery
(415) 562-6334
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Mission Organic Delivery
(415) 585-6337
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Mitch's Boutique
(510) 626-0420
Delivery Area: Hayward
Mystic Herbal Care
(510) 290-2219
Delivery Area: Hayward
NXTLVL
(510) 807-2053
Delivery Area: East Bay
Ohana Cannabis Co. Delivery
(510) 925-1266
Delivery Area: Emeryville, Oakland, Richmond, Berkeley, and Surrounding Cities
Overland
(844) 687-5263
Delivery Area: Bay Area And Eastern Area
Padre Mu
(510) 605-7071
Delivery Area: Alameda
Perfec Smoke
(510) 343-9193
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Posh Green
(415) 499-2328
Delivery Area: San Francisco
PowerPlant Park Delivery
(415) 233-3131
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Prime Time Delivery
(415) 894-7046
Delivery Area: Throughout the Bay Area
Proven SF
(415) 872-2964
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Purple Lotus
(628) 265-6887
Delivery Area: Fremont and San Jose Areas
Purple Star MD
(415) 550-1515
Delivery Area: San Francisco
QualiCanna
(510) 415-0060
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area
Royal Greens
(510) 491-0899
Delivery Area: East Bay
SmileHouse
(415) 530-0545
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Smoakland
(510) 925-4420
Delivery Area: Bay Area
Sticky Thumb Delivery
(415) 375-2544
Delivery Area: San Francisco
SubHub
(628) 364-0340
Delivery Area: San Francisco
Top Notch Flowers*
(650) 898-4265
Delivery Area: San Mateo
TOP SHELF EXPRESS
(408) 703-4420
Delivery Area: Bay Area
Tucann
(510) 542-9162
Delivery Area: East Bay
Urban Flavours
(855) 232-7229
Delivery Area: Bay Area
US Bloom
(707) 319-3440
Delivery Area: Solano County
Weed Now
(510) 488-4706
Delivery Area: Hayward, Castro Valley, Newark, Union City, Fremont, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley, Albany
Weed On Wheels
510-993-0995
Delivery Area: Fremont Area
West Coast Medical Finest
(650) 450-3766
Delivery Area: Oakland Area
West Coast Premium Medz
(925) 214-8743
Delivery Area: East Bay
ZENGANIC
(925) 421-5894
Delivery Area: East Bay
831 Delivery
(888) 575-1323
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Richmond, Walnut Creek, Stockton, Tracy, San Leandro, Castro Valley, Alameda, Modesto, Redwood City, Palo Alto, Foster City, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Menlo Park, Hayward, Fremont, Elk Grove, Manteca, Aptos, Pebble Beach, San Jose, Union City, Milpitas, Los Gatos, Watsonville, Scotts Valley
Bento
(415) 862-3686
Delivery Area: Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara
Blaze Delivery
(510) 929-8300
Delivery Area: Mountain View
Budee
(925) 732-9098
Delivery Area: Mountain View
CannaBest
(888) 899-7544
Delivery Area: San Luis Obispo County
Coastal Delivery
(805) 476-3420
Delivery Area: From San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles
Community Wellness Center
(831) 221-6207
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Redwood City, San Mateo, Los Gatos, Campbell, Cupertino
Curbstone Exchange*
(831) 704-7151
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz and Watsonville
Elemental Wellness
(650) 294-4165
Delivery Area: Mountain View Area
Elevate*
(805) 819-0077
Delivery Area: Santa Barbara County and Ventura County
The Farmacy*
(805) 880-1207
Delivery Area: Santa Barbara, Westwood
Fresh Mint
(510) 692-5365
Delivery Area: Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Pleasanton, Dublin, Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Newark, Union City
Golden Essentials Delivery
(831) 206-2524
Delivery Area: Salinas, Prundale, Aromas, Moss Landing, Watsonville, Hollister
Golden State Canna
(510) 499-3681
Delivery Area: Watsonville
Green Coach
(925) 339-2033
Delivery Area: East Contra Costa County
Green Cross Delivery
(805) 400-0197
Delivery Area: Oxnard
Haha Organic
(929) 335-4837
Delivery Area: Sunnyvale Area
Harvest Bloom
(844) 811-1822
Delivery Area: Palo Alto and Mountain View
Healthy Greens
(925) 440-9909
Delivery Area: Fremont, Union City Milpitas, Newark, Hayward, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Lafayette, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Livermore, Martinez
Indacut
(805) 588-0652
Delivery Area: Lompoc
Juva Delivery
(650) 632-5882
Delivery Area: Mountain View Area
Legends of Cannabis
(925) 984-3483
Delivery Area: Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, San Ramon, Danville
Marie's Deliverables
(650) 716-6116
Delivery Area: Mountain View
The Members Only Club
(831) 754-8805
Delivery Area: Salinas, Monterey, South San Jose, Carmel, and Surrounding Areas
Natural Green ReLeaf
(888) 344-2019
Delivery Area: Palo Alto
Norcal Temptations
(925) 420-9000
Delivery Area: Danville, Concord, San Ramon
Royal Healing Delivery
(850) 628-5246
Delivery Area: Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang
Surf City Original
(831) 325-7299
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz Area
Tree Factory*
(844) 420-8733
Delivery Area: Oxnard, Ventura County
420 Central*
(714) 540-4420
Delivery Area: Irvine, Santa Ana, Newport Beach
ABC Delivery
(562) 826-2052
Delivery Area: Long Beach
Access Delivery
(714) 598-6014
Delivery Area: Santa Ana
Apothecary Genetics
(954) 336-8500
Delivery Area: Long Beach
The Artist Tree*
(310) 461-4134
Delivery Area: West Hollywood
Ashe*
(714) 836.5576
Delivery Area: Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Irvine
Bak'd Flowers
(424) 256-5346
Delivery Area: Santa Monica, Malibu, Playa Vista, Pacific Palisades, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Venice, Culver City, UCLA, Little Japan, LAX
BLAZE ON DEMAND*
(224) 263-0701
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County
The Buddha Company*
(213) 392-9724
Delivery Area: Downtown Los Angeles
Budex
(626) 977-0308
Delivery Area: Azusa
Bud Man OC
(949) 520-1021
Delivery Area: Santa Ana, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Tustin, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo
Budnest
(310) 933-4407
Delivery Area: West Los Angeles
Budz Deli*
(323) 866-0572
Delivery Area: West Hollywood, Beverly Hills
CAKE
(949) 405-4130
Delivery Area: Irvine
California Caregivers Alliance*
(323) 363-8116
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Cana Farms*
(818) 591-5899
Delivery Area: Thousand Oaks
Cana Harbor
(424) 305-4416
Delivery Area: Harbor City
CanEx Delivery
(310) 574-2795
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County and Ventura County
Cannabis on Wheels
(949) 522-0904
Delivery Area: Irvine
CannaBliss
(626) 379-6072
Delivery Area: Pasadena, Alhambra, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, Temple City, Arcadia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, El Monte, Baldwin Park, Bradbury, Monrovia, West Covina, Covina, Azusa, Glendora
Cannary West*
(424) 293-2479
Delivery Area: Santa Monica
Circle of Hope
(818) 810-6074
Delivery Area: Van Nuys
Clean Green Delivery
(949) 688-7548
Delivery Area: Newport Beach
The Clinik
(844) 4CLI-NIK
Delivery Area: Northridge
Clique Cannabis
(323) 208-9066
Delivery Area: Lakewood
Club78 Delivery
(818) 527-5578
Delivery Area: Tarzana
Coast to Coast
(818) 962-4778
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Connected Cannabis Co.
(562) 426-2420
Delivery Area: Long Beach, Bellflower, Lakewood
Divine Wellness Center*
(310) 734-8436
Delivery Area: Simi Valley
Dr. Greenthumb*
(818) 651-7420
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Emberz Delivery
(310) 935-0063
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Emjay
(415) 853-6529
Delivery Area: Los Angeles and Orange County
EVOLV Cannabis*
(310) 504-2700
Delivery Area: Lomita
Exhalence
(818) 394-9094
Delivery Area: Sun Valley, Sunland, Tujunga, La Cresenta, Glendale, Burbank, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Studio City
Firehouse 365*
(323) 571-2268
Delivery Area: South Gate
FlyBuds
(949) 269-7707
Delivery Area: Anaheim, Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, Stanton
Fly Hi Delivery
(562) 852-1026
Delivery Area: Long Beach, Paramount, Lakewood
Fountain of Wellbeing*
(818) 539-7905
Delivery Area: North Hollywood
Frat House
(714) 837-7622
Delivery Area: Orange County
Friendly Strangers
(562) 449-7313
Delivery Area: Long Beach
The Gas Station
(818) 799-6168
Delivery Area: Mission Hills
GLM
(925) 428-0829
Delivery Area: Brentwood
Goddess Delivers
(855) 426-5246
Delivery Area: Most of Central and Southern California, south of Sacramento and West of the Sierra Nevadas
Golden Leaf Scientifics
(818) 232-1982
Delivery Area: San Fernando Valley, LA Basin, West Side, Downtown LA, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley
GrassDoor*
(310) 749-9135
Delivery Area: Throughout Los Angeles and Orange County
Green City Collective*
(424) 835-4203
Delivery Area: Playa Del Rey
Green Cross Delivery
(949) 335-1200
Delivery Area: Dana Point, Mission Viejo
Green Earth Delivery*
(626) 283-4075
Delivery Area: Glendale
The Green Easy*
(323) 424-3035
Delivery Area: West Los Angeles
GreenLine Delivery
(323) 413-7058
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
H.A.I Holistic Alternative Inc.
(818) 722-9333
Delivery Area: Van Nuys
Haven*
(562) 735-4274
Delivery Area: Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Artesia, Bellflower, Cypress, Hawaiian Gardens, La Palma, Lakewood, Midway City, Norwalk, Paramount, Seal Beach, Signal Hill, Stanton, Westminster, Buena Park
HCMA-NC Co-Op Delivery
(818) 699-9333
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County
The Healing Touch Delivery*
(747) 244-6152
Delivery Area: Encino, Reseda, Northridge, Canoga Park, Tarzana, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Winnetka, West Hills, Lake Balboa, Van Nuys, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, North Hills, Porter Ranch, Studio City, Panorama City, Simi Valley, Calabasas, Topanga, Valley Village, Valley Glen
Healthy Herbal Care*
(818) 453-8085
Delivery Area: Northridge
HERB*
(844) 437-2213
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Herbal Remedies Caregivers*
(818) 928-7207
Delivery Area: Sylmar
Hey High
(424) 396-2396
Delivery Area: Culver City, Beverly Hills, West LA, Santa Monica, Marina Del Ray, Venice, West Hollywood, Hollywood
High Tide
(310) 853-0805
Delivery Area: Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Playa Del Rey, Westchester, Marina Del Rey, Torrance
Higher Purpose Delivery
(424) 409-1032
Delivery Area: Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Carson, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Lomita
Higher Vision Delivery
(760) 832-5935
Delivery Area: Antelope Valley, Van Nuys
Honor Roll Delivery
(888) 884-7229
Delivery Area: San Gabriel Valley, Culver City, Los Angeles
Hyperwolf
(951) 200-2088
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County and Riverside County
iLYFTED
(323) 818-2837
Delivery Area: North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Studio City, Burbank, Sun Valley, Glendale, Hollywood
iWeed
(818) 983-8980
Delivery Area: North Hollywood
J's Delivery*
(626) 861-3189
Delivery Area: West Covina, La Puente, Covina, Baldwin Park, Rowland Heights, Hacienda Heights, Walnut, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills
Jaderoom
(424) 378-1316
Delivery Area: Torrance
Just Mary Delivery
(424) 234-MARY
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
The Kind Center, Inc.*
(323) 318-9053
Delivery Area: Hollywood
Knockoutz
(310) 270-1723
Delivery Area: Rowland Heights, Walnut, Diamond Bar, La Puente, West Covina
Kushism
(818) 994-3446
Delivery Area: Van Nuys
Leaf and Lion Delivery*
(562) 543-0102
Delivery Area: Long Beach
Level Up Delivery
(323) 873-0777
Delivery Area: Hollywood, Burbank
Long Beach Wellness Center Delivery*
(562) 400-0890
Delivery Area: Long Beach
Los Angeles Kush Delivery
(213) 352-4108
Delivery Area: Echo Park
Lucky Delivery
(310) 721-7340
Delivery Area: KoreaTown
LuvBrite Delivery
(310) 697-2611
Delivery Area: West Hollywood
LYT Delivery
(213) 706-3342
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Market Run
(714) 801-9801
Delivery Area: Orange County
Mary Janes*
(323) 466-6636
Delivery Area: KoreaTown, Hollywood
Med City Delivery*
(323) 335-8623
Delivery Area: North Hollywood
The Medicine Woman*
(855) 869-6337
Delivery Area: Lakewood
MedXpress
(714) 406-5610
Delivery Area: Orange County
Mellow
(213)-590-4064
Delivery Area: Beverly Hills
Metro Green Meds
(310) 261-8827
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
MHPC 2 Go
(818) 422-7479
Delivery Area: San Fernando Valley
MMD*
(818) 980-6337
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County
MNG Delivery*
(833) 420-7866
Delivery Area: Rancho Santa Margarita
Mother Nature Remedy Caregivers Delivery
(818) 436-2243
Delivery Area: Woodland Hills, Calabasas
Moxie On-Demand
(888) 996-6943
Delivery Area: Lynwood, West Los Angeles
New Amsterdam Naturals Delivery*
(424) 345-4154
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
OrangeLeaf
(818) 572-5156
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
PAC LA
(747) 279-8867
Delivery Area: Burbank
Paris Cannabis Delivery
(424) 999-8852
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County, Orange County
Pineapple Express
(310) 455-8180
Delivery Area: Santa Clarita
Platinum Genetics Delivery
(805) 261-9640
Delivery Area: Simi Valley
Positive Organic Treatment
(562) 565-3257
Delivery Area: Downey, Paramount, South Gate, Lynwood, Bellflower, Compton, Long Beach
The Pottery Delivery*
(424) 256-5388
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Project Cannabis*
(818) 322-2177
Delivery Area: North Hollywood
Puffy Delivery
(714) 984-0038
Delivery Area: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Fernando Valley, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego
The Reefinery Delivery
(818) 778-6707
Delivery Area: Sherman Oaks
Releaf Club
(310) 715-8009
Delivery Area: South Bay
Relief CCR dba Barc Delivery*
(310) 717-4874
Delivery Area: Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Culver City, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Westwood, Bel Air, Century City, Miracle Mile, Studio City
Root 215
(562) 228-4408
Delivery Area: Orange County, Westminster, Garden Grove, Cypress, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park, Santa Ana, Long Beach, Midway City, Barber City, Cerritos, Norwalk, Downey
Rose Collective Delivery*
(310) 392-3890
Delivery Area: Venice
Royal Apothecary
(760) 777-0404
Delivery Area: Lancaster
SB Delivery*
(310) 927-3490
Delivery Area: Wilmington
SFVPC Delivery*
(818) 280-6868
Delivery Area: Santa Clarita
The Shop*
(818) 884-LOFT
Delivery Area: Encino
Smartweed Delivery*
(323) 672-8383
Delivery Area: Hollywood
Speedy Weedy Delivery
(442) 222-2226
Delivery Area: Orange County
Stash Club*
(310) 919-0240
Delivery Area: Santa Monica
Stash Dash
(707) 782-7432
Delivery Area: Calabasas
Strain Balboa Caregivers
(818) 208-0204
Delivery Area: Woodland Hills
SUGARBUDZ*
(818) 714-9773
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Sunset Delivery
(818) 762-2282
Delivery Area: Burbank, Sherman Oaks
Sweet Flower
(323) 591-2662
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
The Syndicate*
(818) 757-0434
Delivery Area: Woodland Hills
Tops Cannabis
(844) 420-TOPS
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Orange County
TreeHouse Delivery
(562) 212-4383
Delivery Area: South Long Beach
Tropicanna*
(714) 701-8186
Delivery Area: Santa Ana
Uplyft
(213) 440-8989
Delivery Area: Los Angeles
Urban Treez Delivery
(844) 688-7339
Delivery Area: Burbank
Weden*
1 (800) CANNABIS
Delivery Area: Santa Ana
WeedCounty
(949) 544-9954
Delivery Area: Tustin, Irvine, Orange, Newport Beach
Westside Organic Delivery
(310) 359-2221
Delivery Area: Santa Monica, Venice
Whisper Weed*
(818) 815-1983
Delivery Area: Los Angeles, Playa del Rey, El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes
WHTC*
(818) 980-8338
Delivery Area: Studio City
World Class Cannabis
(949) 554-4233
Delivery Area: Pasadena
420 Oasis
(760) 507-9887
Delivery Area: From Palm Springs to Indio, Yucca Valley
Coachella Smoke Delivery*
(760) 641-6090
Delivery Area: Palm Desert and Surrounding Area
Coachella Lighthouse Delivery*
(442) 256-3627
Delivery Area: Palm Springs
Dank Depot
(760) 832-8778
Delivery Area: Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes
DANX
(909) 258-9511
Delivery Area: Rancho Cucamonga and Surrounding Area
Desert Organic Solutions*
(760) 288-4000
Delivery Area: Twentynine Palms, Palm Springs
Empire Gardens*
(951) 255-8043
Delivery Area: Within 25 Mile Radius of Perris
Flower Market Cannabis Delivery
(844) 420-3030
Delivery Area: Palm Desert
Flower Pot
(951) 409-2267
Delivery Area: Hemet
Gas Blvd.
(760) 832-1209
Delivery Area: Victorville, Apple Valley, Barstow
Green Kong Delivery*
(951) 940-1844
Delivery Area: Riverside
Green America*
(951) 420-7934
Delivery Area: Rancho Cucamonga
Greencross
(760) 998-8280
Delivery Area: Hesperia and Phelan
Green Cross Pharma*
(760) 832-7194
Delivery Area: Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta
Green Dragon Delivery*
(818) THE-WEED
Delivery Area: Palm Springs
Green Pearl Organics*
(760) 894-3146
Delivery Area: Desert Hot Springs
Green Star
(951) 216-3449
Delivery Area: Temescal Valley, Corona, Norco, Riverside, Lake Elsinore
Highway Delivery
(949) 966-0298
Delivery Area: Ontario
HoneyBudz
(951) 448-9429
Delivery Area: Riverside County
Jet Room Delivery
(760) 684-9931
Delivery Area: San Bernardino
The Leaf*
(760) 568-5323
Delivery Area: El Paseo, Palm Desert
Leef Industries*
(760) 534-5579
Delivery Area: Palm Desert
Leeping Lizards
(951) 795-0150
Delivery Area: Hemet
Manchester's Finest 420
(909) 260-1648
Delivery Area: Rancho Cucamonga
Medcare Farms
(800) 466-6420
Delivery Area: Temecula
The Micro Buddery
(760) 600-0739
Delivery Area: Palm Springs
Palm Royale Collective Delivery*
(760) 851-3286
Delivery Area: Palm Desert
Planet Buds*
(951) 943-9777
Delivery Area: Menifee
Reefer Madness*
(760) 424-8588
Delivery Area: Palm Springs
Royal Highness Cannabis Delivery*
(760) 610-5752
Delivery Area: Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella
Shango Delivery*
(866) 474-2646
Delivery Area: Riverside County
SoCal The Syndicate
(951) 471-5021
Delivery Area: Riverside
Sons of Cannabis
(951) 800-8228
Delivery Area: San Bernardino
THC Delivery
(760) 996-9741
Delivery Area: El Centro, Imperial, Calexico, Heber, Holtville, Brawley
Valley Green Rush, Inc.*
(760) 996-0469
Delivery Area: Calexico, Holtville, Heber, El Centro, Imperial, Brawley, Winterhaven
Valley Greens*
(760) 675-8169
Delivery Area: Imperial Valley
The Vault*
(760) 866-9669
Delivery Area: Cathedral City
West Coast Cannabis Club
(760) 636-0827
Delivery Area: Palm Desert
Always Greenest
(619) 405-2595
Delivery Area: Chula Vista
Balboa Ave Delivery*
(858) 598-5004
Delivery Area: San Diego, Clairemont
Discount Canna
(619) 540-4171
Delivery Area: San Diego
Gas Blvd.*
(619) 646-3371
Delivery Area: San Diego
Golden State Greens Point Loma
(619) 268-8035
Delivery Area: San Diego
Harbor Collective*
(619) 841-2045
Delivery Area: San Diego
HiKei Delivery
(619) 517-8605
Delivery Area: San Diego
Klover Delivery*
(619) 688-0888
Delivery Area: Downtown San Diego, Little Italy, Point Loma, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, North Park, City Heights, Clairmont, Miramesa
Mankind Delivery*
(858) 247-0953
Delivery Area: Encinitas
March and Ash Delivery*
(619) 314-7336
Delivery Area: San Diego County
Supreme Greens
(760) 697-0610
Delivery Area: Calexico, Heber, El Centro, Imperial, Seeley, Brawley, Holtville, Winterhaven
Torrey Holistics*
(858) 558-1420
Delivery Area: San Diego
Weden*
(800) 226-6224
Delivery Area: San Diego
