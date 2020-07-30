Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in California

In the Golden State, delivery reigns supreme. Thanks to bad traffic, lack of parking, and convenient discretion, here is where your selections are most varied and the delivery radius is the largest. There may not be a home address anywhere that is out of range for a recreational weed delivery.

Navigating this guide

Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for Oregon, Nevada, and Michigan.)

Jump to:STATEWIDE | NORTHERN CALIFORNIA | SACRAMENTO AREA | HIGH SIERRAS | CENTRAL VALLEY | GREATER BAY AREA | BAY AREA | CENTRAL COAST | LOS ANGELES & ORANGE COUNTY | INLAND EMPIRE | SAN DIEGO & IMPERIAL VALLEY

