Cannabis

Every Recreational Cannabis Delivery Service in California

Thanks to bad traffic, lack of parking, and convenient discretion, here is where your selections are most varied and the delivery radius is the largest.

By Lauren Yoshiko

Published on 7/30/2020 at 1:43 PM

california recreational cannabis delivery
Maitane Romagosa/Thrillist

In the Golden State, delivery reigns supreme. Thanks to bad traffic, lack of parking, and convenient discretion, here is where your selections are most varied and the delivery radius is the largest. There may not be a home address anywhere that is out of range for a recreational weed delivery.

Navigating this guide
Those marked with an * indicate a brick-and-mortar dispensary that also delivers. (And if you want to explore the delivery services in other states, bookmark this page where we also have guides for Oregon, Nevada, and Michigan.)

Jump to:STATEWIDENORTHERN CALIFORNIASACRAMENTO AREAHIGH SIERRASCENTRAL VALLEYGREATER BAY AREABAY AREACENTRAL COASTLOS ANGELES & ORANGE COUNTYINLAND EMPIRESAN DIEGO & IMPERIAL VALLEY
 

statewide

Ganjarunner
(256) 285-8605
Delivery Area: 32 Counties 

Eaze
Delivery Area: Bay Area, Central Valley, Inland Empire, LA County, Lake & Mendocino Counties, Marin County, Napa and Sonoma Counties, Orange County, Sacramento Metro, San Diego County, Solano and Yolo Counties, Ventura County

Cali Coast Delivery*
(510) 325-6617
Delivery Area: Marin, Berkeley, Walnut Creek, Thousand Oaks, Simi Valley, Woodland Hills, Ventura, Camarillo, Venice

KUSHAGRAM
(949) 750-2005
Delivery Area: Bay Area, Central Coast, Los Angeles

northern california

A-1 Reliable Delivery
(530) 812-5242
Delivery Area: Marysville, Yuba County and Surrounding Areas

Buddee
(925) 732-9098
Delivery Area: Throughout the Chico Area

California Best Genetics
(916) 480-8881
Delivery Area: Citrus Heights, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Lincoln, Loomis, Granite Bay, Rocklin, Roseville, Orangevale, Surrounding Area

Dragonfly Wellness Center*
(707) 962-0890
Delivery Area: From Casper to Cleone, and within 2 miles inland from the Mendocino Coast

Earth Natural Remedy
(559) 760-5676
Delivery Area: Oakhurst

EcoCann
(707) 240-4220
Delivery Area: Eureka, Arcata, Mckinleyville, Fortuna, Ferndale

Exclusive Care
(916) 990-7070
Delivery Area: Citrus Heights

Farmhouse Artisan Market
(707) 238-2194
Delivery Area: Sonoma and Marin Counties

Fire Farms
(916) 430-8500
Delivery Area: Elk Grove, Wilton, Greater Sacramento

Flowsent
(510) 545-4633
Delivery Area: Marin County

The Good People Farms
(530) 758-9333
Delivery Area: Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun

Humboldt's Premium*
(707) 407-0216
Delivery Area: Eureka, Humboldt Hill, King Salmon, Samoa, KOA, Elk River, Arcata, Fortuna, McKinleyville, Blue Lake, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Trinidad, Carlotta 

I Heart Canna 
(844) 882-2662
Delivery Area: Vacaville, Fairfield, Suisun City, Davis, Dixon, Cordelia, Winters, Woodland

Joynt Delivery
(530) 638-0781
Delivery Area: Redding and Surrounding Areas

JWC Deliveries
(916) 968-6292
Delivery Area: Gridley, Biggs, Durham, Oroville, Chico

Moonflower
(707) 760-9566
Delivery Area: Marin and Sonoma Counties

Mountain High Recreation
(415) 453-2843
Delivery Area: Rocklin and Surrounding Cities

NORCANNA
(916) 671-3446
Delivery Area: Roseville and Surrounding Cities

Off The Ridge
(916) 572-4841
Delivery Area: Throughout the Yuba-Sutter Area

Proper Wellness Center*
(707) 683-0009
Delivery Area: Throughout the Eureka Area

The Queen of Dragons*
(530) 490-1088
Delivery Area: Redding, Red Bluff, Chico, Oroville

Redwood Herbal Alliance*
(707) 595-0059
Delivery Area: Throughout the Santa Rosa Area

Satori Wellness*
(707) 839-4599
Delivery Area: 10 Mile Radius From McKinleyville 

Sticky Trees
(530) 454-5152
Delivery Area: Chico, Durham, Hamilton City, Orland, Corning

Weed The People
(530) 570-4164
Delivery Area: Chico and Surrounding Area

West Coast Smoke
(707) 376-8420
Delivery Area: Santa Rosa, Napa, Ukiah and Surrounding Cities

sacramento area

Alpaca Club
(855) 420-2852
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Arden, La Riviera, Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights

Budcars
(916) 306-0420
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Area Codes 916, 707, 415, 530

Budget King
(916) 873-5881
Delivery Area: Woodland, Auburn, Elk Grove, Lincoln, Grass valley

Calex
(844) 778-6741
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

CAM Delivery
(916) 347-7773
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

Canna-Couriers
(916) 625-6734
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Rosemont, Rancho Cordova

Clevertree Delivery
(916) 237-7150
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove, Davis, Woodland

Crystal Nugs
(916) 701-9777
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Carmichael, Rancho Cordova, Elk Grove,Davis, Roseville, Rocklin, Orangevale, Citrus Heights, Folsom, Woodland, Surrounding Areas

Curing Hands
(916) 261-5224
Delivery Area: Stockton and Sacramento Areas

Davis Cannabis Collective*
(530) 747-2057
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

Daze
(530) 802-0072
Delivery Area: Davis, Woodland, Dixon, and Vacaville.

DubHub
(916) 917-0697
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

Exclusive Care
(916) 990-7070
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Davis/Woodland, Galt, Auburn, Loomis, Lincoln, El Dorado Hills, Cameron Park

Fleet Flower
(916) 698-0013
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Land Park, Curtis Park, Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Orangevale, Roseville, Granite Bay, Rocklin

GoTreez
(888) 601-8011
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Elk Grove, Davis, Arden, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Woodland, And Surrounding Areas

Greenrush
(916) 347-5503
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

Jay Goods Delivery
(916) 519-5747
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

Infinite Delivery
(916) 265 -4011
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

NorCal Holistics
(916) 993-5361
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

Ohana Gardens
(916)-354-9646
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

Pot Kings
(916) 472-4194
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Citrus Heights, Roseville, Granite Bay, Lincoln, Rancho Cordova, Antelope, North Highlands, Folsom, Elk Grove, Natomas

Primetiming Cannabis Delivery
(916) 225-8681
Delivery Area: Sacramento

Rapid Relief Delivery
(916) 793-7022
Delivery Area: Citrus Heights, Granite Bay, Orangevale, Roseville, Rocklin

The Re-Up
(916) 891-7646
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

Silverstreak Solutions
(916) 741-7339
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

Sons of Cannabis
(916) 910-3852
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

STC Alternative Healing
(916) 661-1542
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

Tetra Healing Company
(916) 410-0024
Delivery Area: Throughout the Sacramento Area

Trees of Knowledge
(916) 494-8424
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Carmichael, Arden-Arcade, Fair Oaks, Natomas, Citrus Heights, El Dorado Hills, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Granite Bay, North Highlands, Antelope, Roseville, Rocklin, Loomis, Lincoln

Tree Relief
(888) 868-5006
Delivery Area: Sacramento Area, Including Yuba City and Modesto

Zipp Delivery
(916) 318-9931
Delivery Area: Sacramento and Surrounding Cities

high sierras

Tahoe Harvest Collection
(530) 536-3211
Delivery Area: Throughout the Truckee Area
 
Winter Greens
(530) 562-7017
Delivery Area: Truckee

central valley

Apothek Deliveries
(925) 206-8191
Delivery Area: Martinez, Walnut Creek, Pittsburg to Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay including Rio Vista and Elk Grove

Bud.com
(833) 428-3266
Delivery Area: San Francisco, San Mateo & North Santa Clara counties, Sacramento, Placer, Yolo Counties, East Bay, Marin County, Merced County, Fresno County, Madera County, Stanislaus County, Mariposa County, Tulare County, Santa Cruz, South Santa Clara, Monterey County

Cannable Delivery
(844) 325-2002
Delivery Area: Fresno and Surrounding Area

Central Valley Alternative
(877) 282-5859
Delivery Area: Fresno and Visalia 

Cloud9 Xpress
(925) 409-5675
Delivery Area: Tracy Area

Delta Boyz Delivery
(916) 224-5568
Delivery Area: Stockton, Lodi, Galt, Suisun, Fairfield, Vacaville

Earth's Natural Remedy
(559) 474-0432
Delivery Area: Clovis and Surrounding Area

Empire Health and Wellness Delivery
(209) 589-6475
Delivery Area: Modesto, Ceres, Salida, Ripon, Manteca, Lathrop, Turlock, Atwater, Delhi, Hilmar, Hughson, Livingston, Merced, Mountain House, Riverbank, Tracy, Stockton, Waterford, Winton, Lodi

Fade'D Delivery
(510) 239-7676
Delivery Area: Manteca, Modesto Area, Greater Bay Area

Green Frog Delivery
(209) 409-4860
Delivery Area: Stockton and Surrounding Area

GreenStone Delivery
(760) 338-3435
Delivery Area: California City, Mojave, Rosamond, Boron, Tehachapi, Lancaster, Palmdale, Bakersfield, Ridgecrest 

The Hidden Cure
(209) 683-5070
Delivery Area: Modesto and Surrounding Area

Highway 33
(209) 837-7005
Delivery Area: Gustine and Surrounding Area

The Honest Choice
(209) 417-0014
Delivery Area: Ballico, Denair, Turlock, Waterford, Hickman, Hughson, Hilmar, Delhi

Humble Root
(916) 793-5182
Delivery Area: Davis, Dixon, Vacaville, Fairfield, Galt, Lodi, Stockton, Manteca Tracy, Modesto

Infinity Delivery*
(209) 325-4906
Delivery Area: Merced and Surrounding Area

Medallion Wellness Delivery
(209) 222-3110
Delivery Area: Modesto and Surrounding Area

OG Boyz
(559) 707-6429
Delivery Area: Visalia and Surrounding Cities

One Plant*
(833) 442-0669
Delivery Area: Modesto and Surrounding Cities

The Peoples Remedy
(209) 640-6878
Delivery Area: Patterson and Surrounding Area

Smoke On The Water
(209) 715-3458
Delivery Area: Stockton, Lodi, Manteca, Lathrop

Whole Greens
(760) 410-9723
Delivery Area: California City, Mojave, Rosamond, Lancaster, Palmdale, Bakersfield

greater bay area

10 Collective
(415) 966-5941
Delivery Area: Union City and Fremont

The 1 Delivery Service
(925) 705-0831
Delivery Area: East Bay and Contra Costa

Airfield Supply Company
(408) 320-0230
Delivery Area: San Jose

Bayzotixz
(707) 219-8804
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area

Cali Xpress
(415) 295-6999
Delivery Area: Entire Bay Area

Caliva Delivery
(888) 688-0303
Delivery Area: Santa Clara Area

Cannabis Express
(408) 471-4214
Delivery Area: San Jose and Greater Bay Area

CannaBliss
(707) 980-1441
Delivery Area: Napa, American Canyon, Vallejo, Benicia, Suisun City, Fairfield

Cannablue
(833) 453-3722
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area

CEAS
(650) 556-5135
Delivery Area: The Peninsula, West Hollywood

Compassionate Bay Delivery
(844) 223-4911
Delivery Area: Hollister and Surrounding Cities

CRAFT Cannabis Delivery
(855) 563-2738
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area

Delta Delivery*
(925) 303-2072
Delivery Area: Antioch and Surrounding Area

Door Rush 420
(866) 787-4420
Delivery Area: Antioch, Brentwood, Oakley, Discovery Bay, Bethel Island, Pittsburg, Bay Point, Concord, Pacheco, Martinez, Walnut Creek, Lafayette, Orinda, Pleasant Hill, Alamo, Blackhawk, Danville

EBC Solutions
(925) 206-7010
Delivery Area: Antioch and Surrounding Area

Enjoymint
(408) 436-2440
Delivery Area: Mountain View and Surrounding Area

The Farmer's Flower
(510) 940-3288
Delivery Area: Livermore and Surrounding Area

Ganjah Guru
(833) 420-4878
Delivery Area: Sacramento, Oakland, Hayward, Fremont, Peninsula, San Jose

Golden Abundance
(510) 633-3838
Delivery Area: Alameda, Berkeley, Oakland, San Leandro, Emeryville, Hayward, Castro Valley, Fremont, Union City, Newark

Goldy's
(925) 695-9420
Delivery Area: Livermore and Surrounding Areas

Good Tree
(562) 315-8955
Delivery Area: Walnut Creek and Surrounding Areas

Go Treez
(209) 221-6427
Delivery Area: San Ramon, Mountain House, Livermore, Pleasanton, Dublin, Tracy, Banta, Lathrop, Manteca, French Camp, and Surrounding Areas

Golden State Canna
(510) 993-4535
Delivery Area: Corte Madera

Green Line Delivery
(510) 355-8661
Delivery Area: Oakland, Berkeley, Alameda, Emeryville, San Leandro,San Lorenzo, Union City, Hayward, Dublin, Livermore, Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Lafayette, Orinda, Alamo, Danville, San Ramon, Clayton, Martinez, Point Richmond, El Sobrante

Green On The Go
(510) 688-4396
Delivery Area: Hayward, Castro Valley, San Leandro, Union City, Newark, Fremont 

Green Remedy
(510) 758-7898
Delivery Area: Richmond and Surrounding Area

The Green Team Cannabis Delivery
(510) 697-1566
Delivery Area: From East Bay Out to Richmond and Walnut Creek

GRO
(707) 631-4096
Delivery Area: Albany, Benicia, Berkeley, Concord, Danville, Dixon, Dublin, Emeryville, Fairfield, Lafayette, Livermore, Napa, Oakland, Orinda, Pleasant Hill, San Ramon, Suisun City, St. Helena, Vacaville, Walnut Creek, Yountville

HerbNJoy
(650) 701-4372
Delivery Area: Redwood City

The Higher Collection
(707) 693-2244
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area

Higher Elevation
(925) 579-3330
Delivery Area: Fremont, Walnut Creek

Irie Care Delivery
(510) 328-8896
Delivery Area: San Jose Area

Kizzle
(707) 366-4125
Delivery Area: Oakland Area, San Leandro, Berkeley, Hayward, Ashland, Castro Valley, Fairview, San Lorenzo

VHHC Delivery
(707) 652-5018
Delivery Area: Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Rio Vista, Dixon

Mary & Joe
(510) 282-9557
Delivery Area: Livermore Area

MCPG Happy Herbs Delivery Service
(707) 567-1790
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area

Mountain Lion Delivery
(510) 878-7462
Delivery Area: San Leandro Area

Mountain Remedy
(925) 420-4215
Delivery Area: Concord and Surrounding Cities

New Life
(510) 557-8522
Delivery Area: Walnut Creek

Nice Guys Delivery
(415) 855-5914
Delivery Area: San Rafael Area

Rapid Relief Delivery
(925) 306-7333
Delivery Area: Concord Area

The Sacred Stem
(510) 542-9579
Delivery Area: Contra Costa County

Sticky Icky Powered by Fly Fast
(510) 776-2965
Delivery Area: Throughout the Vallejo Area

Taste
(925) 914-0540
Delivery Area: Greater Bay Area

West Coast Green Rush
(833) 420-7874
Delivery Area: Livermore and Surrounding Cities

West Coast Medical Finest
(650) 450-3766
Delivery Area: San Jose

bay area

BASA Delivery*
(415) 409-1002
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Bay Care Delivery
(415) 647-7520
Delivery Area: San Francisco

BayQueen
(510) 369-1384
Delivery Area: Oakland, Emeryville, San Francisco, Hayward, Union City Pleasanton, Livermore, Danville, Walnut Creek, Concord, Stockton, Tracy, Modesto, Lodi, San Mateo, Union City

Bliss
(650) 703-7474
Delivery Area: San Mateo and Burlingame

Bloomerang
(415) 515-0535
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Buzz Delivery
(844) 420-2899
Delivery Area: San Francisco

C3
(510) 616-8381
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area

California Patients Club
(510) 342-9655
Delivery Area: Hayward Area

Cannabud Express
(510) 833-6372
Delivery Area: Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, San Leandro, Hayward, Union City, Fremont, Dublin, Pleasanton, Concord, San Ramon, Livermore

CannaRocket
(415) 515-4557
Delivery Area: San Mateo Area

The City Delivery
(510) 900-9420
Delivery Area: Bay Area

City Greens
(415) 993-6847
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Conscious Mindz
(510) 502-0533
Delivery Area: Hayward

Devi Direct
(847) 456-0773
Delivery Area: Daly CIty

The Diamond Bonsai
(510) 421-6135
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area

Direct THC
(415) 780-3893
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Elefante Inc
(415) 320-6649
Delivery Area:  San Francisco

Elevated SF*
(415) 825-5123
Delivery Area: San Bruno

Emerald Supply Company
(510) 600-2850
Delivery Area: Fremont

Firefly Marin
(415) 785-7377
Delivery Area: Bay Area

FLYT Delivery
(415) 407-2593
Delivery Area: Bay Area

Frosty Flowers Delivery
(510) 306-1083
Delivery Area: Fremont

Golden Abundance
(510) 633-3838
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Green Door
(415) 541-9590
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Green Gold Delivery
(510) 282-1410
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area

Green On The Go
(510) 747-2283
Delivery Area: Bay Area

Hellapaxx
(925) 351-5997
Delivery Area: Hayward Area

Herbi
(844) 464-3724
Delivery Area: Berkeley

HighLyfe
(510) 938-4602
Delivery Area: East Bay

The Hybrid Room
(510) 315-1200
Delivery Area: East Bay

INDIKA
(415) 988-0263
Delivery Area: Daly City and South San Francisco

Irie Care Delivery
(510) 328-8896
Delivery Area: Hayward Area

JAHNETICS
(415) 524-3561
Delivery Area: Bay Area

Jingletown Cannabis Club
(510) 210-1689
Delivery Area: Oakland Area

Kuda Direct
(707) 599-4085
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Lakeside Remedy
(510) 309-6981
Delivery Area: San Mateo and Surrounding Area

Lifted Village/Purple Charles
(415) 808-9343
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Lit Delivery
(510) 808-5295
Delivery Area: Bay Area

The Loaded Bowl
(650) 296-1479
Delivery Area: San Mateo County

Marin Gardens
(415) 871-9962
Delivery Area: Marin County

MediThrive Delivery
(415) 562-6334
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Mission Organic Delivery
(415) 585-6337
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Mitch's Boutique
(510) 626-0420
Delivery Area: Hayward

Mystic Herbal Care
(510) 290-2219
Delivery Area: Hayward 

NXTLVL 
(510) 807-2053
Delivery Area: East Bay

Ohana Cannabis Co. Delivery
(510) 925-1266
Delivery Area: Emeryville, Oakland, Richmond, Berkeley, and Surrounding Cities

Overland
(844) 687-5263
Delivery Area: Bay Area And Eastern Area

Padre Mu
(510) 605-7071
Delivery Area: Alameda

Perfec Smoke
(510) 343-9193
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Posh Green
(415) 499-2328
Delivery Area: San Francisco

PowerPlant Park Delivery
(415) 233-3131
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Prime Time Delivery
(415) 894-7046
Delivery Area: Throughout the Bay Area

Proven SF
(415) 872-2964
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Purple Lotus
(628) 265-6887
Delivery Area: Fremont and San Jose Areas

Purple Star MD
(415) 550-1515
Delivery Area: San Francisco

QualiCanna
(510) 415-0060
Delivery Area: Berkeley Area

Royal Greens
(510) 491-0899
Delivery Area: East Bay

SmileHouse
(415) 530-0545
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Smoakland
(510) 925-4420
Delivery Area: Bay Area

Sticky Thumb Delivery
(415) 375-2544
Delivery Area: San Francisco

SubHub
(628) 364-0340
Delivery Area: San Francisco

Top Notch Flowers*
(650) 898-4265
Delivery Area: San Mateo

TOP SHELF EXPRESS
(408) 703-4420
Delivery Area: Bay Area

Tucann
(510) 542-9162
Delivery Area: East Bay

Urban Flavours
(855) 232-7229
Delivery Area: Bay Area

US Bloom
(707) 319-3440
Delivery Area: Solano County

Weed Now
(510) 488-4706
Delivery Area: Hayward, Castro Valley, Newark, Union City, Fremont, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Oakland, Emeryville, Berkeley, Albany

Weed On Wheels
510-993-0995
Delivery Area: Fremont Area

West Coast Medical Finest
(650) 450-3766
Delivery Area: Oakland Area

West Coast Premium Medz
(925) 214-8743
Delivery Area: East Bay

ZENGANIC
(925) 421-5894
Delivery Area: East Bay

central coast

831 Delivery
(888) 575-1323
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz, San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville, Richmond, Walnut Creek, Stockton, Tracy, San Leandro, Castro Valley, Alameda, Modesto, Redwood City, Palo Alto, Foster City, Mountain View, Santa Clara, Menlo Park, Hayward, Fremont, Elk Grove, Manteca, Aptos, Pebble Beach, San Jose, Union City, Milpitas, Los Gatos, Watsonville, Scotts Valley

Bento
(415) 862-3686
Delivery Area: Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara

Blaze Delivery
(510) 929-8300
Delivery Area: Mountain View

Budee
(925) 732-9098
Delivery Area: Mountain View

CannaBest
(888) 899-7544
Delivery Area: San Luis Obispo County 

Coastal Delivery
(805) 476-3420
Delivery Area: From San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles

Community Wellness Center
(831) 221-6207
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Redwood City, San Mateo, Los Gatos, Campbell, Cupertino

Curbstone Exchange*
(831) 704-7151
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz and Watsonville

Elemental Wellness
(650) 294-4165
Delivery Area: Mountain View Area

Elevate*
(805) 819-0077
Delivery Area: Santa Barbara County and Ventura County

The Farmacy*
(805) 880-1207
Delivery Area: Santa Barbara, Westwood

Fresh Mint
(510) 692-5365
Delivery Area: Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Palo Alto, Mountain View, Pleasanton, Dublin, Berkeley, Oakland, Alameda, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Newark, Union City 

Golden Essentials Delivery
(831) 206-2524
Delivery Area: Salinas, Prundale, Aromas, Moss Landing, Watsonville, Hollister

Golden State Canna
(510) 499-3681
Delivery Area: Watsonville

Green Coach
(925) 339-2033
Delivery Area: East Contra Costa County

Green Cross Delivery
(805) 400-0197
Delivery Area: Oxnard

Haha Organic
(929) 335-4837
Delivery Area: Sunnyvale Area

Harvest Bloom 
(844) 811-1822
Delivery Area: Palo Alto and Mountain View

Healthy Greens
(925) 440-9909
Delivery Area: Fremont, Union City Milpitas, Newark, Hayward, San Leandro, San Lorenzo, Castro Valley, Dublin, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Danville, Alamo, Lafayette, Pleasant Hill, Walnut Creek, Livermore, Martinez

Indacut
(805) 588-0652
Delivery Area: Lompoc

Juva Delivery
(650) 632-5882
Delivery Area: Mountain View Area

Legends of Cannabis
(925) 984-3483
Delivery Area: Pleasanton, Dublin, Livermore, San Ramon, Danville

Marie's Deliverables
(650) 716-6116
Delivery Area: Mountain View

The Members Only Club
(831) 754-8805
Delivery Area: Salinas, Monterey, South San Jose, Carmel, and Surrounding Areas

Natural Green ReLeaf
(888) 344-2019
Delivery Area: Palo Alto

Norcal Temptations
(925) 420-9000
Delivery Area: Danville, Concord, San Ramon

Royal Healing Delivery
(850) 628-5246
Delivery Area: Lompoc, Santa Maria, Solvang

Surf City Original
(831) 325-7299
Delivery Area: Santa Cruz Area

Tree Factory*
(844) 420-8733
Delivery Area: Oxnard, Ventura County

los angeles and orange county

420 Central*
(714) 540-4420
Delivery Area: Irvine, Santa Ana, Newport Beach

ABC Delivery
(562) 826-2052
Delivery Area: Long Beach

Access Delivery
(714) 598-6014
Delivery Area: Santa Ana

Apothecary Genetics
(954) 336-8500
Delivery Area: Long Beach

The Artist Tree*
(310) 461-4134
Delivery Area: West Hollywood

Ashe*
(714) 836.5576
Delivery Area: Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Irvine

Bak'd Flowers
(424) 256-5346
Delivery Area: Santa Monica, Malibu, Playa Vista, Pacific Palisades, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Venice, Culver City, UCLA, Little Japan, LAX

BLAZE ON DEMAND*
(224) 263-0701
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County

The Buddha Company* 
(213) 392-9724
Delivery Area: Downtown Los Angeles

Budex
(626) 977-0308
Delivery Area: Azusa

Bud Man OC
(949) 520-1021
Delivery Area: Santa Ana, Aliso Viejo, Dana Point, Ladera Ranch, Laguna Beach, Laguna Hills, Newport Beach, San Clemente, San Juan Capistrano, Tustin, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Mission Viejo

Budnest
(310) 933-4407
Delivery Area: West Los Angeles

Budz Deli*
(323) 866-0572
Delivery Area: West Hollywood, Beverly Hills

CAKE
(949) 405-4130
Delivery Area: Irvine

California Caregivers Alliance*
(323) 363-8116
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Cana Farms*
(818) 591-5899
Delivery Area: Thousand Oaks

Cana Harbor
(424) 305-4416
Delivery Area: Harbor City

CanEx Delivery
(310) 574-2795
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County and Ventura County

Cannabis on Wheels
(949) 522-0904
Delivery Area: Irvine

CannaBliss
(626) 379-6072
Delivery Area: Pasadena, Alhambra, San Gabriel, San Marino, Sierra Madre, Temple City, Arcadia, Monterey Park, Rosemead, El Monte, Baldwin Park, Bradbury, Monrovia, West Covina, Covina, Azusa, Glendora

Cannary West*
(424) 293-2479
Delivery Area: Santa Monica

Circle of Hope
(818) 810-6074
Delivery Area: Van Nuys

Clean Green Delivery
(949) 688-7548
Delivery Area: Newport Beach

The Clinik
(844) 4CLI-NIK
Delivery Area: Northridge

Clique Cannabis
(323) 208-9066
Delivery Area: Lakewood

Club78 Delivery
(818) 527-5578
Delivery Area: Tarzana

Coast to Coast
(818) 962-4778
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Connected Cannabis Co.
(562) 426-2420
Delivery Area: Long Beach, Bellflower, Lakewood

Divine Wellness Center*
(310) 734-8436
Delivery Area: Simi Valley

Dr. Greenthumb*
(818) 651-7420
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Emberz Delivery
(310) 935-0063
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Emjay
(415) 853-6529
Delivery Area: Los Angeles and Orange County

EVOLV Cannabis*
(310) 504-2700
Delivery Area: Lomita

Exhalence
(818) 394-9094
Delivery Area: Sun Valley, Sunland, Tujunga, La Cresenta, Glendale, Burbank, North Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Studio City

Firehouse 365*
(323) 571-2268
Delivery Area: South Gate

FlyBuds
(949) 269-7707
Delivery Area: Anaheim, Artesia, Buena Park, Cerritos, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra, La Mirada, La Palma, Los Alamitos, Norwalk, Santa Fe Springs, Stanton

Fly Hi Delivery
(562) 852-1026
Delivery Area: Long Beach, Paramount, Lakewood

Fountain of Wellbeing*
(818) 539-7905
Delivery Area: North Hollywood

Frat House
(714) 837-7622
Delivery Area: Orange County

Friendly Strangers
(562) 449-7313
Delivery Area: Long Beach

The Gas Station 
(818) 799-6168
Delivery Area: Mission Hills

GLM
(925) 428-0829
Delivery Area: Brentwood

Goddess Delivers
(855) 426-5246
Delivery Area: Most of Central and Southern California, south of Sacramento and West of the Sierra Nevadas

Golden Leaf Scientifics
(818) 232-1982
Delivery Area: San Fernando Valley, LA Basin, West Side, Downtown LA, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley 

GrassDoor*
(310) 749-9135
Delivery Area: Throughout Los Angeles and Orange County

Green City Collective*
(424) 835-4203
Delivery Area: Playa Del Rey

Green Cross Delivery
(949) 335-1200
Delivery Area: Dana Point, Mission Viejo

Green Earth Delivery*
(626) 283-4075
Delivery Area: Glendale

The Green Easy*
(323) 424-3035
Delivery Area: West Los Angeles

GreenLine Delivery
(323) 413-7058
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

H.A.I Holistic Alternative Inc.
(818) 722-9333
Delivery Area: Van Nuys

Haven*
(562) 735-4274
Delivery Area: Long Beach, Los Alamitos, Artesia, Bellflower, Cypress, Hawaiian Gardens, La Palma, Lakewood, Midway City, Norwalk, Paramount, Seal Beach, Signal Hill, Stanton, Westminster, Buena Park

HCMA-NC Co-Op Delivery
(818) 699-9333
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County

The Healing Touch Delivery*
(747) 244-6152
Delivery Area: Encino, Reseda, Northridge, Canoga Park, Tarzana, Sherman Oaks, Woodland Hills, Winnetka, West Hills, Lake Balboa, Van Nuys, Granada Hills, Chatsworth, North Hills, Porter Ranch, Studio City, Panorama City, Simi Valley, Calabasas, Topanga, Valley Village, Valley Glen

Healthy Herbal Care*
(818) 453-8085
Delivery Area: Northridge

HERB*
(844) 437-2213
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Herbal Remedies Caregivers*
(818) 928-7207
Delivery Area: Sylmar 

Hey High
(424) 396-2396
Delivery Area: Culver City, Beverly Hills, West LA, Santa Monica, Marina Del Ray, Venice, West Hollywood, Hollywood

High Tide
(310) 853-0805
Delivery Area: Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Playa Del Rey, Westchester, Marina Del Rey, Torrance

Higher Purpose Delivery
(424) 409-1032
Delivery Area: Torrance, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Carson, Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Lomita

Higher Vision Delivery
(760) 832-5935
Delivery Area: Antelope Valley, Van Nuys

Honor Roll Delivery
(888) 884-7229
Delivery Area: San Gabriel Valley, Culver City, Los Angeles

Hyperwolf
(951) 200-2088
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County and Riverside County

iLYFTED 
(323) 818-2837
Delivery Area: North Hollywood, Van Nuys, Studio City, Burbank, Sun Valley, Glendale, Hollywood

iWeed
(818) 983-8980
Delivery Area: North Hollywood

J's Delivery*
(626) 861-3189
Delivery Area: West Covina, La Puente, Covina, Baldwin Park, Rowland Heights, Hacienda Heights, Walnut, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills

Jaderoom
(424) 378-1316
Delivery Area: Torrance

Just Mary Delivery
(424) 234-MARY
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

The Kind Center, Inc.*
(323) 318-9053
Delivery Area: Hollywood

Knockoutz
(310) 270-1723
Delivery Area: Rowland Heights, Walnut, Diamond Bar, La Puente, West Covina

Kushism
(818) 994-3446
Delivery Area: Van Nuys

Leaf and Lion Delivery*
(562) 543-0102
Delivery Area: Long Beach

Level Up Delivery
(323) 873-0777
Delivery Area: Hollywood, Burbank

Long Beach Wellness Center Delivery*
(562) 400-0890
Delivery Area: Long Beach

Los Angeles Kush Delivery
(213) 352-4108
Delivery Area: Echo Park

Lucky Delivery
(310) 721-7340
Delivery Area: KoreaTown

LuvBrite Delivery
(310) 697-2611
Delivery Area: West Hollywood

LYT Delivery
(213) 706-3342
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Market Run
(714) 801-9801
Delivery Area: Orange County

Mary Janes*
(323) 466-6636
Delivery Area: KoreaTown, Hollywood

Med City Delivery*
(323) 335-8623
Delivery Area: North Hollywood 

The Medicine Woman*
(855) 869-6337
Delivery Area: Lakewood

MedXpress
(714) 406-5610
Delivery Area: Orange County

Mellow
(213)-590-4064
Delivery Area: Beverly Hills

Metro Green Meds
(310) 261-8827
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

MHPC 2 Go
(818) 422-7479
Delivery Area: San Fernando Valley

MMD*
(818) 980-6337
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County

MNG Delivery*
(833) 420-7866
Delivery Area: Rancho Santa Margarita

Mother Nature Remedy Caregivers Delivery
(818) 436-2243
Delivery Area: Woodland Hills, Calabasas

Moxie On-Demand
(888) 996-6943
Delivery Area: Lynwood, West Los Angeles

New Amsterdam Naturals Delivery*
(424) 345-4154
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

OrangeLeaf
(818) 572-5156
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

PAC LA
(747) 279-8867
Delivery Area: Burbank

Paris Cannabis Delivery
(424) 999-8852
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County, Orange County

Pineapple Express
(310) 455-8180
Delivery Area: Santa Clarita

Platinum Genetics Delivery
(805) 261-9640
Delivery Area: Simi Valley

Positive Organic Treatment
(562) 565-3257
Delivery Area: Downey, Paramount, South Gate, Lynwood, Bellflower, Compton, Long Beach

The Pottery Delivery*
(424) 256-5388
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Project Cannabis*
(818) 322-2177
Delivery Area: North Hollywood

Puffy Delivery
(714) 984-0038
Delivery Area: Los Angeles, Orange County, San Fernando Valley, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Diego

The Reefinery Delivery
(818) 778-6707
Delivery Area: Sherman Oaks

Releaf Club
(310) 715-8009
Delivery Area: South Bay

Relief CCR dba Barc Delivery*
(310) 717-4874
Delivery Area: Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Hollywood, Culver City, Santa Monica, Marina Del Rey, Westwood, Bel Air, Century City, Miracle Mile, Studio City

Root 215
(562) 228-4408
Delivery Area: Orange County, Westminster, Garden Grove, Cypress, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, Los Alamitos, Rossmoor, Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park, Santa Ana, Long Beach, Midway City, Barber City, Cerritos, Norwalk, Downey

Rose Collective Delivery*
(310) 392-3890
Delivery Area: Venice

Royal Apothecary
(760) 777-0404
Delivery Area: Lancaster

SB Delivery*
(310) 927-3490
Delivery Area: Wilmington

SFVPC Delivery*
(818) 280-6868
Delivery Area: Santa Clarita

The Shop*
(818) 884-LOFT
Delivery Area: Encino

Smartweed Delivery*
(323) 672-8383
Delivery Area: Hollywood

Speedy Weedy Delivery
(442) 222-2226
Delivery Area: Orange County

Stash Club*
(310) 919-0240
Delivery Area: Santa Monica

Stash Dash
(707) 782-7432
Delivery Area: Calabasas

Strain Balboa Caregivers
(818) 208-0204
Delivery Area: Woodland Hills

SUGARBUDZ*
(818) 714-9773
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Sunset Delivery 
(818) 762-2282
Delivery Area: Burbank, Sherman Oaks

Sweet Flower
(323) 591-2662
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

The Syndicate*
(818) 757-0434
Delivery Area: Woodland Hills

Tops Cannabis
(844) 420-TOPS
Delivery Area: Los Angeles County, San Bernardino County, Orange County

TreeHouse Delivery
(562) 212-4383
Delivery Area: South Long Beach

Tropicanna*
(714) 701-8186
Delivery Area: Santa Ana

Uplyft
(213) 440-8989
Delivery Area: Los Angeles

Urban Treez Delivery
(844) 688-7339
Delivery Area: Burbank

Weden*
1 (800) CANNABIS
Delivery Area: Santa Ana

WeedCounty
(949) 544-9954
Delivery Area: Tustin, Irvine, Orange, Newport Beach

Westside Organic Delivery
(310) 359-2221
Delivery Area: Santa Monica, Venice

Whisper Weed*
(818) 815-1983
Delivery Area: Los Angeles, Playa del Rey, El Segundo, Gardena, Hawthorne, Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Torrance, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes

WHTC*
(818) 980-8338
Delivery Area: Studio City

World Class Cannabis
(949) 554-4233
Delivery Area: Pasadena

inland empire

420 Oasis
(760) 507-9887
Delivery Area: From Palm Springs to Indio, Yucca Valley

Coachella Smoke Delivery*
(760) 641-6090
Delivery Area: Palm Desert and Surrounding Area

Coachella Lighthouse Delivery*
(442) 256-3627
Delivery Area: Palm Springs

Dank Depot
(760) 832-8778
Delivery Area: Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Thousand Palms, Palm Desert, La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes

DANX
(909) 258-9511
Delivery Area: Rancho Cucamonga and Surrounding Area 

Desert Organic Solutions*
(760) 288-4000
Delivery Area: Twentynine Palms, Palm Springs

Empire Gardens*
(951) 255-8043
Delivery Area: Within 25 Mile Radius of Perris

Flower Market Cannabis Delivery
(844) 420-3030
Delivery Area: Palm Desert

Flower Pot
(951) 409-2267
Delivery Area: Hemet

Gas Blvd.
(760) 832-1209
Delivery Area: Victorville, Apple Valley, Barstow

Green Kong Delivery*
(951) 940-1844
Delivery Area: Riverside

Green America*
(951) 420-7934
Delivery Area: Rancho Cucamonga

Greencross
(760) 998-8280
Delivery Area: Hesperia and Phelan

Green Cross Pharma*
(760) 832-7194
Delivery Area: Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, Palm Desert, La Quinta

Green Dragon Delivery*
(818) THE-WEED
Delivery Area: Palm Springs

Green Pearl Organics*
(760) 894-3146
Delivery Area: Desert Hot Springs

Green Star
(951) 216-3449
Delivery Area: Temescal Valley, Corona, Norco, Riverside, Lake Elsinore

Highway Delivery
(949) 966-0298
Delivery Area: Ontario

HoneyBudz
(951) 448-9429
Delivery Area: Riverside County

Jet Room Delivery
(760) 684-9931
Delivery Area: San Bernardino

The Leaf*
(760) 568-5323
Delivery Area: El Paseo, Palm Desert

Leef Industries*
(760) 534-5579
Delivery Area: Palm Desert

Leeping Lizards
(951) 795-0150
Delivery Area: Hemet

Manchester's Finest 420
(909) 260-1648
Delivery Area: Rancho Cucamonga

Medcare Farms
(800) 466-6420
Delivery Area: Temecula

The Micro Buddery
(760) 600-0739
Delivery Area: Palm Springs

Palm Royale Collective Delivery*
(760) 851-3286
Delivery Area: Palm Desert

Planet Buds*
(951) 943-9777
Delivery Area: Menifee

Reefer Madness*
(760) 424-8588
Delivery Area: Palm Springs

Royal Highness Cannabis Delivery*
(760) 610-5752
Delivery Area: Palm Desert, Rancho Mirage, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, Coachella

Shango Delivery*
(866) 474-2646
Delivery Area: Riverside County

SoCal The Syndicate
(951) 471-5021
Delivery Area: Riverside

Sons of Cannabis
(951) 800-8228
Delivery Area: San Bernardino

THC Delivery
(760) 996-9741
Delivery Area: El Centro,  Imperial, Calexico, Heber, Holtville, Brawley

Valley Green Rush, Inc.*
(760) 996-0469
Delivery Area: Calexico, Holtville, Heber, El Centro, Imperial, Brawley, Winterhaven

Valley Greens*
(760) 675-8169
Delivery Area: Imperial Valley

The Vault*
(760) 866-9669
Delivery Area: Cathedral City

West Coast Cannabis Club
(760) 636-0827
Delivery Area: Palm Desert

san diego and imperial valley

Always Greenest
(619) 405-2595
Delivery Area: Chula Vista

Balboa Ave Delivery*
(858) 598-5004
Delivery Area: San Diego, Clairemont

Discount Canna
(619) 540-4171
Delivery Area: San Diego

Gas Blvd.*
(619) 646-3371
Delivery Area: San Diego

Golden State Greens Point Loma
(619) 268-8035
Delivery Area: San Diego

Harbor Collective*
(619) 841-2045
Delivery Area: San Diego

HiKei Delivery
(619) 517-8605
Delivery Area: San Diego

Klover Delivery*
(619) 688-0888
Delivery Area: Downtown San Diego, Little Italy, Point Loma, Pacific Beach, Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Mission Valley, Fashion Valley, North Park, City Heights, Clairmont, Miramesa

Mankind Delivery*
(858) 247-0953
Delivery Area: Encinitas

March and Ash Delivery*
(619) 314-7336
Delivery Area: San Diego County

Supreme Greens
(760) 697-0610
Delivery Area: Calexico, Heber, El Centro, Imperial, Seeley, Brawley, Holtville, Winterhaven 

Torrey Holistics*
(858) 558-1420
Delivery Area: San Diego

Weden*
(800) 226-6224
Delivery Area: San Diego

Lauren Yoshiko is a Portland-based writer and co-host of Broccoli Magazine's podcast, Broccoli Talk. She was among the first journalists to cover the commerce and culture of cannabis starting in 2014 and her work has since appeared in Willamette Week, Forbes, Rolling Stone, and Broccoli Magazine, among others. Follow her on Instagram at @laurenyoshiko for Portland breakfast sandwich recs, stoned nail art, and moderate cat content.